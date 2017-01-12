WKA Winter Cup Jacksonville Entry Blank Now Available Online

With very little time to lift off the gas pedal, following the latest edition of Daytona KartWeek, the next round for the WKA Winter Cup Series is just around the corner, as the entry blank for the 2nd stop of the series, coming to 103rd Street Sports Complex in Jacksonville, Florida, is now available online.

With no drops in the series this season, the return of 2 cycle competition to Jacksonville for the second straight year should provide an overflowing pit area and great competition on the historic long backstretch of the 103rd Street Complex.

Both an electronic online version, as well as a paper version of the entry blank are available for the series event, which again will consist of the following classes:

LO206 Senior

Allison Racing Engines Yamaha Sportsman

Comet Racing Engines Yamaha Junior

OTK Kart USA ROK Shifter

CRPRACING.com Mini Swift

IAME USA East Pro Swift Sportsman

Woltjer Racing Engines Pro IAME Junior

KARTSPORT North America Pro IAME Senior

While the 2 cycle competitors have the chance to return for the second straight year to 103rd Street, the LO206 Senior drivers also are afforded the chance to get a leg up on the track, with the February event a good tune-up prior to the season opening Southeast Showdown for the RLV Tuned Exhaust Products Gold Cup Series, scheduled for March 24-26.

The Jacksonville event will also mark the second round for the major incentive program for eventual champions, as well as competitors who participate in all 3 Winter Cup Events, the finale being March 31-April 2 at Ocala Gran Prix.

2017 Winter Cup Champions, aside from the ROK Shifter Class, will receive a set of Bridgestone Tires, as well as 1 free entry into 1 of the 4 remaining Bridgestone Manufacturer Cup Series events for 2017, including Pittsburgh, New Castle, Briggs and Stratton Raceway Park, and GoPro Motorplex.

The ROK Shifter Champion will receive tires, fuel, oil, and a free entry into the ROK Cup USA Nationals in September in Orlando, Florida.

For competitors in the Pro IAME Junior and Senior classes, drivers who compete in all 3 events, including race and overall event winners, will be eligible to win a trip to Lemans, France in October for the X30 International Finals. The incentive for drivers is the more you win, the more times your name will be placed in the drawing, increasing your odds to be chosen for the trip. Aside from the travel cost, all other expenses will be paid for that weekends prestigious event.

Pre-Entry deadline for Round 2 of the Winter Cup Series is February 10. To view the info for the Jacksonville Winter Cup event, CLICK HERE.

Also, there was a new TECH UPDATE posted on January 9th. You can view that update by clicking HERE.