Monterey Bay Karters Announces Sixth Running of Syd White Enduro Annual event to bring out the “best of the west” in 4-cycle karting

Monterey Bay Karters (MBK) will be hosting the sixth running of the annual Syd White Enduro featuring some of the best 4-cycle kart drivers and teams throughout Northern California, Central California, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest. The even will be held the weekend of February 18-19, 2017 at the MBK track located in Marina, CA.

The race kicks off at 10am sharp on Sunday with a cannon blast and a traditional “LeMans” style start. The grueling 4-hour enduro features teams of 3-4 drivers competing on the challenging MBK sprint track that was upgraded with new curbing during the 2016 season. Over 30 teams across four classes will compete head-to-head until the checkered flag drops at 2pm.

Classes competing in the annual enduro are: World Formula Sr., World Formula Masters, LO206 Senior and LO206 Junior. Practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday with all racing action on Sunday. For more details and to register, please visit the MBK website at www.montereybaykarters.com.

About the Syd White Enduro

This annual event hosted by Monterey Bay Karters is in honor of local karting racer, mentor and innovator Syd White who passed away in 2011. Syd was a generous and enthusiastic supporter of young drivers in the sport of kart racing and served the community as President of the International Karting Federation, as member of its Board of Directors, and Chairman of its Tech Committee. He derived huge satisfaction in watching kids he had known as karters advance their driving careers