Sanzaru Game Kart Champion Gathers To Celebrate The 2016 Season Top Award Winners

The End-of-Year Banquet for the Sanzaru Games Karting Championships was a night that celebrated the accomplishments of the 40 drivers who took home the spoils from the 2016 racing season worth over $20,000. The Banquet was held for the third year in a row at the Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma with a crowd of some 130 drivers, parents, mechanics and friends in attendance. The Banquet was hosted by series promotor/administer Steve Cameron with Ric Shaw being the Master of Ceremonies.

The 2016 season was again a great success and for the third time in the last four years was the largest Rotax Challenge series in the country. The Molecule Rotax Challenge had strong fields in all of the classes and was particularly strong in the Junior fields. 2016 also was the first year of running a Kids Kart class. Kids Karts were a participation class in 2016, but will be a championship class in 2017 with all karts been powered by the Honda 50 engine. Worthy of mention, was that Enzo Prevost won two class championship in 2016, Senior Rotax and EVO Electrics, this being the first time in the 15-year history of the series at Sonoma Raceway that a driver won two classes in a single year.

Much thanks has to go out to all the series sponsors that contributed to the valuable awards and prizes that the drivers took home during the evening: Sanzaru Games, GoPro, Molecule products, Red Line Oil, Cameron Karting, Cambrian Go-Karts, Max Speed (Rotax National), World Speed Motorsports, Aluminos, Simraceway, Hoosier Tires, Honda HPD, Wine Country Motorsports, ERC Race Fuel and Dromophotos.com.

The perpetual awards were presented to:

Junior Driver of the Year – Colin Mullan

Senior Driver of the Year – Enzo Prevost

Masters Driver of the Year – Roman Alekseenkov

Rising Star – Dustin Salaverria

Mechanic of the Year – Donald Durbin Jr

Memo Gidley Award – Matt Cresci

Championship winners and awards given:

Kid Kart Participant Awards

Each driver received a trophy and $100 of Sanzaru Bucks Andrew Freire, Gage Brockway, Christian Cameron and Sasha Ryabov

Micro Max

Champion: Christian Legaspi – 1st place photo award, GoPro Hero camera, Cambrian Go-Karts gift certificate and a Sanzaru Video game

2nd Place: Sebastiaan Mulder – $300 in Sanzaru Bucks and a Molecule suit cleaning kit.

3rd Place: Skyler Geczi – $200 in Sanzaru Bucks and a Simraceway practice card

4th Place: Ryan Persing – $100 in Sanzaru Bucks

5th Place: Adam Freire – a 2017 Rotax membership

Mini Max

Champion: Dustin Salaverria – 1st place photo award, set of Mojo D2 tires, Cambrian Go-Karts gift certificate and a Sanzaru Video game.

2nd Place: Matteo Sandoval – $300 in Sanzaru Bucks and 5 gallons of ERC fuel.

3rd Place: Aiden O’Neill – $200 in Sanzaru Bucks and a Simraceway practice card.

4th Place: Garrette Randolph, Jr – $100 in Sanzaru Bucks and a Tom Dyer Coaching session

5th Place: Nolan Siegel – a 2017 Rotax membership

Junior Rotax

Champion: Colin Mullan – 1st place photo award, GoPro Hero camera, Cambrian Go-Karts gift certificate, World Speed Motorsports/ VMB car test and an Oculus Head set.

2nd Place: Bryson Lew – Set of Vega Blue tires and Molecule driver suit cleaning kit.

3rd Place: Ryan Tate – $200 of Sanzaru Bucks, Red Line Oil and a Sanzaru Video game.

Senior Rotax

Champion: Enzo Prevost – 1st place photo award, Cambrian Go-Karts gift certificate and Oculus Headset.

2nd Place: Zach Pettinicchi – Molecule driver cleaning kit and a set of Vega Purples.

3rd Place: Kyle Loh – $200 of Sanzaru Bucks, Redline Oil.

Rotax Masters

Champion: Roman Alekseenkov – 1st place photo award, Cambrian Go-Karts gift certificate and a test day in the Cameron Karting CRF 250 Honda shifter kart.

2nd Place: Aaron Farris – Molecule driver suit cleaning kit and a set of Vega Purples.

3rd Place: Kelly Heil – $200 of Sanzaru Bucks, Red Line oil.

EVO Electrics

Champion: Enzo Prevost – 1st place photo award, Cambrian Go-Karts gift certificate, Hoosier jacket and test in Radical SR3 race car.

2nd Place: Matt Cresci – set of Hoosier R60B tires and a Molecule driver suit cleaning kit.

3rd Place: Jimmy Casey – $200 of Sanzaru Bucks.

80 Masters

Champion: Dave Holstein – 1st place photo award, GoPro Hero4 Camera, Cambrian Go-Karts gift certificate, Hoosier Jacket and a Tom Dyer coaching session.

2nd Place: Allen Miller – set of Hoosier R60B tires and a Honda top end kit.

3rd Place: Charles Hastings – ERC 110 fuel and Red Line Oil.

Stock Honda Masters

Champion: Eric Molinatti – 1st place photo award, Hoosier Jacket, Cambrian Go-Karts gift certificate and a Leatt neck brace.

2nd Place: Kevin Woods – set of Hoosier R60A tires and a Honda top end kit.

3rd Place: Patrick O’Neill – ERC 110 fuel and Red Line Oil.

Honda CRF 250

Champion: Richard Stock – 1st place photo award, GoPro Hero4 camera, Cambrian Go-Karts gift certificate and a Hoosier jacket.

2nd Place: Richard Hilleman – Molecule driver suit cleaning kit and a set of Hoosier R60B tires.

3rd Place: Ori Della Penna – ERC 98 fuel.

