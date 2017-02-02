Bell Racing USA Powers 2017 EKN Driver Rankings
Industry’s leading helmet manufacturer partners with EKN
The driver rankings program has been part of Howden Media Group publications since the very beginning, dating back to the first issue of Shifter Kart Illustrated in 1999. In the early years, SKI focused on the different gearbox classes, and eventually narrowed its focus on the top categories. The magazine’s rebrand to Super Kart Illustrated opened the program to include the top single-speed category at the time – ICA. The program eventually moved over to eKartingNews.com website and it has continued to recognize the top shifter and TaG driver in North America.
For the 2017 season, EKN is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with one of the industry’s leading helmet manufacturer to promote the standings that highlight the best drivers in North America. We’re excited to introduce the eKartingNews.com Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA.
Bell Racing has been a leader in safety apparel for motorsports dating back to the first helmet manufactured by Roy Richter in 1954. That same passion for the creation and production of state-of-the-art head protection that began in the Bell Auto Parts garage in southern California continues today. The Bell Helmet karting line is packed with different options with the latest technology included in all models.
Bell Helmets Director of Motorsports Chris Wheeler is a long-time karter and motorsports industry member. “When I started my 13-year run in karting, the only option for news and finding out the happenings from the karting world was EKN. Over the years, I have stayed true in believing that EKN is best place for all that and more. Taking a brand as deep and rich at Bell Helmets and making a push in karting, it made sense that EKN was where we needed to be. I am excited to work with EKN and the Driver Rankings year-end winners of Stock Honda and TaG to bring them into the Bell Racing USA family. Karting continues to be where it all begins for so many past, current, and future champions in motorsport and will continue thanks to this EKN partnership. We, as a company, are looking forward to educating the consumers on safety and making sure the best drivers in country are wearing Bell Helmets.”
The EKN Driver Rankings title is an honor that drivers can take with them throughout their career, should it be in karting or up the motorsports ladder. EKN will be taking this to a new level for 2017, producing new perpetual trophies for the drivers who top the rankings following the SKUSA SuperNationals. In addition, with the new partnership with Bell Racing USA, the top driver in each category will be awarded with a brand-new Bell helmet.
Our Editor-in-Chief and Publisher Rob Howden has his share of Bells in the helmet case. “My very first helmet was a Bell, and I can remember they day that I pulled it out of the box, and when I got it back from my first painter, Taylor Lawson. I’ve used my Bells on sprint tracks, road race tracks, and dirt ovals and we’ve been fortunate to have enjoyed a long partnership with Bell Racing through Kyle Kietzmann. I’m personally excited to work with Chris, because everyone in the sport knows his level of passion for racing, and I really pumped to have more riding on winning the driver rankings. This will be our unofficial Driver of the Year, and to partner with Bell on the effort means a great deal to me.”
New for the 2017 season is the renaming of the shifterkart division, moving from Stock Moto to Stock Honda. Honda Racing / HPD has shown their support of karting for many years, including the Superkarts! USA Pro Tour, World Karting Association and other karting series and organizations. Following the move of SKUSA to rename their Stock Moto categories to Stock Honda, EKN will do the same for the Driver Rankings. Another change for the Stock Honda Driver Rankings will see the calculation process count the best seven races for each driver, up one from the six that had been utilized for previous eight years.
The EKN TaG Driver Rankings remains the same for the 2017 season, counting the best seven events over a sliding 12-month period. The SKUSA SuperNationals is the premier single-speed event in the country, attract 80+ entries, and will be the only 10-point base ranking event in 2017. As the championship race for the brand, the US Rotax Grand Nationals will feature a 9.5-point base ranking, as will the six SKUSA Pro Tour events. The Challenge of the Americas, United States Pro Kart Series, California ProKart Challenge, Rock Island Grand Prix and Florida Winter Tour (Rotax) hold 9-point base ranking while the other national/regional programs in the line-up carry an 8.5-point base ranking.
EKN Driver Rankings Calculation Process
The EKN Driver Rankings are calculated using a driver’s best finishes in major North American races. Assembled using events from the previous 12 months from the current date, we use a driver’s best seven finishes in TaG and Stock Honda to determine their overall current point total. With each new release, results posted from more than one year ago are discarded. To deliver our ranking list, we tabulate the results of all the national programs and selected regional programs. We have included the results for the major one-off events such as the SKUSA SuperNationals, the US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals, the Rock Island Grand Prix, and the Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix.
