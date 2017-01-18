Vega FH Blue to Open 2017 AKRA American Sprint Cup Series as Spec Tire

The Vega FH Blue will be the spec tire for all 4-cycle and most 2-cycle classes at the AKRA / Vega American Sprint Cup Series opener April 21-23 at Carolina Motorsports Park with the Vega W5 serving as the spec rain tire for those classes.

