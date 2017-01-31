Championship Enduro Series Announces Final 2017 Season Schedule

The Championship Enduro Series has officially announced their season schedule for 2017. This marks The 28th year for the popular series.

May 13 & 14: Gateway Motorsports Park

June 3 & 4: Blackhawk Farms Raceway

June 16-17-18: Mid-Ohio Raceway “Hosted By Dart Kart Club”

July 14-15-16: Grattan Raceway “The Summer Shootout”

August 12 & 13: Blackhawk Farms Raceway

Sept 9 & 10: Gingerman Raceway

STANDARD EVENT FORMAT

The 2017 Series events will be a two day race format consisting of 12 races at 7 tracks.

Main gates will open on Fridays @ 6:00 pm along with pre-tech and registration.

NOTE: (Both the Mid Ohio & Grattan Events are 3 Day formats that Includes a Friday Practice.)

The SUMMER SHOOTOUT Event

The Grattan event will offer a Shifter pro race at the end of the day on Friday and all practice participants will be treated to a dinner at the track.

Saturday at Grattan there Will be a pro race for the Controlled and Yamaha Enduros

All weekend the 4 cycles will compete in the “Animal Nationals”

BASIC CHAMPIONSHIP & FEE STRUCTURE

Each CES Event weekend will consist of two point’s races.

Each Event Date is a separate Entry Fee and separate Points race.

All Race Points will be combined as each day is a separate race.

One series champion will be crowned per class.

Your best 10 race finishes of the 12 races will count towards year end points.

You must compete in a Minimum of 7 Races & be a member of TAG Racing Int. / CES to qualify for series year end awards.

For the 2017 season you must be a member of CES / TAG to participate in the Championship Enduro Series events. You can purchase an annual membership or you can purchase your membership on a per-event basis which ever you choose. If you choose to purchase your membership on a per event basis after 5 weekend events you membership will become paid for the 2017 season and you will qualify for year end awards.