Each race is initially weighted based on the prestige and history of the event or series with a score of ten (10) being the highest attainable base ranking. For 2017, the SKUSA SuperNationals will receive a score of 10 in its initial weighting in the TaG and Stock Honda categories. A base ranking of 9.5 is set for the US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals and the SKUSA Pro Tour, while a base ranking of 9 goes to the United States Pro Kart Series, Florida Winter Tour Rotax Max Challenge and Rok Cup, Challenge of the Americas, Rock Island Grand Prix and California ProKart Challenge. Other national and regional program races were given a base ranking of either 8.5 or 8.0.
The EKN staff reserves the right to adjust the rankings of each event throughout the year. A minimum entry total for any event to be considered for the Driver Rankings program is five (5). If an event does not have at least five (5) drivers starting the race, those results will not be tabulated toward the Driver Rankings.
Added to these initial rankings are two variables that help confirm the true importance of an event to the ranking process – field size and field strength. A percentage of one weighting point is added for the size of the field, while the number of existing top 50 drivers entered offers another full point or fraction of a point. The sum of these numbers becomes the overall ranking for any race.
Following a race, drivers receive points based on their finishing positions with 100 points earned for a win. Each subsequent position drops by one point with 99 points given to the second-place driver and so on throughout the field. These points are then multiplied by the overall ranking to produce a driver’s final point total from each event. Using a driver’s best seven races, we calculate each driver’s overall score and subsequent ranking.
2017 TaG Driver Rankings Schedule
|Date
|Series
|Class
|Track
|Location
|Rank
|12/29
|WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #1
|IAME Senior
|Daytona International Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|8.5
|12/30
|WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #2
|IAME Senior
|Daytona International Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|8.5
|1/15
|Florida Winter Tour FK #1
|Rok Senior
|Homestead Karting
|Homestead, FL
|8.5
|1/22
|Florida Winter Tour RMC #1
|Rotax Senior
|Homestead Karting
|Homestead, FL
|9
|1/28
|Challenge of the Americas #1
|Rotax Senior
|Musselman Honda Circuit
|Tucson, AZ
|9
|1/29
|Challenge of the Americas #2
|Rotax Senior
|Musselman Honda Circuit
|Tucson, AZ
|9
|2/4
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #1
|IAME Senior
|Buttonwillow Raceway Park
|Buttonwillow, CA
|9
|2/12
|Florida Winter Tour FK #2
|Rok Senior
|Palm Beach Karting
|Jupiter, FL
|8.5
|2/19
|Florida Winter Tour RMC #2
|Rotax Senior
|Palm Beach Karting
|Jupiter, FL
|9
|2/19
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #1
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|2/25
|Challenge of the Americas #3
|Rotax Senior
|PKRA Formula K Raceway
|Glendale, AZ
|9
|2/25
|WKA Winter Cup #3
|IAME Senior
|103rd Street Sports Complex
|Jacksonville, FL
|8.5
|2/26
|Challenge of the Americas #4
|Rotax Senior
|PKRA Formula K Raceway
|Glendale, AZ
|9
|2/26
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #1
|IAME Senior
|NOLA Motorsports Park
|New Orleans, LA
|8.5
|2/26
|WKA Winter Cup #4
|IAME Senior
|103rd Street Sports Complex
|Jacksonville, FL
|8.5
|3/4
|SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals
|IAME Senior
|NOLA Motorsports Park
|New Orleans, LA
|9.5
|3/5
|SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals
|IAME Senior
|NOLA Motorsports Park
|New Orleans, LA
|9.5
|3/12
|Florida Winter Tour FK #3
|Rok Senior
|Ocala Gran Prix
|Ocala, FL
|8.5
|3/19
|Florida Winter Tour RMC #3
|Rotax Senior
|Ocala Gran Prix
|Ocala, FL
|9
|3/19
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #2
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|3/25
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #1
|Formula TaG
|GoPro Motorplex
|Mooresville, NC
|8
|4/1
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #1
