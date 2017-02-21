Scott Campbell Racing to Debut New Team in Phoenix at Challenge of the Americas

Scott Campbell Racing will be officially hit the karting seen in Phoenix, AZ for the 3rd and 4th rounds of the Challenge of Americas. After a long 8 months of getting things ready and trying to line up some drivers the time is finally here.

Joining the team at the event is Marco Kacic from B.C. running in the Junior Rotax class. Scott is hoping to help Marco improve on his results from the first rounds in Tucson, AZ in January. During this year Marco will be getting some experience in cars and Scott is aiming on getting Marco’s driving and race craft up to a high level before the day comes he starts racing cars.

Next under the SCR tent is Oliver O’Reilly from Saskatoon. Oliver will be running in the new Briggs Junior class in the COA. He started in karting last year at the Saskatoon Kart Racers club in Martensville, SK. Over the year he showed very good progress in his driving and won a couple races at the end of the year finishing 2nd in Junior 2 Briggs. Now he and his father Declan are looking for Scott to help Oliver advance his driver skills and get more experience on new track in 2017. Scott is looking forward working with Oliver and trying to get him some more podiums and wins in 2017.

The last two drivers will be racing in the Rotax Masters class. Scott is very well known for his masters racing but in the DD2 Masters class. The first driver is Matt Newton from Colorado. Matt understands the value of working together as a team and at a very high level. Matt was the star quarterback at the Colorado College in the early 2000’s. Scott is looking forward to giving Matt his experience and knowledge to get him into a position to battle for a podium against some of the best Masters drivers in North America. On the podium in Tucson stood three drivers that have all made it to the Rotax Grand Finals. The second masters driver is a driver that has done some racing at the COA in the past. His name is Billy Kann. Back in 2012 Billy won both days in the Rotax Masters class. He will be looking to repeat this while getting some help and guidance from Scott.

“I am very excited to finally have this day here. I am really looking forward to working with everyone under the new SCR tent and hope to get some great results. Then look forward to building the team in the very near future will anyone that would want some help from the 2010 DD2 Masters World Champion.”