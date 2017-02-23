Route 66 Sprint Series Launches New Website

The Route 66 Sprint Series presented by MG Tires and Franklin Motorsports, is proud to announce the release of a completely redesigned series website, located at www.route66kartracing.com. The new website features even more information relating to the Series, quicker access to live timing and scoring feeds, and social media. Additionally, all the important information from the old site has been incorporated into a fresh new design done by Matt Long, who just finished the recently debuted uspks.com website.

In addition to the all the good stuff from the old site like online registration and Series photo galleries, the new one is also mobile-friendly, making it easier for viewing on the mobile devices that we are all becoming so dependent on.

The new Route 66 website features the Series schedule, preferred lodging locations, race results, articles from each event, Tech updates, the Rulebook, and so much more. We invite everyone to stop in and check it out today, and throughout the season.

The Route 66 Sprint Series is a five event traveling Regional race series featuring 10 classes, utilizing IAME, Comer, and Yamaha engines. The Series is presented by MG Tires and Franklin Motorsports. The 2017 Schedule includes New Castle Motorsports Park (Apr 21-23), Michiana Raceway Park (Jun 16-18), Mid-State Kart Club (Jul 6-8), Autobahn Country Club (Aug 18-20), and Wolf Paving Raceway (Sep 8-10). The season is capped off by a Champion’s Banquet on Dec 2.

More information on the Route 66 Series can be found by visiting the series website at www.route66kartracing.com or by contacting Series Director Mark Coats at (217)652-6275 or via email at mcoats.uspks@gmail.com.