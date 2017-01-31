Championship Enduro Series Announces Final 2017 Season Schedule

January 31, 2017 by PR Wire
PR Wire / Road Racing

The Championship Enduro Series has officially announced their season schedule for 2017. This marks The 28th year for the popular series.

May 13 & 14: Gateway Motorsports Park
June 3 & 4: Blackhawk Farms Raceway
June 16-17-18: Mid-Ohio Raceway “Hosted By Dart Kart Club”
July 14-15-16: Grattan Raceway  “The Summer Shootout”
August 12 & 13: Blackhawk Farms Raceway
Sept 9 & 10: Gingerman Raceway

STANDARD EVENT FORMAT

The 2017 Series events will be a two day race format consisting of 12 races at 7 tracks.

Main gates will open on Fridays @ 6:00 pm along with pre-tech and registration.

NOTE: (Both the Mid Ohio & Grattan Events are 3 Day formats that Includes a Friday Practice.)

The SUMMER SHOOTOUT Event

The Grattan event will offer a Shifter pro race at the end of the day on Friday and all practice participants will be treated to a dinner at the track.

Saturday at Grattan there Will be a pro race for the Controlled  and Yamaha Enduros

All weekend the  4 cycles will compete in the “Animal Nationals”

BASIC CHAMPIONSHIP & FEE STRUCTURE

Each CES Event weekend will consist of two point’s races.

Each Event Date is a separate Entry Fee and separate Points race.

All Race Points will be combined as each day is a separate race.

One series champion will be crowned per class.

Your best 10 race finishes of the 12 races will count towards year end points.

You must compete in a Minimum of 7 Races & be a member of TAG Racing Int. / CES to qualify for series year end awards.

For the 2017 season you must be a member of CES / TAG to participate in the Championship Enduro Series events. You can purchase an annual membership or you can purchase your membership on a per-event basis which ever you choose. If you choose to purchase your membership on a per event basis after 5 weekend events you membership will become paid for the 2017 season and you will qualify for year end awards.

