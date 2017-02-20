United States Pro Kart Series Hits Television One-hour broadcast of 2016 action aired on ‘Lucas Oil On the Edge’ program

If you happened to be on Facebook last night, you would have seen a number of posts about seeing karting on television. At 8pm Eastern, CBS Sports Network was broadcasting for the first time the ‘USPKS Karting’ episode, featuring action from the United States Pro Kart Series. The Lucas Oil On the Edge production crew visited the May 2016 event at the New Castle Motorsports Park in New Castle, Indiana to film footage during the series opening event.

Lucas Oil On the Edge features a number of motorsports not usually seen on national television. The program has done karting broadcasts in the past, working with the United States Pro Kart Series for the first time.

The classes featured in the hour-long broadcast shows the Sunday main events for the Yamaha Pro and Yamaha Cadet classes, each featuring great racing and exciting finishes. If you missed it, there are two more airtimes scheduled on CBS Sports Network featuring the USPKS.

Thursday, February 23 – 5:00am (Eastern)

Thursday, March 2 – 4:00am (Eastern)

To find out more about the United States Pro Kart Series, head over to www.uspks.com