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|4/1
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #2
|IAME Senior
|Willow Springs International Raceway
|Rosamond, CA
|9
|4/1
|WKA Winter Cup #5
|IAME Senior
|Ocala Gran Prix
|Ocala, FL
|8.5
|4/2
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #2
|IAME Senior
|Dallas Karting Complex
|Caddo Mills, TX
|8.5
|4/2
|WKA Winter Cup #6
|IAME Senior
|Ocala Gran Prix
|Ocala, FL
|8.5
|4/8
|Challenge of the Americas #5
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|9
|4/8
|United States Pro Kart Series #1
|IAME Pro
|GoPro Motorplex
|Mooresville, NC
|9
|4/9
|Challenge of the Americas #6
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|9
|4/9
|Rok Cup USA Florida #4
|Rok Senior
|Orlando Kart Center
|Orlando, FL
|8
|4/9
|United States Pro Kart Series #2
|IAME Pro
|GoPro Motorplex
|Mooresville, NC
|9
|4/22
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #2
|Formula TaG
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|8
|4/22
|Route 66 Sprint Series #1
|IAME Senior
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|8
|4/22
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #2
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|4/23
|Route 66 Sprint Series #2
|IAME Senior
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|8
|4/29
|Colorado Sprint Championship #1
|Rotax Senior
|Grand Junction Motor Speedway
|Grand Junction, CO
|8
|4/29
|Northwest Gold Cup #1
|TaG Senior
|Sumas International Motorsports Academy
|Sumas, WA
|8
|4/30
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #3
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|4/30
|Northwest Gold Cup #2
|TaG Senior
|Sumas International Motorsports Academy
|Sumas, WA
|8
|5/6
|SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals
|IAME Senior
|PKRA Formula K Raceway
|Glendale, AZ
|9.5
|5/7
|SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals
|IAME Senior
|PKRA Formula K Raceway
|Glendale, AZ
|9.5
|5/14
|Rok Cup USA Midwest #1
|Rok Senior
|Pittsburgh International Racing Complex
|Wampum, PA
|8
|5/20
|Can-Am Karting Challenge #1
|Rotax Senior
|Horn Rapids Kart Track
|Richland, WA
|8.5
|5/20
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #4
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|5/20
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #3
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|5/20
|WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #3
|IAME Senior
|Pittsburgh International Race Complex
|Wampum, PA
|8.5
|5/21
|Can-Am Karting Challenge #2
|Rotax Senior
|Horn Rapids Kart Track
|Richland, WA
|8.5
|5/21
|WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #4
|IAME Senior
|Pittsburgh International Race Complex
|Wampum, PA
|8.5
|5/24
|Northwest Gold Cup #5
|TaG Senior
|Greg Moore Raceway
|Chilliwack, BC
|8
|5/25
|Northwest Gold Cup #6
|TaG Senior
|Greg Moore Raceway
|Chilliwack, BC
|8
|5/27
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #3
|Formula TaG
|Old Bridge Township Raceway Park
|Englishtown, NJ
|8
|5/27
|Northwest Gold Cup #3
|TaG Senior
|Glen Morgan Track
|Boise, ID
|8
|5/28
|Northwest Gold Cup #4
|TaG Senior
|Glen Morgan Track
|Boise, ID
|8
|6/3
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #3
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|9
|6/3
|United States Pro Kart Series #3
|IAME Pro
|Pittsburgh International Race Complex
|Wampum, PA
|9
|6/4
|United States Pro Kart Series #4
|IAME Pro
|Pittsburgh International Race Complex
|Wampum, PA
|9
|6/10
|Colorado Sprint Championship #2
|Rotax Senior
|Podium Karting
|Centennial, CO
|8
|6/10
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #4
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|6/11
|Rok Cup USA Midwest #2
|Rok Senior
|Oakland Valley Raceway Park
|Cuddebackville, NY
|8
|6/11
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #3
|IAME Senior
|Gulf Coast Kartways
|Katy, TX
|8.5
|6/17
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #5
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|6/17
|Route 66 Sprint Series #3
|IAME Senior
|Michiana Raceway Park
|South Bend, IN
|8
|6/18
|Route 66 Sprint Series #4
|IAME Senior
