F100, F206, and SKC Release 2017 Season Schedule

F100, F206 and SKC are proud to announce their 2017 season schedule for the California Shootout, the SoCal Championship and the Club Challenge! F100 is offering more races and more options than ever, from one weekend winner-take-all events, to multi-round ultra-competitive short travel regional series, to races with local clubs, F100 has something for every racer! Please see below for more information:

– California Shootout: a one weekend, winner takes all event with cash payouts and many other great prizes! F100, F206 and SKC classes offered.

http://www.f100karters.com/f100-california-shootout

October 28th and 29th at Willow Springs Kart Track in Rosamond, CA

– SoCal Championship: the same F100 traveling series you know and love. Hosted by F100. Affordable, clean, competitive and fun racing for racers of all ages, budgets and experience levels! F100, F206 and SKC classes offered.

http://www.f100karters.com/f100-socal-championship

Saturday, March 25th at Willow Springs Kart Track Saturday, April 29th at Adams Motorsports Park Saturday, May 27th at Grange Motor Circuit Saturday, July 22nd at Apex Kart Track Saturday, September 23rd at Grange Motor Circuit

– Club Challenge: race in F100 Level 2 and Level 2 Clubman, as well as Formula 206 classes with other F100 and F206 racers. All Level 1 and Level 2 racers may participate in the Club Challenge. The idea for the Club Challenge is to have all racers, Level 1 and Level 2, racing together in the Level 2 and Level 2 Clubman classes (Clubman classes are eligible for the points championship). This will make for large fields, provide additional racing seat time and allow Level 2 racers to race head to head against at least some Level 1 racers. Level 1 racers are encouraged to participate and will still be allowed to race in Level 1 classes at the SoCal Championship and California Shootout even if they participate in Level 2 Clubman classes at the Club Challenge. The Club Challenge is a great way to travel and race against your fellow F100 and F206 racers in a more low-key environment while still racing for an F100 Championship. F100 generally does not host these events, they are hosted by local clubs. F100 and F206 classes offered.

http://www.f100karters.com/f100-club-challenge

Sunday, February 26th at Willow Springs Kart Track Saturday, August 26th at Apex Kart Track (night race) Saturday, December 2nd at Grange Motor Circuit (CW, AM) Saturday, December 2nd at Grange Motor Circuit (CCW, PM)

– Local: F100 maintains a list of clubs that utilize F100 class rules to help racers with F100 karts find additional local races that they may wish to participate in. All Level 1 and Level 2 racers are eligible to participate in F100 Local affiliated events, and Level 1 racers may participate in any Level 2 class hosted by F100 Local affiliated clubs (subject to rules of host club). F100 does not host or facilitate these events, they are hosted by local clubs.

http://www.f100karters.com/f100-local

Please check the list of clubs on http://www.f100karters.com/f100-localfor a link to the websites of the various F100 Local affiliated clubs.

As always, for the most up to date information, including 2017 Class Structures and Rules, please head to F100karters.com, formula206karting.com and shifterkartchampionship.com.