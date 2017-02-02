Bell Racing USA Powers 2017 EKN Driver Rankings Industry’s leading helmet manufacturer partners with EKN

The driver rankings program has been part of Howden Media Group publications since the very beginning, dating back to the first issue of Shifter Kart Illustrated in 1999. In the early years, SKI focused on the different gearbox classes, and eventually narrowed its focus on the top categories. The magazine’s rebrand to Super Kart Illustrated opened the program to include the top single-speed category at the time – ICA. The program eventually moved over to eKartingNews.com website and it has continued to recognize the top shifter and TaG driver in North America.

For the 2017 season, EKN is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with one of the industry’s leading helmet manufacturer to promote the standings that highlight the best drivers in North America. We’re excited to introduce the eKartingNews.com Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA.

Bell Racing has been a leader in safety apparel for motorsports dating back to the first helmet manufactured by Roy Richter in 1954. That same passion for the creation and production of state-of-the-art head protection that began in the Bell Auto Parts garage in southern California continues today. The Bell Helmet karting line is packed with different options with the latest technology included in all models.

Bell Helmets Director of Motorsports Chris Wheeler is a long-time karter and motorsports industry member. “When I started my 13-year run in karting, the only option for news and finding out the happenings from the karting world was EKN. Over the years, I have stayed true in believing that EKN is best place for all that and more. Taking a brand as deep and rich at Bell Helmets and making a push in karting, it made sense that EKN was where we needed to be. I am excited to work with EKN and the Driver Rankings year-end winners of Stock Honda and TaG to bring them into the Bell Racing USA family. Karting continues to be where it all begins for so many past, current, and future champions in motorsport and will continue thanks to this EKN partnership. We, as a company, are looking forward to educating the consumers on safety and making sure the best drivers in country are wearing Bell Helmets.”

The EKN Driver Rankings title is an honor that drivers can take with them throughout their career, should it be in karting or up the motorsports ladder. EKN will be taking this to a new level for 2017, producing new perpetual trophies for the drivers who top the rankings following the SKUSA SuperNationals. In addition, with the new partnership with Bell Racing USA, the top driver in each category will be awarded with a brand-new Bell helmet.

Our Editor-in-Chief and Publisher Rob Howden has his share of Bells in the helmet case. “My very first helmet was a Bell, and I can remember they day that I pulled it out of the box, and when I got it back from my first painter, Taylor Lawson. I’ve used my Bells on sprint tracks, road race tracks, and dirt ovals and we’ve been fortunate to have enjoyed a long partnership with Bell Racing through Kyle Kietzmann. I’m personally excited to work with Chris, because everyone in the sport knows his level of passion for racing, and I really pumped to have more riding on winning the driver rankings. This will be our unofficial Driver of the Year, and to partner with Bell on the effort means a great deal to me.”

New for the 2017 season is the renaming of the shifterkart division, moving from Stock Moto to Stock Honda. Honda Racing / HPD has shown their support of karting for many years, including the Superkarts! USA Pro Tour, World Karting Association and other karting series and organizations. Following the move of SKUSA to rename their Stock Moto categories to Stock Honda, EKN will do the same for the Driver Rankings. Another change for the Stock Honda Driver Rankings will see the calculation process count the best seven races for each driver, up one from the six that had been utilized for previous eight years.

The EKN TaG Driver Rankings remains the same for the 2017 season, counting the best seven events over a sliding 12-month period. The SKUSA SuperNationals is the premier single-speed event in the country, attract 80+ entries, and will be the only 10-point base ranking event in 2017. As the championship race for the brand, the US Rotax Grand Nationals will feature a 9.5-point base ranking, as will the six SKUSA Pro Tour events. The Challenge of the Americas, United States Pro Kart Series, California ProKart Challenge, Rock Island Grand Prix and Florida Winter Tour (Rotax) hold 9-point base ranking while the other national/regional programs in the line-up carry an 8.5-point base ranking.