|Michiana Raceway Park
|South Bend, IN
|8
|6/25
|US Open New Jersey
|Rotax Senior
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|8.5
|7/8
|Northwest Gold Cup #7
|TaG Senior
|Mountain High Raceway
|Spanaway, WA
|8
|7/8
|Route 66 Sprint Series #5
|IAME Senior
|Mid-State Raceway
|Springfield, IL
|8
|7/8
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #4
|IAME Senior
|Santa Maria Kart Track
|Santa Maria, CA
|9
|7/9
|Northwest Gold Cup #8
|TaG Senior
|Mountain High Raceway
|Spanaway, WA
|8
|7/9
|Rok Cup USA Midwest #3
|Rok Senior
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|8
|7/9
|Route 66 Sprint Series #6
|IAME Senior
|Mid-State Raceway
|Springfield, IL
|8
|7/15
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #6
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|7/15
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #5
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|7/15
|WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #5
|IAME Senior
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|8.5
|7/16
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #4
|IAME Senior
|Amarillo Kart Circuit
|Amarillo, TX
|8.5
|7/16
|WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #6
|IAME Senior
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|8.5
|7/22
|Can-Am Karting Challenge #3
|Rotax Senior
|Greg Moore Raceway
|Chilliwack, BC
|8.5
|7/22
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #4
|Formula TaG
|Pittsburgh International Race Complex
|Wampum, PA
|8
|7/23
|Can-Am Karting Challenge #4
|Rotax Senior
|Greg Moore Raceway
|Chilliwack, BC
|8.5
|7/29
|United States Pro Kart Series #5
|IAME Pro
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|9
|7/30
|United States Pro Kart Series #6
|IAME Pro
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|9
|8/6
|US Rotax Grand Nationals
|Rotax Senior
|Dallas Karting Complex
|Caddo Mills, TX
|9.5
|8/12
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #6
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|8/12
|SKUSA Pro Tour SummerNationals
|IAME Senior
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|9.5
|8/13
|SKUSA Pro Tour SummerNationals
|IAME Senior
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|9.5
|8/19
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #5
|Formula TaG
|F1 Boston
|East Bridgewater, MA
|8
|8/19
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #7
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|8/19
|Northwest Gold Cup #9
|TaG Senior
|Sumas International Motorsports Academy
|Sumas, WA
|8
|8/19
|Route 66 Sprint Series #7
|IAME Senior
|Autobahn Country Club
|Joliet, IL
|8
|8/20
|Colorado Sprint Championship #3
|Rotax Senior
|Grand Junction Motor Speedway
|Grand Junction, CO
|8
|8/20
|Northwest Gold Cup #10
|TaG Senior
|Sumas International Motorsports Academy
|Sumas, WA
|8
|8/20
|Rok Cup USA Midwest #4
|Rok Senior
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|8
|8/20
|Route 66 Sprint Series #8
|IAME Senior
|Autobahn Country Club
|Joliet, IL
|8
|8/26
|WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #7
|IAME Senior
|Badger Kart Club
|Dousman, WI
|8.5
|8/27
|WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #8
|IAME Senior
|Badger Kart Club
|Dousman, WI
|8.5
|9/2
|Northwest Gold Cup #11
|TaG Senior
|Horn Rapids Kart Track
|Richland, WA
|8
|9/2
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #7
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|9/2
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #5
|IAME Senior
|Monterey Bay Karters
|Marina, CA
|9
|9/3
|Northwest Gold Cup #12
|TaG Senior
|Horn Rapids Kart Track
|Richland, WA
|8
|9/3
|Rock Island Grand Prix
|TaG Senior
|RIGP
|Rock Island, IL
|9
|9/9
|Route 66 Sprint Series #9
|IAME Senior
|Badger Kart Club
|Dousman, WI
|8
|9/10
|Route 66 Sprint Series #10
|IAME Senior
|Badger Kart Club
|Dousman, WI
|8
|9/17
|Can-Am Karting Challenge #5
|Rotax Senior
|Pat's Acres Racing Complex
|Canby, OR
|8.5
|9/17
|Colorado Sprint Championship #4
|Rotax Senior
|Podium Karting
|Centennial, CO
|8
|9/17
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #8
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|9/17
