Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals 2017 Chassis Partners Confirmed

The chassis partners for the 18th edition of the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF) are selected. BRP-Rotax will organize the event with its long-term chassis partners Birel ART, IPKarting and Sodikart. The Grand Finals became a big event over the last years. Nowadays there are 360 racers on track. To have partners on board who are able to manage the tremendous workload before and during the event is essential.

The supported categories will stay the same as last year. Birel ART will support the Rotax 125 Mini MAX and Rotax 125 MAX DD2 classes. IPKarting with its Praga chassis will support the event in the Rotax 125 Micro MAX and Junior MAX classes and Sodikart will support the Rotax 125 MAX and DD2 Masters categories.

An essential difference at the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals 2017 will be the chassis frame for the Rotax 125 Mini MAX class. Due to the changed age limit (11-13 years of age) they will race with 1040 chassis to fit also tall drivers and to offer a more effective braking system for this age band.

The Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals will take place at the great venue Kartódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal from November 4 to 11, 2017. The circuit with a length of 1,600 meters is one of the most modern karting circuits in Europe and is located in the southern part of Portugal.

The Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) is a professional kart racing series established, owned and organized by BRP and its Rotax kart engine distributors. Approved by and in compliance with CIK / FIA, the RMC is a “one-make-engine” formula: only Rotax kart engines that are checked and sealed (for equal performance) will be used. The success in the competition is mainly up to the skills of the driver.

For more information about the Rotax MAX Challenge, please visit http://www.rotaxkart.com/en/Max-Challenge/MAX-Challenge/About-ROTAX-MAX-CHALLENGE