Autobahn Country Club to Provide USPKS and Route 66 Racers with Unique Experience

Many curious racers have begun investigating the newest track to join the USPKS and Route 66 Sprint Series programs, the Autobahn Country Club, so we wanted to familiarize you with the venue a little more.

Autobahn Country Club is located in Joliet, IL, only 45 miles from downtown Chicago and less than an hour’s drive from O’Hare and Midway airports.

Autobahn has a North Circuit that is 1.5 miles in length, and a South Circuit that is 2.2 miles in length. Both Circuits combine to form a 3.56 mile Circuit which is one of the largest in the US. Both Circuits can be rented by outside groups. Autobahn has a Performance Fleet of cars that can be utilized for group and individual driving experiences. Autobahn is a private motorsports club where members have access to one Circuit or another 6 days per week for seven months of the year.

Members can hot lap their street car or compete in one of our five member racing series. In addition to the big Circuits, Autobahn also has a Karting Circuit with multiple configurations. Autobahn offers various levels of membership including a Social/Karting membership, details can be found at www.autobahncc.com.

“Autobahn is happy to partner with USPKS and RT 66 to host events at our facility and we look forward to a great relationship,” said Autobahn President Mark Basso.

When viewed from the air, the kart track appears to be on the small side, because you are only seeing part of it. There is also a very large paved area immediately adjacent to the kart track that is setup as a temporary circuit for kart racing. We anticipate that our circuit will be about 7/10th of a mile, however the final size has yet to be determined. Prior to the Route 66 event, Series officials will hold a private (no competitors) test, to test track layouts and provide estimated starting gear ratios, to help racers start off on the right foot. When this information becomes available, we will publish it. We welcome USPKS competitors who want to get a leg up on the competition, to take advantage of the Route 66 weekend.

The USPKS and Route 66 Sprint Series have an exclusive agreement with the Autobahn CC to promote our races there, so this will be one of very few chances to get a glimpse inside this piece of motorsports heaven, hidden just outside of Chicago, without buying a membership. Of course, I’m sure they would welcome your membership! In the meantime, feel free to check out the website at www.autobahncc.com.

The USPKS is a four event traveling National race series featuring seven classes, utilizing IAME and Yamaha engines. The 2017 Schedule includes GoPro Motorplex (Apr 7-9), Pitt Race (Jun 2-4), New Castle Motorsports Park (Jul 28-30), and Autobahn Country Club (Sep 22-24).

More information on the USPKS can be found by visiting the series website at www.uspks.com or by contacting Series Director Mark Coats at (217)652-6275 or via email at mcoats.uspks@gmail.com.