Paddock Insider: 2017 Challenge of the Americas – Tucson Premier west coast winter series gets 10th season underway in Arizona

West Coast Racing Underway for 2017

The start to the season for the last 10 years now has begun with the Challenge of the Americas. A program created and owned by veteran industry member Andy Seesemann, the premier west coast winter series is beginning its 10th season at the Musselman Honda Circuit in Tucson, Arizon. The weather this weekend is going to be a bit chilly then we are used to, with freezing temperatures overnight however bright sunshine to keep us warm throughout the day. The same friendly staff of the Challenge is here to welcome racers from numerous states in the United States, as well as the Providences of Canada, along with others from around the world. The numbers however do not speak to the volume that this program has been over the 10 years. The downfall of popularity for the Rotax engine, along with additional events added to the national and international karting calendar has helped to lower the entry total. The numbers in the three headline categories – Senior Max, Junior Max Masters Max – continue to be strong, and the addition of the Briggs 206 class also helps. No matter the size, the racing is going to be fantastic as the quality remains high at the Challenge.

First West Coast Outing for MaxOne

The opener for the Challenge of the Americas is the debut race for the new MaxOne by Vega for the Senior Max, Masters Max, Shifter Senior and Shifter Masters. The Florida Winter Tour was first race for the tires in the United States, including the Junior Max. The Challenge is sticking with the MOJO brand for the Junior Max here, utilizing the D2 compound similar to the Mini and Micro Max. The Briggs categories are competing with the MaxOne Green tire.

Talking with a few of the drivers and mechanics that have tested here, along with those racing at the FWT are happy with the tire performance. What the difference is the type of rubber getting laid down on the track surface. The mixture of Vega and MOJO makes for a change in how you tune the kart. Different tire brands handle differently out on the track. Overall, racers are happy with the added grip, and with the long distance of the Prefinal and Finals, we will see how tire management continues to be a factor when racing gets underway Saturday.