EKN Driver Rankings Calculation Process

The EKN Driver Rankings are calculated using a driver’s best finishes in major North American races. Assembled using events from the previous 12 months from the current date, we use a driver’s best seven finishes in TaG and Stock Honda to determine their overall current point total. With each new release, results posted from more than one year ago are discarded. To deliver our ranking list, we tabulate the results of all the national programs and selected regional programs. We have included the results for the major one-off events such as the SKUSA SuperNationals, the US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals, the Rock Island Grand Prix, and the Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix.

Each race is initially weighted based on the prestige and history of the event or series with a score of ten (10) being the highest attainable base ranking. For 2017, the SKUSA SuperNationals will receive a score of 10 in its initial weighting in the TaG and Stock Honda categories. A base ranking of 9.5 is set for the US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals and the SKUSA Pro Tour, while a base ranking of 9 goes to the United States Pro Kart Series, Florida Winter Tour Rotax Max Challenge and Rok Cup, Challenge of the Americas, Rock Island Grand Prix and California ProKart Challenge. Other national and regional program races were given a base ranking of either 8.5 or 8.0.

The EKN staff reserves the right to adjust the rankings of each event throughout the year. A minimum entry total for any event to be considered for the Driver Rankings program is five (5). If an event does not have at least five (5) drivers starting the race, those results will not be tabulated toward the Driver Rankings.

Added to these initial rankings are two variables that help confirm the true importance of an event to the ranking process – field size and field strength. A percentage of one weighting point is added for the size of the field, while the number of existing top 50 drivers entered offers another full point or fraction of a point. The sum of these numbers becomes the overall ranking for any race.

Following a race, drivers receive points based on their finishing positions with 100 points earned for a win. Each subsequent position drops by one point with 99 points given to the second-place driver and so on throughout the field. These points are then multiplied by the overall ranking to produce a driver’s final point total from each event. Using a driver’s best seven races, we calculate each driver’s overall score and subsequent ranking.

