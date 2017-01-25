Product Spotlight: Zero Error Racing – OTK X30 Ignition Mount

Karting was created and founded in the United States over 60 years ago in Southern California. Many chassis, engines, and products have been manufactured coast-to-coast throughout the six decades, and continue to this day. Zero Error Racing is among the ‘Made in the USA’ companies that support motorsports, and most recently karting, with unique products for racers of all levels. Owner Derek Fitzgerald is always developing and researching cutting-edge products for all facets of motorsports.

The newest product is one to help the driver, and create a clean look for your TaG machine. The Zero Error Racing OTK X30 Ignition Mount goes directly to the fuel tank in front of the seat. The silver billet-aluminum mount comes with the bolt to attached to OTK frames, and by removing the spud, can fit other chassis brands. All Zero Error Racing products are tested by WKA Manufacturers Cup Series champion Braden Eves. For just $69, Zero Error Racing will ship the mount for FREE!

The Zero Error Racing OTK X30 Ignition Mount is available through their eBay store, along with other products for karters such as new frame rail clamps in 28mm and 30mm as well as titanium keys to fit OTK wheel hub, sprockets and brake hubs. Make sure to visit their website at Zero-Error.com and follow them on Facebook.