Vega FH Blue to Open 2017 AKRA American Sprint Cup Series as Spec Tire

January 18, 2017 by PR Wire
PR Wire

The Vega FH Blue will be the spec tire for all 4-cycle and most 2-cycle classes at the AKRA / Vega American Sprint Cup Series opener April 21-23 at Carolina Motorsports Park with the Vega W5 serving as the spec rain tire for those classes.

Click here to read full story…

Upcoming News…

* 2017 Sponsorship Packages

* North-South Shootout Pre-registration opening

The American Sprint Cup Series is proud to be sponsored by Vega USA, AKRA racing programs sponsor RockAuto.com, class sponsors Kart City Performance, Briggs & Stratton Racing, Razor Chassis, Roberts Kart Shop, IONIC Edge Chassis, TSRacing.com, Michigan Kart Supply, Target Distributing and Boon & Sons, and associate sponsors Power Plus Lubricants and S&M Kart Supply.

EKN Global Members Discussion:

Karting's News and Information Leader ekartingnews | an HMG publication