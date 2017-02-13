Checkered Motorsports: Florida Winter Tour Round Two

Round two of the Florida Winter Tour is upon us and Checkered Motorsports is ready to continue the hard work from Round one.

Annie Rhule, Mini ROK, is entering Round two knowing what she wants to accomplish and more focused than ever. With a lot of excitement, Rhule had a few setbacks during the first round but was running right outside the top ten prior. This weekend Rhule looks to claim a spot in the top 10. Nicholas Rivers will battle in the ever competitive Junior ROK class. This class is known to be tough but Rivers is up for the challenge. In the Master ROK class, Miles Mahony returns and is no longer a first-timer to the Florida Winter Tour series. Having more experience under his racing, Mahony looks to advance his position in his class while at round two this weekend.

Our ROK Shifter Senior driver, Andrew Bujdoso, has his eye on the prize. And by prize, we mean a top podium spot. The ROK Shifter Senior class has been a packed field of talented drivers and Bujdoso is no exception. In the ROK Shifter Master class, Janos Eiler, is ready for his second race as a shifter driver. Eiler has been working with the team to perfect his technique and performance. Round two is sure to be an exciting one for him.

Driver lineup consists of:

Mini ROK:

Annie Rhule

Junior ROK:

Nicholas Rivers

Master ROK:

Miles Mahony

ROK Shifter Senior:

Andrew Bujdoso

ROK Shifter Master:

Janos Eiler

Team manager, Robert Bujdoso, stated, “Round two will be very exciting for the entire team. Our drivers are looking to accomplish big things at Palm Beach Karting and we are here supporting and guiding those efforts every step of the way.”

While at Palm Beach Karting for Round two this weekend, Checkered Motorsports drivers look to push harder than before knowing that the series is quickly concluding so the time is now.

Checkered Motorsports will be supporting the F-series GearUp Challenge, World Karting Association (WKA), United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS), ROK Cup USA, MaxSpeed Entertainment Florida Winter Tour, Superkarts USA! (SKUSA) and the Pittsburgh International Race Complex events for the 2017 series. Transportation, arrive and drive opportunities, driver coaching and tech support/data analysis are available. For questions and dealer inquiries please contact checkeredmotorsports@yahoo.com.

For more information about Checkered Motorsports PCR USA or the latest from Greyhound racing products, visit our website at checkeredmotorsports.com.

About Checkered Motorsports

Checkered Motorsports was first formed in 2008 owned and operated by Csaba Bujdoso. As the official racing team and importer for PCR karts in addition to GreyHound Racing products, they have proved themselves to be a high caliber racing team. Checkered Motorsports first encountered the PCR product line in 2009 and have gone to win countless championships. Offering a variety of services from arrive and drive opportunities, kart rentals, and driving coaching; we understand the importance of effectively executing these duties/services. The team focuses to bring a family orientated atmosphere as well as maintaining unparalleled service to their customers.