Double Win for Benik Kart Florida-based team victorious in second round of winter series

The BENIK team came home victorious at round two of the MAXSpeed Entertainment Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup program at the Palm Beach Karting facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Florida-based team was a dominant force in both Vortex Micro and Mini ROK, and secured the top spot in both categories.

The Vortex Micro ROK class would find BENIK drivers Miguel Costa and Brandon Carr at the front of the field all weekend. Costa and Carr collectively took all three heat race victories, allowing them to both start near the front of the field for the prefinal. Carr took the win in the prefinal, with Costa coming in third. The final was a repeat, with Carr crossing the line victorious and Costa joining his teammate on the podium with a third place result.

In Vortex Mini ROK, Reece Gold and Carson Morgan flew the BENIK flag for the weekend. Gold earned first, second, and third place finishes in the heat races, with Morgan following closely with first, third, and fourth place results. In the prefinal, Morgan took the win and Gold followed in third, but were both given penalties after the race. With a mid-pack starting position, Gold made his way through the field and made an impressive comeback, crossing the line in first, adding another win to his already impressive resume.

“The Florida Winter Tour has been good to us and we will continue to push for results as other national karting series start up,” explained BENIK Kart Co-Owner Nick Mitchell. “We managed to secure the Superkarts USA! Pro Tour Mini Swift championship in 2016 and are looking for nothing less in 2017.”

For more information on BENIK Kart, please contact Nick Mitchell or Ben Cruttenden via e-mail to Info@Benik-Kart.com or by phone at 754.206.4870.

BENIK Dealer Network:

Midwest: SSC Go Karts – +1 314.952.3034 – sscgokart@gmail.com

Northeast: www.Kartworkz.com – +1 570.237.1095

Texas: Iron Rock Motorsports – +1 512.773.3873

Nevada: Acceleration Karting – www.AccelerationKarting.com

California: Nash Motorsportz – +1 951.233.3431 – nashmotorsportz@yahoo.com

Florida: The Karting Experience – +1 305.525.6502 – thekartingexperience@gmail.com

North Carolina: Interstate – +1 704.619.6968

Australia: Pro Karting – +61 402 901 088 – pro.tech978@gmail.com