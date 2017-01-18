Can-Am Karting Challenge Announces 2017 Schedule Northwest karting series announces dates and venues for fifth season

As the 2016 karting season has finally come to a close, preparations for an exciting 2017 campaign are in full swing as the Can-Am Karting Challenge enters its fifth season. Forging into the new year, the Can-Am Karting Challenge will once again run a three-weekend, five event program that will pair some of the best drivers that the United States and Canada have to offer. Along with the Can-Am Karting Challenge 2017 schedule, series officials are happy to announce an innovative new rule that will see wheel-to-wheel competition heightened and on track contact reduced in one of the top regional programs in North America.

The series will once again kick off the season in May with rounds one and two at the Horn Rapids Kart Track in Richland, Washington. Home to the Tri-Cities Kart Club, this state-of-the-art facility has been the opening venue for the Can-Am program for three years in a row and always welcomes series staff, teams and competitors with open arms. A truly diverse program, the second stop in the Can-Am Karting Challenge will see competitors cross the border in to Canada for rounds three and four in July. Taking place at the Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, British Columbia, the 7/10 mile, 12-turn, picturesque track is amongst the favorite to many drivers in the series and always provides great competition. The third and final stop for the series will take place in September at Pats Acres Racing Complex in Canby, Oregon. This historic facility puts drivers’ skills to the test with its fast, technical course and will be the decisive event and crown the 2017 Can-Am Karting Challenge champions.

Can-Am Karting Challenge 2017 Schedule:

Rounds 1&2: May 19-21- Horn Rapids Kart Track, Richland, WA

Rounds 3&4: July 21-23- Greg Moore Raceway, Chilliwack, BC, Canada

Round 5: September 15-17- Pats Acres Racing Complex, Canby, OR

In a constant effort to improve the series for all involved, there will be a significant change to the rules for the 2017 program. Showing their leadership in the sport, Can-Am Karting Challenge will implement the highly successful “drop-down nosecone” system that has been utilized in Europe for the past season. Consisting of two molded plastic brackets added to the already existing nosecone, the drop-down nosecone will provide ease in officiating as well as reduce the amount of contact that happens on track.

The drop-down nosecone system causes the nosecone to come loose when there is excessive contact with another kart. This system will be mandatory for all drivers in all classes in 2017. The purpose of this system is to add an addition way to monitor overly-aggressive driving on track as well as limit the contact that has been seen in karting as of late. The highly successful system has been used in Europe for the past several years, including at the 2016 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy. It has significantly reduced the amount of contact between karts and has produced notably cleaner racing throughout the world. The systems are simple and can be added to any kart at a very low cost. Series officials expect the system will reduce incidents between karts, making racing more enjoyable for all participants on track. The Can-Am Karting Challenge is the second series in North America to implement this system showing their constant thinking of innovating North American karting.

