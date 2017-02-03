Details Release for 2017 Fikse Wheels Colorado Sprint Championship Presented by MaxOne Tires Four round Colorado regional series

After debuting last year, the Fikse Wheels Colorado Sprint Championship Presented by MaxOne Tires will return in 2017 with an exciting day and night race schedule and utilize the new MaxOne tires.

“We are pleased to announce our series dates and more details on a few changes to the regional series for 2017,” explains Craig Mansfield, CSC series director. “Fikse Wheels has stepped up big time this year, adding their name as title sponsor while keeping their Driver Advancement Program in place for our series drivers. We will also be running the new MaxOne tires, which will align us with national events and provide for great, close racing here in Colorado.”

The 2017 Fikse Wheels Colorado Sprint Championship Presented by MaxOne Tires will see stops at the Grand Junction Motor Speedway and Podium Race Track with an exciting element of night racing added to the first two rounds. The Colorado regional series will implement MaxOne tires for 2017, with MaxOne Blue for Honda Junior, Rotax Micro Max and Rotax Mini MAX and MaxOne Purple for Rotax Senior MAX, Rotax DD2 MAX and Shifter classes.

Fikse Wheels will also again support series drivers by providing US Open of Las Vegas entries in Rotax Micro MAX, Rotax Mini MAX, Rotax Junior MAX, Rotax Senior MAX, Rotax DD2 MAX and Shifter through their Driver Advancement Program.

2017 Fikse Wheels Colorado Sprint Championship Presented by MaxOne Tires

Rd 1 Saturday, April 29 Grand Junction Motor Speedway Night Race Rd 2 Saturday, June 10 Podium Race Track Night Race Rd 3 Sunday, August 20 Grand Junction Motor Speedway Day Race Rd 4 Sunday, September 17 Podium Race Track Day Race

For more information, please contact Craig Mansfield at 303-242-2929 or via email to sakgmpeak1@aol.com