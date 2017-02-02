Sodikart: Innovations for 2017

This year once again, for the 25th year of the Offenbach show, the Sodikart stand reflected the dynamism of the world’s leading manufacturer. An unmissable beginning to the season for karting professionals, Offenbach has enabled Sodikart to showcase all of its products and services under the double sign of quality and innovation.

Ideally located at the entrance to the main hall, the Sodikart exhibition space has attracted the professionals and the players of the world of karting with its clean and modern style ensuring the showcasing of the Sodi competition and leisure / rental kart, the “Sodi World Series-SWS”, as well as the brands distributed by ITAKAshop: equipment and accessories especially from the Box’s brand, as well as the exclusive products Tekneex and Mekaone. At the show, international drivers Anthony Abbasse (Vice-World Champion in KZ) and Bas Lammers, were able to give advice and information to the drivers and enthusiasts at the stand.

2017 Sodi Rental Range

Offenbach’s big annual show remains the unmissable rendezvous for Sodikart to showcase the breadth of its range of leisure and rental karts (Sodi Rental), with the official presentation of its new SR series.

Designed to be sporty but easy to use, the SR4 and SR5 have undergone six months of intensive testing in real life on on track before the launch of their final production run. It is an additional guarantee that future customers will benefit from the delivery of totally completed, reliable and efficient karts.

The SR series received an excellent reception from the many professionals present at the largest show devoted to go-karting. Its “aggressive and modern” look, its impeccable quality of assembly, its high level of finishing and its high standard of safety were very appreciated.

The SR4 and SR5 are destined to become the next global benchmarks of leisure karts.

Note also the presentation of multiple innovations like for example the new F1-type steering wheel with its embedded screen, which caused strong positive reactions.

2017 Sodi Racing Range

Offenbach was also a great opportunity for Sodikart to present its new range of Sodi Racing chassis. On this occasion, the World Vice-Champion of KZ’s kart was presented “as it came” as it crossed the finishing line in Sweden, as evidence of the development work carried out by the racing team which served as the basis of the 2017 Sodi Racing range.

In addition to the new bodywork and floor decoration kit, which gives the 2017 Sodi karts greater aggressiveness, a series of improvements validated on the track by the Sodi Racing Team further increases the potential of the Sodi chassis (for example, modifications to the frames, reinforcement bars, fixation of the spoiler, etc.). The aim is to provide every driver with even more effective equipment from the very first use.

Through its policy of constant innovation in every field, each year Sodikart reinforces its position as the world leader in the karting industry by proposing the solutions and products that best meet the expectations of all its customers, current and future.