2017 TaG Driver Rankings Schedule

Date Series Class Track Location Rank 12/29 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #1 IAME Senior Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL 8.5 12/30 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #2 IAME Senior Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL 8.5 1/15 Florida Winter Tour FK #1 Rok Senior Homestead Karting Homestead, FL 8.5 1/22 Florida Winter Tour RMC #1 Rotax Senior Homestead Karting Homestead, FL 9 1/28 Challenge of the Americas #1 Rotax Senior Musselman Honda Circuit Tucson, AZ 9 1/29 Challenge of the Americas #2 Rotax Senior Musselman Honda Circuit Tucson, AZ 9 2/4 SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #1 IAME Senior Buttonwillow Raceway Park Buttonwillow, CA 9 2/12 Florida Winter Tour FK #2 Rok Senior Palm Beach Karting Jupiter, FL 8.5 2/19 Florida Winter Tour RMC #2 Rotax Senior Palm Beach Karting Jupiter, FL 9 2/19 Los Angeles Karting Championship #1 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8 2/25 Challenge of the Americas #3 Rotax Senior PKRA Formula K Raceway Glendale, AZ 9 2/25 WKA Winter Cup #3 IAME Senior 103rd Street Sports Complex Jacksonville, FL 8.5 2/26 Challenge of the Americas #4 Rotax Senior PKRA Formula K Raceway Glendale, AZ 9 2/26 SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #1 IAME Senior NOLA Motorsports Park New Orleans, LA 8.5 2/26 WKA Winter Cup #4 IAME Senior 103rd Street Sports Complex Jacksonville, FL 8.5 3/4 SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals IAME Senior NOLA Motorsports Park New Orleans, LA 9.5 3/5 SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals IAME Senior NOLA Motorsports Park New Orleans, LA 9.5 3/12 Florida Winter Tour FK #3 Rok Senior Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL 8.5 3/19 Florida Winter Tour RMC #3 Rotax Senior Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL 9 3/19 Los Angeles Karting Championship #2 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8 3/25 Gearup Challenge F-Series #1 Formula TaG GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC 8 4/1 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #1 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8 4/1 SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #2 IAME Senior Willow Springs International Raceway Rosamond, CA 9 4/1 WKA Winter Cup #5 IAME Senior Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL 8.5 4/2 SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #2 IAME Senior Dallas Karting Complex Caddo Mills, TX 8.5 4/2 WKA Winter Cup #6 IAME Senior Ocala Gran Prix Ocala, FL 8.5 4/8 Challenge of the Americas #5 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 9 4/8 United States Pro Kart Series #1 IAME Pro GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC 9 4/9 Challenge of the Americas #6 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 9 4/9 Rok Cup USA Florida #4 Rok Senior Orlando Kart Center Orlando, FL 8 4/9 United States Pro Kart Series #2 IAME Pro GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC 9 4/22 Gearup Challenge F-Series #2 Formula TaG New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ 8 4/22 Route 66 Sprint Series #1 IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8 4/22 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #2 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8 4/23 Route 66 Sprint Series #2 IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8 4/29 Colorado Sprint Championship #1 Rotax Senior Grand Junction Motor Speedway Grand Junction, CO 8 4/29 Northwest Gold Cup #1 TaG Senior Sumas International Motorsports Academy Sumas, WA 8 4/30 Los Angeles Karting Championship #3 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8 4/30 Northwest Gold Cup #2 TaG Senior Sumas International Motorsports Academy Sumas, WA 8 5/6 SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals IAME Senior PKRA Formula K Raceway Glendale, AZ 9.5 5/7 SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals IAME Senior PKRA Formula K Raceway Glendale, AZ 9.5 5/14 Rok Cup USA Midwest #1 Rok Senior Pittsburgh International Racing Complex Wampum, PA 8 5/20 Can-Am Karting Challenge #1 Rotax Senior Horn Rapids Kart Track Richland, WA 8.5 5/20 Los Angeles Karting Championship #4 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8 5/20 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #3 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8 5/20 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #3 IAME Senior Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum, PA 8.5 5/21 Can-Am Karting Challenge #2 Rotax Senior Horn Rapids Kart Track Richland, WA 8.5 5/21 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #4 IAME Senior Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum, PA 8.5 5/24 Northwest Gold Cup #5 TaG Senior Greg Moore Raceway Chilliwack, BC 8 5/25 Northwest Gold Cup #6 TaG Senior Greg Moore Raceway Chilliwack, BC 8 5/27 Gearup Challenge F-Series #3 Formula TaG Old Bridge Township Raceway Park Englishtown, NJ 8 5/27 Northwest Gold Cup #3 TaG Senior Glen Morgan Track Boise, ID 8 5/28 Northwest Gold Cup #4 TaG Senior Glen Morgan Track Boise, ID 8 6/3 SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #3 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 9 6/3 United States Pro Kart Series #3 IAME Pro Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum, PA 9 6/4 United States Pro Kart Series #4 IAME Pro Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum, PA 9 6/10 Colorado Sprint Championship #2 Rotax Senior Podium Karting Centennial, CO 8 6/10 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #4 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8 6/11 Rok Cup USA Midwest #2 Rok Senior Oakland