2017 EKN Chassis Showroom: Nitro Kart Karting champion taking knowledge to chassis development to groom the next rising stars

EKN is excited to offer an exclusive editorial series for our readers – the ‘Chassis Showroom’ – which is perfect for research when buying a new kart. Throughout the 2017 season, we will be highlighting many chassis manufacturers and the importers / dealers who are responsible for making these karts available to the North American karting community. The market is filled with models for all levels of competition, from four-cycle to shifterkarts, and the current level of quality is unsurpassed.

Developer: Nick Tucker

While he was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Nick Tucker moved to the heart of NASCAR country chasing his own racing dreams through the 2000s. These days, the life-long karter is a top Master driver and he has now entered the chassis design and race team world, looking to bring the best product to the young stars of the sport. Tucker is a former IKF Duffy and Superkarts! USA champion with a passion for karting, applying his years of experience from karting all the way up through his work with NASCAR to develop the best Cadet chassis on the market. Nick began racing karts at the age of eight in the Pacific Northwest, and has a resume that boasts WKA Constructors Cup and Manufacturers Cup wins, along with five Duffy’s in all three divisions – sprint, speedway and road race. Tucker then went on to extend his success in karting to a professional NASCAR driving career in Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA series. Most recently, he won the Superkarts! USA Pro Tour X30 Master title in 2015.

Chassis: Nitro Kart

The Nitro Kart is a culmination of years of testing and development by Tucker and other industry pros. The objective was to create the premier Cadet chassis available. The frame itself is based on the same Italian pedigree that other leading karts in the USA are currently designed, with Tucker providing his own personal design tweaks and then matching the frame with the finest hand-picked components. This approach has created a chassis with a wide range of adjustments to help find the right setup for the different styles of drivers within the Cadet ranks.

Model: Nitro Kart Cadet

Frame tube size: 28mm

Wheelbase: 950mm

Spindle size: 17mm

Front width: 655mm

Rear width: 582mm

Length: N/A

Front hub: 45mm Aluminum

Rear hub: 37mm Aluminum

Front Wheels: Aluminum

Rear Wheels: Aluminum

Brakes: Nitro/Parolin

Seat: IMAF Titan

Steering Wheel: Nitro

Bodywork: KG MK14

Dealer List:

Nitro Kart

708-818-7868

nitro-kart.com

Rolison Performance Group

29030 SW Town Center Loop East

Suite 202-233

Wilsonville, Oregon 97070

503-260-4514

rolisonperformancegroup.com

AKT Racing Team

10769 Savannah Landing Cir.

Orlando, Florida 32832

939-642-4304

Fast Kart Supply

325 Cleat St.

Stevensville, Maryland 21666

410-212-2258

Kaos Kart Shop

1 Goshen Turnpike

Bloomingburg, New York 12721

845-597-6497