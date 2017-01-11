Full Season Scheduled for EKN Live 2017 17 events on coast-to-coast calendar for live broadcast

The 2017 season kicked off just before the calendar turned over on the year with yet another running of the prestigious and popular World Karting Association Daytona KartWeek. The three days in Florida played host to the first championship rounds of 2017 Manufacturers Cup Series, as well as the first round of this year’s WKA Winter Cup. eKartingNews.com was trackside for the action in Daytona Beach, Florida, setting up for a busy season as the leading website in the sport has now confirmed its 2017 EKN Trackside Live tour.

“David and I both love being at the racetrack, whether we’re working or racing, and we’re both excited with the EKN Trackside Live schedule that we’ve put together,” offered Rob Howden, EKN Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. “We’re extremely proud of the working partnerships that we’ve developed with great organizations and promoters like SKUSA and the WKA, as well as Andy Seesemann (COTA) and Mark Coats (USPKS). No one else provides the type of coverage we offer to these events, and to our readers and listeners, I’m fired up and ready to get back on the mic myself when we go live again at the opening round of the Challenge of the Americas in Tucson in just a couple of weeks. We’re pleased to have Tim Koyen and Xander Clements as voices for their respective series on the EKN Radio Network, as well.”

The first stop on the 2017 calendar begins the 10th season of the Challenge of the Americas. The premier winter series on the left coast of North America, pitting the best from Canada, the United States and other countries against each other, opens up once again in Tucson, Arizona on January 27-29. This is the sixth year that EKN has partnered with the Challenge, and we are set to bring all three weekends right to your computer or mobile device.

Since its inception, the Superkarts! USA Pro Tour has been broadcasted over the EKN Live webpage. The 2017 program marks the eighth season of the championship series, and it also debuts the inaugural WinterNationals that will open up the revised three-event series. NOLA Motorsports Park in New Orleans will host racers from around the world on March 3-5, before the program heads back to Sonoma for the SpringNationals. SKUSA’s national championship will crown their #1 plateholders when the series returns to New Castle for the SummerNationals, which will be the 2017 finale. The crown jewel of North American karting – the SKUSA SuperNationals – closes out the 2017 EKN Live Tour with its annual trip to Las Vegas.

After completing our program at Daytona KartWeek just two weeks, EKN returns with coverage from the WKA Manufacturers Cup Series in May. The program travels to the Pittsburgh International Race Complex when the championship chase resumes. Trips to New Castle, a renovated Briggs & Stratton Raceway Park – home of the Badger Kart Club – in August and the finale at the GoPro Motorplex in October complete the coverage of the WKA national series.

The United States Pro Kart Series is back for its fifth season with another four-event schedule in 2017. The opener at the GoPro Motorplex in April falls on the same weekend as the Challenge of the Americas finale, and as a result, EKN will miss its first-ever USPKS event. Coverage kicks off at the second stop, scheduled for the Pitt Race facility in June, before traveling to New Castle at the end of July. The series finishes off with a new location – the Autobahn Country Club – located outside Chicago.

Add in the 23rd edition of the Rock Island Grand Prix over Labor Day weekend, the SKUSA Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix, the return of the famed RoboPong 200 and the 2017 travel calendar is packed with major events for the 2017 EKN Live Tour.

“It’s great to have strong partnerships with the organizations and events that we have locked in for the 2017 season,” added EKN Managing Editor David Cole. “Our mission from day one with the EKN Live program has been to make those unable to attend feel as if they are there. Through our streaming audio, the updates we post, the images we share, and the videos we show, we put our viewers into the best seat in the house next to being right in the booth with us. Each and every program has its own fun, excitement and uniqueness that we have the pleasure of bringing to you in 2017.”

Make sure you have www.ekartingnews.com/live bookmarked for the entire 2017 season to catch all the coverage of the 17 events.

2017 eKartingNews.com Trackside Live Tour

January 27-29: Challenge of the Americas – Tucson, Arizona

February 24-26: Challenge of the Americas – Glendale, Arizona

March 3-5: Superkarts! USA Pro Tour WinterNationals – New Orleans, Louisiana

April 7-9: Challenge of the Americas – Sonoma, California

May 5-7: Superkarts! USA Pro Tour SpringNationals – Sonoma, California

May 19-21: WKA Manufacturers Cup Series – Wampum, Pennsylvania

June 2-4: United States Pro Kart Series – Wampum, Pennsylvania

July 14-16: WKA Manufacturers Cup Series – New Castle, Indiana

July 28-30: United States Pro Kart Series – New Castle, Indiana

August 11-13: Superkarts! USA Pro Tour SummerNationals – New Castle, Indiana

August 25-27: WKA Manufacturers Cup Series – Dousman, Wisconsin

September 1-3: Rock Island Grand Prix – Rock Island, Illinois

September 22-24: United States Pro Kart Series – Joliet, Illinois

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix – Lancaster, California

October 17-19: WKA Manufacturers Cup Series – Mooresville, North Carolina

October 20-22: RoboPong 200 – New Castle, Indiana

November 15-19: Superkarts! USA SuperNationals 21 – Las Vegas, Nevada