|Rok Cup USA National Final
|Rok Senior
|Orlando Kart Center
|Orlando, FL
|8
|9/17
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #5
|IAME Senior
|North Texas Kartway
|Denton, TX
|8.5
|9/23
|United States Pro Kart Series #7
|IAME Pro
|Autobahn Country Club
|Joliet, IL
|9
|9/24
|United States Pro Kart Series #8
|IAME Pro
|Autobahn Country Club
|Joliet, IL
|9
|9/30
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #6
|Formula TaG
|New York Race Complex
|Morristown, NY
|8
|9/30
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #6
|IAME Senior
|Streets of Lancaster GP
|Lancaster, CA
|9
|10/1
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #7
|Formula TaG
|New York Race Complex
|Morristown, NY
|8
|10/7
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #8
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|10/14
|WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #9
|IAME Senior
|GoPro Motorplex
|Mooresville, NC
|8.5
|10/15
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #6
|IAME Senior
|SpeedsportZ Racing Park
|New Caney, TX
|8.5
|10/15
|WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #10
|IAME Senior
|GoPro Motorplex
|Mooresville, NC
|8.5
|10/22
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #9
|IAME Senior
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|11/4
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #9
|Rotax Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|11/4
|US Open Las Vegas
|Rotax Senior
|Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino
|Las Vegas, NV
|8.5
|11/19
|SKUSA SuperNationals XIX
|IAME Senior
|Las Vegas Convention Center
|Las Vegas, NV
|10
|TBD
|IKF 2-Cycle Grand Nationals
|8.5
2017 Stock Honda Driver Rankings Schedule
|Date
|Series
|Class
|Track
|Location
|Rank
|1/28
|Challenge of the Americas #1
|Shifter Senior
|Musselman Honda Circuit
|Tucson, AZ
|8.5
|1/29
|Challenge of the Americas #2
|Shifter Senior
|Musselman Honda Circuit
|Tucson, AZ
|8.5
|2/4
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #1
|S1
|Buttonwillow Raceway Park
|Buttonwillow, CA
|8.5
|2/4
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #1
|S2
|Buttonwillow Raceway Park
|Buttonwillow, CA
|8
|2/19
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #1
|S1/S2
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|2/25
|Challenge of the Americas #3
|Shifter Senior
|PKRA Formula K Raceway
|Glendale, AZ
|8.5
|2/26
|Challenge of the Americas #4
|Shifter Senior
|PKRA Formula K Raceway
|Glendale, AZ
|8.5
|2/26
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #1
|S1/S2
|NOLA Motorsports Park
|New Orleans, LA
|8.5
|3/4
|SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals
|S1
|NOLA Motorsports Park
|New Orleans, LA
|9.5
|3/4
|SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals
|S2
|NOLA Motorsports Park
|New Orleans, LA
|9
|3/5
|SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals
|S1
|NOLA Motorsports Park
|New Orleans, LA
|9.5
|3/5
|SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals
|S2
|NOLA Motorsports Park
|New Orleans, LA
|9
|3/19
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #2
|S1/S2
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|3/25
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #1
|Stock Honda
|GoPro Motorplex
|Mooresville, NC
|8
|4/1
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #1
|Pro Stock Honda
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|4/1
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #2
|S1
|Willow Springs International Raceway
|Rosamond, CA
|8.5
|4/1
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #2
|S2
|Willow Springs International Raceway
|Rosamond, CA
|8
|4/2
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #2
|S1/S2
|Dallas Karting Complex
|Caddo Mills, TX
|8.5
|4/8
|Challenge of the Americas #5
|Shifter Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8.5
|4/9
|Challenge of the Americas #6
|Shifter Senior
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8.5
|4/9
|Utah State Championships #1
|Spec 125
|Utah Motorsports Campus
|Tooele, UT
|8
|4/22
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #2
|Stock Honda
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|8
