Nitro Kart Reveals New Dealer Team announces newest dealer in the Florida region

Nitro Kart is excited to announce their newest dealer, AKT Racing. AKT is one of the most competitive race teams in the cadet category in the Florida region, and supports all racing series in Florida as well as select national series across the US. The team is always looking for new ventures to keep their team and drivers at the front of the field, and they have chosen Nitro Kart to help with this mission.

AKT Racing has had many successes in the past few years. Team member Nikita Johnson has a list full of accomplishments under the AKT banner, including winning the Ocala Gran Prix championship, ROK Cup USA Florida Championship in Micro ROK, ROK Cup USA Midwest Championship, and the USA National Championship at Orlando. Another notable success is teammate Jorge Ortiz winning the Micro ROK Summer Shootout at Anderson Race Track this past season. 2017 will bring many more accomplishments for ATK with the Nitro Kart chassis.

“The ATK team is very excited to become the newest Nitro Kart dealer,” says ATK team owner Gonzalo Aponte. “We are looking forward to representing Nitro Kart in the Florida region and providing support to our customers in all of the series we run. Nitro Kart is a competitive chassis, and I believe it will be a great fit for the ATK racing team.”

For more information on Team Nitro Kart or the Nitro Kart product line, please visit them online at Nitro-Kart.com or contact Nick Tucker at 704.818.7868 or via e-mail to MWracer70@aol.com.