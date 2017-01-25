Checkered Motorsports: Florida Winter Tour Round One Report

Round one of the Florida Winter Tour has come and gone. With a lot of excitement and intensity for the season opener, Checkered Motorsports was looking to start off strong.

In the Mini ROK category, Annie Rhule made strides throughout the weekend. Qualifying 26th, Annie pushed her way to 16th by Heat 2. Running right outside the top ten, contact in the main event forced the young female pilot to fall back. The 12 year old continues to show her dedication and perseverance to be on top in a stacked 40 kart field.

Senior ROK, Ryan Raffa, began by qualifying 20th. Starting the first heat towards the back of field, Raffa worked hard on and off the track with the team to determine what he needed to work on throughout the weekend. Taking 10th in the pre final, Raffa got a taste of what he ultimately wants to accomplish this season and is ready to claim it in the next round.

Master ROK, Miles Mahony, had a smile on his face the entire weekend. First time competing in the Florida Winter Tour, Mahony really focused on his technique for Round 1 and picked up a couple spots in the Final heat race.

As expected, the ROK Shifter Senior class was exciting to watch. Whether, during warm-ups or main heats, both Mattia Vita and Andrew Bujdoso drove the black and yellow chassis with pride and purpose. We think they may soon start to be referred to as the ‘dynamic PCR duo’. After some challenges getting his engine in from Italy, Scuderia PCR Factory Pilot, Vita, dug deep and ended the weekend in the top 10 (8th) of this class. Bujdoso, qualified 23rd and finished the weekend 17th. Both are looking towards Round 2 in Palm Beach to bring home some hardware.

ROK Shifter Master drivers, Jeffrey Neubert and Janos Eiler, each battled every time they took to the track. Being the first race he experienced in a shifter kart, Eiler focused on learning the track and his driving performance on every turn. Hungry for more, Eiler will bring more experience to Palm Beach for Round 2. Although Neubert had a tough start to the weekend, he progressively improved. Qualifying 9th, he took the track for the final heat and finished 4th.

Team Manager, Robert Bujdoso, stated, “This weekend helped us evaluate what we want to continue to work on for this season with each one of our drivers. None of them allowed themselves to feel defeated and we are proud of their progress. With many of them now in the hunt for the championship, we are going to bring the heat for Round 2.”

