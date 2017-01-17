United States Pro Kart Series Announces 2017 IAME Prize Package Four drivers to represent series at IAME International Final in 2017

The United States Pro Kart Series, in conjunction with IAME, announces its major prize package for 2017. Headlining the package will be trips to the IAME International Final, to be held in October of 2017.

The USPKS championship point leaders after the first three events – in X30 Pro, X30 Junior, and Mini Swift (X30 Mini*) – will receive a fully funded seat to their respective classes at the IAME International Final. Included in the package will be: race entry fee, race tires, engine/chassis rental, mechanic and support for the event. The IAME International Final – scheduled for the week of October 15 – is very close to the USPKS finale. To allow the winners more time to prepare, the series will award the seats to the championship leaders after three events. The 2017 class champions for the season will receive IAME engine packages, providing plenty of incentive to complete the full season.

USPKS has also acquired an additional seat for Mini Swift, to be awarded to the overall weekend winner at the second event of 2017 at Pittsburgh International Race Complex. This seat will include the entry fee and guaranteed spot only. If this weekend winner goes on to be the points leader after the New Castle Motorsports Park event (secures the full ride ticket), then the second Mini Swift seat will revert to the overall weekend winner from NCMP. Should the points leader also be the weekend winner at NCMP, then the seat will go to whomever finishes second overall at Event #3. This provides the opportunity for a Mini Swift driver who is not able to make it to the opener at GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville, NC on April 7-9 can still win a seat at the IAME International Final. Since this is the first year for Mini Swift at the Le Mans, France event, these spots are very coveted around the world. This means that this year’s IAME International Final Mini Swift winner will be the inaugural champion. Adding to the prestige, there are only a total of 34 seats available worldwide, and USPKS competitors have two of those positions. (*The IAME International Final 2017 utilizes the X30 Mini package for this age category.)

These four drivers will also become part of the Team IAME USA 2017.

The 2017 IAME International Final will be held at the Le Mans Karting International Circuit in Le Mans, France. 405 drivers participated in five IAME classes at the 2016 event and with the addition of the X30 Mini class, the 2017 event will be even larger.

In addition to these fantastic race opportunities, USPKS class champions and top finishers in all the IAME classes will receive IAME engines or parts packages.

Competitors wishing to take advantage of the free IAME KA100 Engine package deal, must pre-enter for the season immediately. As of today, there are only five engine packages remaining in this promotion. When they are gone, you will have to purchase your engine package from an IAME retailer.

Season pre-entry is currently open for the USPKS at www.uspks.com.

For more info about IAME, or the IAME International Final, please visit their website at www.iame.it

The UPSKS is a four-event traveling national race series featuring seven classes, utilizing IAME and Yamaha engines. The 2017 schedule includes GoPro Motorplex (April 7-9), Pitt Race (June 2-4), New Castle Motorsports Park (July 28-30), and Autobahn Country Club (September 22-24).

For more information on the United States Pro Kart Series, or to contact the USPKS or Route 66 Series staff, please visit the respective series websites at www.uspks.com or www.route66kartracing.com.