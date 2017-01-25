2017 Challenge of the Americas – Tucson
January 27-29, 2017: Musselman Honda Circuit - Tucson, Arizona
The 10th season of Challenge of the Americas is here. Teams and drivers are heading to the Musselman Honda Circuit in Tucson, Arizona for the first two rounds of the championship series. Racers from all across the western half of North America are ready to compete in Rotax, Shifter, and Briggs divisions – with great prizes, great competition, and a great atmosphere to enjoy throughout the weekend.
