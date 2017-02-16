CRG Fielding a Lot of Drivers at the Winter Cup of Lonato

A total of 57 drivers will make it to the track at the 22nd Winter Cup of Lonato on CRG chassis. A very strong squad in KZ2 and a lot of protagonists on track in OK, OK-Junior and Mini Rok.

The Winter Cup of Lonato is one of the most important appointments of the early season; this is an event that CRG has always cared a lot about as it marks the beginning of the international season.

The 22nd edition of the Winter Cup scheduled for next 16-19 February 2017 will see a top class lineup fielded by CRG Racing Team, as all the team’s strongest drivers, including some new entries, are ready to shine for the Italian outfit in this occasion.

57 DRIVERS ON CRG CHASSIS

In total, 57 drivers will compete on CRG chassis in the four categories, which accounts for about 20% of the 293 drivers that entered the Winter Cup. CRG chassis in KZ2 will be 25% of the total, as 22 CRG drivers will compete in the most powerful category of the event, that is the category in which CRG has a very successful history.

A TOP CLASS TEAM IN KZ2

Out of the 90 drivers entered in KZ2, the Italian outfit’s works team will line up, on CRG-Tm, the Reigning World Champion of KZ2 Paolo De Conto, Simo Puhakka, Flavio Camponeschi, the Spanish driver Enrico Prosperi and Mirko Torsellini – the latter two at their comeback in the works team, and Alessandro Giardelli.

Also on CRG, the reigning European Champion Fabian Federer, Fabrizio Rosati and the Estonian Kallasmaa Kaspar will be fielded by team SRP, 2014 European Champion Andrea Dalè, the Swede Benjamin Tornqvist Persson, Marco Valenti, the Spaniards Toni Forné Tomas and Gerard Cebrian, the Swiss André Reinhard, Fabian Kreim, Mattia Lugli, the Dutch Kay van Berlo will wear CRG Keijzer Racing colors, while the German Alexander Schmitz and the Dutch Max Weering will compete for CRG Holland. Daniele Vezzelli will also partake in this event.

CRG IN OK AND OK-JUNIOR

Category OK will have 60 drivers at the start. CRG works team will be represented by the Norwegian Dennis Hauger, 2016 CIK-FIA Academy Trophy Champion Callum Bradshaw, the Spanish driver Kilian Meyer, Matteo Nannini and the Finn William Alatalo, all on CRG-Parilla. Michael Rosina with team CRG Raceland, René Binder will also compete on CRG with RL-Competition, Alessandro Di Cori with team Morsicani and Glenn van Berlo with CRG Keijzer Racing.

CRG’s presence among the 58 drivers entered in OK-Junior is also going to be important. Among the young talents of this category, the Italian outfit will line up the French Evann Mallet, the Spanish Jose Antonio Gomez, the Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto, the German at the debut with CRG works team Donar Nils Munding and then the Spanish driver Glenn Alba Rodriguez and Leonardo Bizzotto will race for team Morsicani, Mathias Torreggiani, the Spanish Javier Sagrera for M2 Racing and Cerine Broer for SRP Racing.

GOOD NUMBERS ALSO IN MINI ROK

The very young drivers of Mini will compete in Mini Rok in this occasion. Among the 85 entered drivers, CRG’s colors will be represented by a lot of drivers lined up by private teams. Team Gamoto entered Alfio Spina, Luca Giardelli, the Norwegian Martinius Stenshorne and the Asian Aidan Quek, team M2 Racing the Spanish driver Lucas Pons, Team RL Competition Lilly Zug, team TBKart Kiril Sorokin, team GP Racing the Mexican Jesse Carrasquedo and the Brazilian Matheus Morgatto, also on track, Gregorio Bertocco, Hayden Lupifieri, the Spanish drivers Lucas Romero Berlanga and Francisco Puertas Perez, Federico Rossi, Antonino Guerrera and Filippo Croccolino.

THE PROGRAMME (local time)

Thursday 16 February: Free practice from 8:30, Technical Scrutineering from 15:30, Briefing from 16:45.

Friday 17 February: Warm-up from 8:30; Qualifying (from 11:50), Heats from 14:30.

Saturday 18 February: Warm-up from 8:30; Heats from 10:45.

Sunday 19 February: Warm-up from 8:30; Heats from 11:00; Super Heats from 11:30; Finals from 14:30.

Live Timing, Live Streaming and all results will be available at www.southgardakarting.