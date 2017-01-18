Badger Kart Club Announces Track Named Wolf Paving Raceway

Badger Kart Club and Wolf Paving announced today a multi-year partnership to rename the historic track Wolf Paving Raceway. Wolf Paving will begin its tenure as naming rights partner on January 15, 2017 and become the second company to serve as track title sponsor in Badger Kart Club history, following Briggs & Stratton.

The Oconomowoc-based Wolf Paving is a third generation, family-owned paving contractor with locations throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. “We are very excited about partnering with Wolf Paving; both as the title sponsor of the track and on the expansion of our facility.” said club president Al Weisensel. “We are confident this new partnership will bring a heightened level of excitement for both the racers and spectators at our facility moving forward.”

Briggs & Stratton has been a long-time sponsor of Badger Kart Club, a relationship that will continue in the 2017 season and beyond. “Briggs & Stratton has been a valuable partner of the club for many years. Dave Klaus and Briggs & Stratton’s Racing Division have been committed to karting and to our racers.” Weisensel said. Briggs & Stratton will continue to be a partner of Badger Kart Club, with more details to be forthcoming.

Badger Kart Club’s operation of the facility dates back to the 1960’s hosting a variety of local, regional, and national karting events annually. Racing is held most Sundays April through October. Weekly racing series spectator admission is always free. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.badgerkartclub.com.