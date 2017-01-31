2017 EKN Chassis Showroom: Fullerton Famed Terry Fullerton brand making comeback in the United States

EKN is excited to offer an exclusive editorial series for our readers – the ‘Chassis Showroom’. Over the next couple of months, we will be highlighting many chassis manufacturers and the importers / dealers who are responsible for making these karts available to the North American karting community. The market is filled with models for all levels of competition, from four-cycle to shifterkarts, and the new offerings are really great looking.

Importer: Fullerton-USA

Racing is a lifestyle. When working inside the motorsports industry, you find a way to enjoy the sport during your time away from work. The love for karting was the motivation that formed Fullerton-USA, the importer of the Fullerton chassis. The duo of Rich Gutierrez and Lance McGrew, veterans in motorsports and the NASCAR community, have worked hard over the last two seasons with research and development of the brand, all with the purpose of hitting the top regional and national events in the United States.

Chassis: Fullerton

Terry Fullerton is certainly one of the legendary names in the sport of karting. The 1973 World Karting Champion has been involved in the sport for roughly five decades. After retiring from driving in 1984, Fullerton turned to the industry side of the sport, working as a team owner, a leading kart manufacturer and was also providing driver development for a list of clients that included many big names in motorsports. Fast-forward to 2017 and the Terry Fullerton-penned chassis is making a comeback worldwide as the veteran is hands-on with the development of the brand, which features Freeline components including brakes, seat, steering wheel and bodywork.

The TF2 is the chassis model base for the full Fullerton lineup. The TF2 Senior is the product of two years of development, both in the United States and Europe, under the watchful eyes of Mr. Fullerton. It is a chassis that can be utilized in multiple categories, from TaG Senior and TaG Master to the lower horsepower categories of Yamaha and the new KA100. Part of the uniqueness of the TF2 is the two-piece spindles to help increase the grip on the front of the chassis and 10mm king pins. The TF2 comes standard with magnesium components.

The TF2 Shifter model made its debut in the United States at the SKUSA SuperNationals 20 this past November. The gearbox categories are the next development stage of the TF2, as Fullerton-USA is looking towards providing the same quality product for those looking to shift gears. The vertically adjustable clutch lever works on rollers to provide a more precise shifting motion when slamming through the gears and adjustability to fit the driver’s needs.

For the young potential champions, the same quality and design for the adult’s divisions can be found in the TF2 Cadet model. The 28mm frame comes with the removable front/rear bar combination with aluminum components and a 30mm axle size. Front and rear ride height are adjustable, and the kart also features wih fully adjustable caster/camber pills in the front and three different positions for the rear axle.

Model: TF2 Senior

Frame tube size: 30mm

Wheelbase: 1045mm

Spindle size: 25mm

Front width: 715mm

Rear width: 635mm

Length: 1510mm

Front hub: 85mm Freeline Magnesium or Aluminum

Rear hub: 90mm Freeline Magnesium or Aluminum

Front Wheels: 130mm Freeline Magnesium

Rear Wheels: 210mm Freeline Magnesium

Brakes: Freeline

Seat: Freeline

Steering Wheel: Freeline 340

Bodywork: Freeline

Model: TF2 Shifter

Frame tube size: 30mm

Wheelbase: 1045mm

Spindle size: 25mm

Front width: 725mm

Rear width: 645mm

Length: 1510mm

Front hub: 85mm Freeline Magnesium or Aluminum

Rear hub: 90mm Freeline Magnesium or Aluminum

Front Wheels: 130mm Freeline Magnesium

Rear Wheels: 210mm Freeline Magnesium

Brakes: Freeline

Seat: Freeline

Steering Wheel: Freeline 340

Bodywork: Freeline

Model: TF2 Cadet

Frame tube size: 28mm

Wheelbase: 950mm

Spindle size: 17mm

Front width: 640mm

Rear width: 595mm

Length: 1325mm

Front hub: 50mm Freeline Aluminum

Rear hub: 50mm Freeline Aluminum

Front Wheels: 115mm Freeline Magnesium

Rear Wheels: 150mm Freeline Magnesium

Brakes: Freeline

Seat: Freeline

Steering Wheel: Freeline

Bodywork: Freeline

Dealer List:

Fullerton-USA

Cornelius, North Carolina

fullerton-usa.com