P1 Engines Celebrates Ten Years California engine builder looks back on decade of success

2017 marks a milestone for P1 Engines. The California based engine builder is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. The team has earned many wins and championships throughout the decade at some of the most prestigious series in America, including Superkarts! USA (SKUSA), World Karting Association (WKA), Florida Winter Tour, and many more.

Jesus Vasquez started off as a mechanic at Adams kart track at the age of fifteen, immediately falling in love with karting. He enjoyed all aspects of the sport, from turning a wrench to driving laps on the track. He won his first big event, the California State Championship, in 1996. Quickly realizing he had a strong passion for the sport, Vasquez knew he wanted to be involved with sport in one way or another. He raced periodically throughout the next few years, winning three IKF national championships- 125 Open Shifter in 2002, and Formula Y and Yamaha 4 hole in 2005.

In 2002, Vasquez went to work for a private team, serving as a driver coach, chassis tuner, and engine builder, marking the start of his engine building career. After helping the team win four national championships and four regional championships, he decided to open his business to the public. Vasquez took over the business that is now know as P1 Engines in 2007 and has been working hard ever since to become one of the top engine builders in the country.

Since their start in 2007, P1 Engines has won at every level of karting. The engine builder secured a championship in the Mini ROK ProTour in 2010, and three SKUSA Pro Tour championships in 2012, along with multiple IKF, WKA, Florida Winter Tour, Rock Island, and ProKart championships. They have also helped many drivers achieve podium finishes at the SKUSA SuperNationals for numerous years with their strong engines and trackside support.

2017 will be a busy year for P1 Engines. They will be traveling to the East Coast to support their growing client base. They will also be supporting the SKUSA Pro Tour, SKUSA SuperNationals, SKUSA Pro Kart Challenge, Los Angeles Kart Championship, and Tri-C Karters. In addition to their busy upcoming season, P1 Engines has decided to update their logo to celebrate their 10th anniversary. Make sure to look for them at the next race to get your new engine decal and P1 Engines apparel with the new logo.

P1 Engines would like to thank every driver and team that has ran their engines the last 10 years, allowing the engines to compete at the highest levels of karting in North America. The team looks forward to the many more years and victories to come.

For more information on P1 Engines or to book one of their national level engines for testing or event weekend use, please visit them online at www.P1Engines.com or contact P1 owner Jesus Vasquez at 909.948.2718 or via e-mail at Champions@P1Engines.com. Also, to follow up-to-date results and information on P1 Engines, become a fan of the “P1 Engines Fan Page” on Facebook.