Valley Raceway Park Cuddebackville, NY 8 6/11 SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #3 IAME Senior Gulf Coast Kartways Katy, TX 8.5 6/17 Los Angeles Karting Championship #5 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8 6/17 Route 66 Sprint Series #3 IAME Senior Michiana Raceway Park South Bend, IN 8 6/18 Route 66 Sprint Series #4 IAME Senior Michiana Raceway Park South Bend, IN 8 6/25 US Open New Jersey Rotax Senior New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ 8.5 7/8 Northwest Gold Cup #7 TaG Senior Mountain High Raceway Spanaway, WA 8 7/8 Route 66 Sprint Series #5 IAME Senior Mid-State Raceway Springfield, IL 8 7/8 SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #4 IAME Senior Santa Maria Kart Track Santa Maria, CA 9 7/9 Northwest Gold Cup #8 TaG Senior Mountain High Raceway Spanaway, WA 8 7/9 Rok Cup USA Midwest #3 Rok Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8 7/9 Route 66 Sprint Series #6 IAME Senior Mid-State Raceway Springfield, IL 8 7/15 Los Angeles Karting Championship #6 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8 7/15 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #5 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8 7/15 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #5 IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8.5 7/16 SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #4 IAME Senior Amarillo Kart Circuit Amarillo, TX 8.5 7/16 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #6 IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8.5 7/22 Can-Am Karting Challenge #3 Rotax Senior Greg Moore Raceway Chilliwack, BC 8.5 7/22 Gearup Challenge F-Series #4 Formula TaG Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum, PA 8 7/23 Can-Am Karting Challenge #4 Rotax Senior Greg Moore Raceway Chilliwack, BC 8.5 7/29 United States Pro Kart Series #5 IAME Pro New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 9 7/30 United States Pro Kart Series #6 IAME Pro New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 9 8/6 US Rotax Grand Nationals Rotax Senior Dallas Karting Complex Caddo Mills, TX 9.5 8/12 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #6 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8 8/12 SKUSA Pro Tour SummerNationals IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 9.5 8/13 SKUSA Pro Tour SummerNationals IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 9.5 8/19 Gearup Challenge F-Series #5 Formula TaG F1 Boston East Bridgewater, MA 8 8/19 Los Angeles Karting Championship #7 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8 8/19 Northwest Gold Cup #9 TaG Senior Sumas International Motorsports Academy Sumas, WA 8 8/19 Route 66 Sprint Series #7 IAME Senior Autobahn Country Club Joliet, IL 8 8/20 Colorado Sprint Championship #3 Rotax Senior Grand Junction Motor Speedway Grand Junction, CO 8 8/20 Northwest Gold Cup #10 TaG Senior Sumas International Motorsports Academy Sumas, WA 8 8/20 Rok Cup USA Midwest #4 Rok Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8 8/20 Route 66 Sprint Series #8 IAME Senior Autobahn Country Club Joliet, IL 8 8/26 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #7 IAME Senior Badger Kart Club Dousman, WI 8.5 8/27 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #8 IAME Senior Badger Kart Club Dousman, WI 8.5 9/2 Northwest Gold Cup #11 TaG Senior Horn Rapids Kart Track Richland, WA 8 9/2 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #7 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8 9/2 SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #5 IAME Senior Monterey Bay Karters Marina, CA 9 9/3 Northwest Gold Cup #12 TaG Senior Horn Rapids Kart Track Richland, WA 8 9/3 Rock Island Grand Prix TaG Senior RIGP Rock Island, IL 9 9/9 Route 66 Sprint Series #9 IAME Senior Badger Kart Club Dousman, WI 8 9/10 Route 66 Sprint Series #10 IAME Senior Badger Kart Club Dousman, WI 8 9/17 Can-Am Karting Challenge #5 Rotax Senior Pat's Acres Racing Complex Canby, OR 8.5 9/17 Colorado Sprint Championship #4 Rotax Senior Podium Karting Centennial, CO 8 9/17 Los Angeles Karting Championship #8 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8 9/17 Rok Cup USA National Final Rok Senior Orlando Kart Center Orlando, FL 8 9/17 SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #5 IAME Senior North Texas Kartway Denton, TX 8.5 9/23 United States Pro Kart Series #7 IAME Pro Autobahn Country Club Joliet, IL 9 9/24 United States Pro Kart Series #8 IAME Pro Autobahn Country Club Joliet, IL 9 9/30 Gearup Challenge F-Series #6 Formula TaG New York Race Complex Morristown, NY 8 9/30 SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #6 IAME Senior Streets of Lancaster GP Lancaster, CA 9 10/1 Gearup Challenge F-Series #7 Formula TaG New York Race Complex Morristown, NY 8 10/7 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #8 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8 10/14 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #9 IAME Senior GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC 8.5 10/15 SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #6 IAME Senior SpeedsportZ Racing Park New Caney, TX 8.5 10/15 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #10 IAME Senior GoPro Motorplex Mooresville, NC 8.5 10/22 Los Angeles Karting Championship #9 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8 11/4 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #9 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8 11/4 US Open Las Vegas Rotax Senior Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, NV 8.5 11/19 SKUSA SuperNationals XIX IAME Senior Las Vegas Convention Center Las Vegas, NV 10 TBD IKF 2-Cycle Grand Nationals 8.5

2017 Stock Honda Driver Rankings Schedule