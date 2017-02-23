Madison Campeau To Join Team Empower Champion kart racer to join Team Empower

Madison Campeau is the newest member of Team Empower

(Photo: Team Empower)

Madison Campeau is now an official member of Team Empower, an Indianapolis based karting team focused on showcasing and developing young female talent in karting. Team Empower’s goal will be to provide a platform and resources to empower young female racers, and help equip them with the skill sets required, both on and off the track, that will allow them to pursue their motorsports dreams.

Madison (Maddie), a World Karting Association Champion in 2016, will be competing for Team Empower in the Junior Classes. A seventh-grade student with straight A’s and a passion for music and soccer brings a very nice resume to the team. Maddie began racing at the age of six and won her first karting championship that year and considers Pittsburgh International Race Complex her home track, where in 2013 she won the Yamaha Sportsman championship.

“I have been excited about this opportunity since we spoke with Abby McLaughlin (a principal along with Pippa Mann in the Team Empower go-kart team) early this year,” said Maddie. “Having the opportunity to be mentored by both Pippa Mann and Abby McLaughlin is a huge blessing. I have watched Pippa’s career over the years and consider her to be one of the best drivers in the world. Abby has been a huge part of the reason I chose Top Kart to begin with, she understands the chassis very well and is always upfront in the very competitive Senior classes no matter where she runs. Having these two ladies be part of the next phase of my development is priceless.”

“We feel that Maddie is a perfect fit for our program, she has a never give up attitude and a huge drive to excel. Both Pippa and I are excited to have the opportunity to work with Maddie,” said Abby McLaughlin. “We plan on running Maddie in the highly competitive TaG Junior classes, quite a change from the Junior Sportsman classes she has been running. We know it will be a challenge that she is ready for.”

Team Empower will utilize the latest World Championship Top Kart chassis in each of the senior, junior and cadet classes with support from Top Kart and Top Kart USA. Pippa is expected to attend as many of the races as possible with her 2017 schedule, and is also expected to be found back behind the wheel of a Top Kart herself as 2017 progresses.

To learn more about Team Empower, or to inquire about becoming part of the team, contact Abby at Top Kart USA, or by visiting the website at www.topkartusa.net.

Top Kart USA located in Indianapolis Indiana is the largest distributor for Top Kart in North America.