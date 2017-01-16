Ayrton Fontecha Martinez in OK-Junior with CRG

The young Spanish driver will take part in WSK and CIK-FIA races in collaboration with Carlos Gil’s Sportkart.

CRG team strenghtened its OK-Junior lineup for 2017 with the new entry Ayrton Fontecha Martinez, as the young Spanish driver joined CRG factory team.

Ayrton will contest the new season in collaboration with Sportkart led by Carlos Gil and will take part in WSK and CIK-FIA races.

The Spanish driver has been recently shining in Spain in Junior X30. He built his karting experience in categories 60 Mini, Cadet and Avelin.