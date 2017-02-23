Tyler Maxson Joins Speed Concepts Racing Junior driver set to join new team for rest of 2017 season

Tyler Maxson joins Speed Concepts Racing (Photo: Tyler Maxson Racing)

Speed Concepts Racing (SCR) is excited to announce the newest addition to their team. Junior driver Tyler Maxson will be joining SCR for the rest of the 2017 season. Maxson will be the fifth driver on the team’s roster for the season and will be competing in the Junior category, joining fellow junior standout Tyler Gonzalez.

Maxson has accomplished many feats in his career so far. He has earned multiple wins and countless podiums at some of the most prestigious events in the country, including winning the ROK National Championship in Mini ROK and earning a ticket to the ROK International Final. 2016 saw Maxson claim the SuperKarts! USA Pro Tour IAME Mini Swift Championship. This is his first season in the Junior division and is more competitive than ever before. Maxson is set to run the SuperKarts! USA Pro Tour, the remaining Florida Winter Tour events, ROK Cup USA, the US Open, and the US Rotax Grand Nationals. He will compete aboard a Tony Kart chassis.

“I am very excited to join the SCR program,” says Maxson. “I want to thank Team BENIK for the years of success and helping me become the driver I am today. BENIK has helped me accomplish all that I have thus far in my career, and I am very grateful for that. I am looking forward to working with my new team and teammates, and I’m excited to see what successes are up ahead with the SCR team!”

The team’s next stop is at round one of the SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour at NOLA Motorsports Park, March 3-5. Speed Concepts Racing will also see action at the US Open, United States Rotax Grand Nationals, ROK Cup USA and select United States Pro Kart Series and WKA Manufacturers Cup events.

For more information on Speed Concepts Racing please contact Mike Speed at speedconceptsracing@gmail.com.