Deadline for WKA Jacksonville Winter Cup Entry Set for February 10

The turn of the calendar into February also signifies the cranking up of kart engines for the second event of the season for the WKA Winter Cup Series. Competitors wishing to take advantage of the Pre-Entry pricing for the series 2nd stop at 103rd Street Sports Complex in Jacksonville, Florida have until Friday February 10. After that, the At Track Pricing kicks into effect.

The event, scheduled for Feb 24-26, will feature 8 national classes including;

CIK LO206 Senior

Allison Racing Engines Yamaha Sportsman

Comet Racing Engines Yamaha Junior

OTK Kart USA ROK Shifter

CRPRACING.com Mini Swift

IAME USA East Pro Swift Sportsman

Woltjer Racing Engines Pro IAME Junior

KartSport North America Pro IAME Senior

Fast Time Awards will again be sponsored in the event by Comet Kart Sales, with the weekends overall winner receiving an award per class courtesy of Trinity Karting Group.

Fresh off his sweep of 4 cycle competition at Daytona, Corey Towles leads the CIK LO206 Senior class standings, with Zach Linsell, Hunter Fox, Dustin Demattia, and Mike Greiner the current top 5.

Garrett Adams comes into Jacksonville, holding the advantage over William Robusto, Mateo Rubio-Luengo, Anderson Leonard, and Logan Adams in the Allison Racing Engines Yamaha Sportsman Class, while Elliott Budzinski is the current top dog in the Comet Racing Engines Yamaha Junior class, with Tyler Ferris, Colin Neal, Emory Lyda, and Finnegan Bayliff the current top 5.

In the OTK Kart USA ROK Shifter category, Vicenzo Sarracino has a solid lead over Jonathan Kotyk, while Ryan Lewis, Michael Stevens, and Rory Van der steur make up the top 5.

While currently third in the Yamaha Sportsman class, Mateo Rubio-Luengo holds a comfortable margin over Caleb Gafrarar in the CRPRACING.com Mini Swift class, with Calem Maloney, Alex Powell, and Ben Maier the current top 5.

The IAME USA East Pro Swift Sportsman class finds Ashton Chilton atop the leader board, with Santiago Trisini, Elio Giovane, Lucas Rodriguez, and Anderson Leonard the current top 5 following Daytona.

Dylan Tavella will head to Jacksonville, sporting the edge over Zane Maloney in the Woltjer Racing Engines Pro IAME Junior class, with Pauly Massimino, Max Peichel, and Oliver Calvo the top 5, while AJ Myers holds the edge over Brandon Jarsocrak, Jonathan Kotyk, Braden Eves, and Austin McCusker in the KartSport North America Pro IAME Senior class.

As mentioned many times before, all champions, aside from the ROK Shifter champion, will receive a set of Bridgestone Tires, as well as a free entry to one of the remaining Bridgestone Manufacturer Cup Series events in 2017.

The ROK Shifter Champion will receive tires, fuel, oil, and a free entry into the ROK Cup USA Nationals in September in Orlando, Florida.

Additionally, drivers in the Pro IAME Junior and Senior classes who participate in all 3 Winter Cup events will be eligible for a drawing on Sunday April 2 at Ocala Gran Prix, site of the final Winter Cup event. The winner of the drawing will have the opportunity to travel to Lemans, France for the X30 International Finals in October. Winter Cup winners of each event will also have their name inserted in the drawing an additional time, providing more incentive for drivers to win and increase their chances to win the drawing. Aside from the travel expense, all other expenses will be paid for that weekends prestigious event.

Activities for the Jacksonville Winter Cup event get underway Friday March 24 with a full day of practice. Saturdays action features Qualifying, 2 Heat Races, and the Final, with Qualifying, 1 Heat Race, and a Final on Sunday to round out event 2 for the event.

Both online registration and paper entry blanks are available now!

To register online, CLICK HERE.

To view the paper entry blank, CLICK HERE.