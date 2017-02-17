P1 Engines Kicks Off 2017 at Buttonwillow Three pole positions and two podiums for the California engine builder

P1 Engines kicks off the season in their home state at round one of the SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) ProKart Challenge at Buttonwillow Raceway Park on Feburary 10-11. The team posed strong results throughout the event, securing three pole positions, two podiums, and ten top-ten finishes, getting an early start to building up their resume for 2017.

The P1 Engines X30 Junior drivers set the tone for the day by securing both front row positions in qualifying. Matt Winfrey took the pole position in his first ProKart series appearance. He would fall back in the field during racing action, but gained valuable experience for the next event. Tomas Mejia would join his fellow P1 Engine powered driver on the front row with his second place qualifying effort. He stayed top-five throughout the day and finished fourth in the final. Kameron Perry suffered from a bad qualifying run, but took advantage of the heats to work his way through the field. He started the final in fourth and raced to a third place finish. Oliver Calvo faced a DNF in heat two, forcing him to start at the back of the field for the final. He passed 23 karts in the 25 lap event, crossing the line in ninth place.

In Micro Swift, Logan Toke earned the pole position in the morning qualifying session. He would continuously challenge for the win throughout the day, ending his day with a fifth place in the final. Piers Aspiras started his day with a bad qualifying run, but worked his way through the field in the heats and finished the day in seventh. Teammate Ethan Nascimento drove consistently during the event, earning the tenth place spot in the final.

Daniel Inzunza represented the P1 Engines team in Mini Swift. He secured the pole in qualifying in the highly competitive field, showing he was a force for the win. Inzunza led the most laps throughout the heats and final, but would cross the line in second when the checkered flew.

In X30 Senior, team driver Andrick Zeen put down a solid fourth place qualifying effort to kick off the event. He remained in the top-ten during the day, and finished the main in fourth place. Dante Yu started his day off facing some bad luck, starting the heats in the back of the field. He gained much needed positions in heat two, starting the main event in tenth. He earned an eighth place finish in the final. Teammate Nick Ramirez started at the tail end of the field in the main event, passing 18 drivers to bring home a ninth place finish.

P1 Engines will now gear up for the series opener of the Los Angeles Karting Championship on February 19 at CalSpeed. They will then head to New Orleans March 3-5 for round one of the SKUSA Pro Tour, WinterNationals at NOLA Motorsports Park.

For more information on P1 Engines or to book one of their national level engines for testing or event weekend use, please visit them online at www.P1Engines.com or contact P1 owner Jesus Vasquez at 909.948.2718 or via e-mail at Champions@P1Engines.com. Also, to follow up-to-date results and information on P1 Engines, become a fan of the “P1 Engines Fan Page” on Facebook.