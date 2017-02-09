Ferrari Driver Academy – Tony Kart Racing Team Campus in Adria

The Ferrari Driver Academy, in cooperation with the Tony Kart Racing Team, played the first training campus at the Adria Karting Raceway. At the wheel of the Tony Kart-Vortex chassis were the FDA drivers and the two young Racing Team promises, Vidales and Petecof.

As scheduled (6th and 7th February), the Tony Kart Racing Team, has supported the Ferrari Driver Academy’s drivers, Antonio Fuoco, Charles Leclerc, Guan Yu Zhou, Giuliano Alesi and Enzo Fittipaldi, during two challenging days at work.

The FDA drivers ran without breaks, on dry and wet track, at the wheel of the Tony Kart-Vortex chassis of the KZ and OK category. The ones who ran with the chassis with the gear were Leclerc and Fuoco, while Alesi, Fittipaldi and Zhou Yu’s training on rack was performed with the single-speed-OK category chassis. Together with the FDA drivers there were also our young talents David Vidales and Gianluca Petecof, all carefully observed by Matteo Viganó and Pedro Hiltbrand. The latter ones played, on this occasion, the role of coach.

The well assorted track conditions, with wet asphalt on Monday and dry on Tuesday, have allowed to test the technical material in different conditions and everything could be performed without any problems. As a technical partner of the FDA, our Racing Team has made available the newest chassis models, the Racer 401S and Krypton 801S powered by Vortex engines. Chassis which proved already to be competitive and successful in this short part of the season, after the dispute of two important international competitions such as the WSK Champions Cup and the first round of the Super Master Series.