|4/22
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #2
|Pro Stock Honda
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|4/22
|Texas Sprint Racing Series #1
|Shifter Light
|Gulf Coast Kartways
|Katy, TX
|8
|4/23
|Texas Sprint Racing Series #2
|Shifter Light
|Gulf Coast Kartways
|Katy, TX
|8
|4/29
|Colorado Sprint Championship #1
|Senior Shifter
|Grand Junction Motor Speedway
|Grand Junction, CO
|8
|4/29
|Northwest Gold Cup #1
|Super Stock CR125
|Sumas International Motorsports Academy
|Sumas, WA
|8
|4/29
|Utah State Championships #2
|Spec 125
|Utah Motorsports Campus
|Tooele, UT
|8
|4/30
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #3
|S1/S2
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|4/30
|Northwest Gold Cup #2
|Super Stock CR125
|Sumas International Motorsports Academy
|Sumas, WA
|8
|5/6
|SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals
|S1
|PKRA Formula K Raceway
|Glendale, AZ
|9.5
|5/6
|SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals
|S2
|PKRA Formula K Raceway
|Glendale, AZ
|9
|5/7
|SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals
|S1
|PKRA Formula K Raceway
|Glendale, AZ
|9.5
|5/7
|SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals
|S2
|PKRA Formula K Raceway
|Glendale, AZ
|9
|5/13
|Utah State Championships #3
|Spec 125
|Utah Motorsports Campus
|Tooele, UT
|8
|5/20
|Can-Am Karting Challenge #1
|S2
|Horn Rapids Kart Track
|Richland, WA
|8.5
|5/20
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #4
|S1/S2
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|5/20
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #3
|Pro Stock Honda
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|5/20
|Texas Sprint Racing Series #3
|Shifter Light
|North Texas Kartway
|Denton, TX
|8
|5/21
|Can-Am Karting Challenge #2
|S2
|Horn Rapids Kart Track
|Richland, WA
|8.5
|5/21
|Texas Sprint Racing Series #4
|Shifter Light
|North Texas Kartway
|Denton, TX
|8
|5/24
|Northwest Gold Cup #5
|Super Stock CR125
|Greg Moore Raceway
|Chilliwack, BC
|8
|5/25
|Northwest Gold Cup #6
|Super Stock CR125
|Greg Moore Raceway
|Chilliwack, BC
|8
|5/27
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #3
|Stock Honda
|Old Bridge Township Raceway Park
|Englishtown, NJ
|8
|5/27
|Northwest Gold Cup #3
|Super Stock CR125
|Glen Morgan Track
|Boise, ID
|8
|5/28
|Northwest Gold Cup #4
|Super Stock CR125
|Glen Morgan Track
|Boise, ID
|8
|6/3
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #3
|S1
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8.5
|6/3
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #3
|S2
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|6/3
|Utah State Championships #4
|Spec 125
|Utah Motorsports Campus
|Tooele, UT
|8
|6/8
|Utah State Championships #6
|Spec 125
|Utah Motorsports Campus
|Tooele, UT
|8
|6/10
|Colorado Sprint Championship #2
|Senior Shifter
|Podium Karting
|Centennial, CO
|8
|6/10
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #4
|Pro Stock Honda
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|6/11
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #3
|S1/S2
|Gulf Coast Kartways
|Katy, TX
|8.5
|6/17
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #5
|S1/S2
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|6/17
|Utah State Championships #5
|Spec 125
|Utah Motorsports Campus
|Tooele, UT
|8
|6/24
|Texas Sprint Racing Series #5
|Shifter Light
|Hill Country Kart Club
|New Braunfels, TX
|8
|6/25
|Texas Sprint Racing Series #6
|Shifter Light
|Hill Country Kart Club
|New Braunfels, TX
|8
|6/25
|US Open #1
|Shifter Senior
|New Jersey Motorsports Park
|Millville, NJ
|9
|7/8
|Northwest Gold Cup #7
|Super Stock CR125
|Mountain High Raceway
|Spanaway, WA
|8
|7/8
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #4
|S1
|Santa Maria Kart Track
|Santa Maria, CA
|8.5
|7/8
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #4
|S2
|Santa Maria Kart Track
|Santa Maria, CA
|8
|7/9
|Northwest Gold Cup #8
|Super Stock CR125
|Mountain High Raceway
|Spanaway, WA
|8
|7/15
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #6
|S1/S2
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|7/15
