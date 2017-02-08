Pre-Registration Now Open for AKRA Sprint Kershaw Season Opener

Online pre-registration is now available for the April 21-23 AKRA / Vega Tire American Sprint Cup Series North / South Shootout at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, S.C.

Registration prices have not changed from last year’s – $80 per class; $55 Friday practice; $50 reserved parking space; $25 transponder rental. These prices are valid through the end of pre-registration on Tuesday, April 18.

2017 AKRA American Sprint Cup Series Marketing Partners Wanted!

Premium Level sponsorship include one race title sponsorship and full year class sponsorship

The American Sprint Cup Series is a growing 4-cycle and 2-cycle sprint karting series and gaining momentum in the kart racing industry and particularly on the East Coast. AKRA is seeking marketing partners for the 2017 Vega Tire American Sprint Cup Series. Event race sponsorships and class sponsorships are available.

Sponsor benefits includes free and preferred parking, free pit passes toward events, banner rights, vending rights, online website and social media promotion, PA announcements, name and/or logo on event schedule handouts, race recaps, press releases and more!

For more information, view the AKRA Sponsor Package PDF. If you have an interest in becoming an AKRA marketing partner, contact Bill McCutcheon or Keith Shampine at the contact info above!

The American Sprint Cup Series is proud to be sponsored by Vega USA, AKRA racing programs sponsor RockAuto.com, class sponsors Kart City Performance, Briggs & Stratton Racing, Razor Chassis, Roberts Kart Shop, IONIC Edge Chassis, TSRacing.com, Michigan Kart Supply, Target Distributing and Boon & Sons, and associate sponsors Power Plus Lubricants and S&M Kart Supply.