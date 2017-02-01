Canadian F1200 Series to Support Waterloo Regional Kart Club

The Canadian F1200 Series is excited to announce that we will be sponsoring the Waterloo Regional Kart Club for 2017. As one of Ontario’s Premier 4-Cycle karting clubs the Waterloo Kart Regional Kart Club (WRKC) provides young and old driver alike a place to start their racing careers.

The FTDA (Formula 1200 Drivers Association) felt it important that we support regional karting in Canada, ensuring that there is always a safe and welcoming place for people to race, while at the same time providing the necessary development for the aspiring open wheel race car driver.

Many of the F1200’s current and former Champions have graduated from the Karting world, with many of them moving on in the world of motorsports.

2017 is poised to be a banner year as we promote amateur open wheel racing in Canada. Look out for more exciting news in the weeks to come.

F1200/FV is an open wheel single seat racing. The strict formula rules are designed to promote driver development. Many have chosen this as the route to bigger and better things; Formula Ford, Formula BMW, Formula Mazda, Sports Racers and Sedans.

The Mission of the WRKC is to promote the exciting sport of 4-cycle Kart Racing for the entire family in a safe and fun environment. Through sponsorship’s and our dedicated team of volunteers we strive to offer our members an affordable” Thrill of a Lifetime “.