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #5
|Pro Stock Honda
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|7/16
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #4
|S1/S2
|Amarillo Kart Circuit
|Amarillo, TX
|8.5
|7/22
|Can-Am Karting Challenge #3
|S2
|Greg Moore Raceway
|Chilliwack, BC
|8.5
|7/22
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #4
|Stock Honda
|Pittsburgh International Race Complex
|Wampum, PA
|8
|7/23
|Can-Am Karting Challenge #4
|S2
|Greg Moore Raceway
|Chilliwack, BC
|8.5
|7/29
|Utah State Championships #7
|Spec 125
|Utah Motorsports Campus
|Tooele, UT
|8
|8/12
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #6
|Pro Stock Honda
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|8/12
|SKUSA Pro Tour SummerNationals
|S1
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|9.5
|8/12
|SKUSA Pro Tour SummerNationals
|S2
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|9
|8/13
|SKUSA Pro Tour SummerNationals
|S1
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|9.5
|8/13
|SKUSA Pro Tour SummerNationals
|S2
|New Castle Motorsports Park
|New Castle, IN
|9
|8/19
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #5
|Stock Honda
|F1 Boston
|East Bridgewater, MA
|8
|8/19
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #7
|S1/S2
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|8/19
|Northwest Gold Cup #9
|Super Stock CR125
|Sumas International Motorsports Academy
|Sumas, WA
|8
|8/19
|Utah State Championships #8
|Spec 125
|Utah Motorsports Campus
|Tooele, UT
|8
|8/20
|Colorado Sprint Championship #3
|Senior Shifter
|Grand Junction Motor Speedway
|Grand Junction, CO
|8
|8/20
|Northwest Gold Cup #10
|Super Stock CR125
|Sumas International Motorsports Academy
|Sumas, WA
|8
|9/2
|Northwest Gold Cup #11
|Super Stock CR125
|Horn Rapids Kart Track
|Richland, WA
|8
|9/2
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #7
|Pro Stock Honda
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|9/2
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #5
|S1
|Monterey Bay Karters
|Marina, CA
|8.5
|9/2
|SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #5
|S2
|Monterey Bay Karters
|Marina, CA
|8
|9/3
|Northwest Gold Cup #12
|Super Stock CR125
|Horn Rapids Kart Track
|Richland, WA
|8
|9/9
|Utah State Championships #9
|Spec 125
|Utah Motorsports Campus
|Tooele, UT
|8
|9/17
|Can-Am Karting Challenge #5
|S2
|Pat's Acres Racing Complex
|Canby, OR
|8.5
|9/17
|Colorado Sprint Championship #4
|Senior Shifter
|Podium Karting
|Centennial, CO
|8
|9/17
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #8
|S1/S2
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|9/17
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #5
|S1/S2
|North Texas Kartway
|Denton, TX
|8.5
|9/30
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #6
|Stock Honda
|New York Race Complex
|Morristown, NY
|8
|9/30
|Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix
|S1
|SOLGP
|Lancaster, CA
|9
|9/30
|Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix
|S2
|SOLGP
|Lancaster, CA
|8.5
|9/30
|Texas Sprint Racing Series #7
|Shifter Light
|SpeedsportZ Racing Park
|New Caney, TX
|8
|9/30
|Utah State Championships #10
|Spec 125
|Utah Motorsports Campus
|Tooele, UT
|8
|10/1
|Gearup Challenge F-Series #7
|Stock Honda
|New York Race Complex
|Morristown, NY
|8
|10/1
|Texas Sprint Racing Series #8
|Shifter Light
|SpeedsportZ Racing Park
|New Caney, TX
|8
|10/7
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #8
|Pro Stock Honda
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|10/15
|SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #6
|S1/S2
|SpeedsportZ Racing Park
|New Caney, TX
|8.5
|10/22
|Los Angeles Karting Championship #9
|S1/S2
|CalSpeed Karting Center
|Fontana, CA
|8
|11/4
|Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #9
|Pro Stock Honda
|Simraceway Performance Karting Center
|Sonoma, CA
|8
|11/4
|US Open #2
|Shifter Senior
|Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino
|Las Vegas, NV
|9
|11/19
|SKUSA SuperNationals XIX
|S1
|Las Vegas Convention Center
|Las Vegas, NV
|10
|11/19
|SKUSA SuperNationals XIX
|S2
|Las Vegas Convention Center
|Las Vegas, NV
|9.5