2017 Challenge of the Americas – Phoenix

February 24-26, 2017: Phoenix Kart Racing Association - Glendale, Arizona

February 23, 2017 by David Cole
Challenge Of The Americas / EKN Event Pages / Features

The second stop of the 2017 Challenge of the Americas is set for the Phoenix Kart Racing Association facility in Glendale, Arizona. The February 24-26 will welcome the best Rotax, Shifter, and Briggs 206 racers from the area and along the west coast to contest two rounds of racing at the premier west coast winter series.

Official Discussion Thread
Official Website
Saturday Results
Sunday Results
EKN Photo Gallery
EKN Trackside Live

EVENT COVERAGE

02.23.17 – Preview

EVENT NEWS

eKartingNews.com Driver of the Month: January 2017 – Billy Cleavelin
From the Tower: 2017 Challenge of the Americas – Tucson
Event Page: Tucson

EKN Global Members Discussion:

Karting's News and Information Leader ekartingnews | an HMG publication