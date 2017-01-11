2017 AKRA American Sprint Cup Series Class Structure Announced

The 2017 AKRA / Vega USA American Sprint Cup Series class structure has been determined and it’s very similar to last year’s with a handful of changes.

AKRA will once again offer a complete slate of 4-cycle and 2-cycle classes that will comprise 18 divisions total. The Northern Tour and Southern Tour class structures will be identical.

2017 AKRA Sprint “NORTHERN TOUR” Schedule Announced

Series to open with North-South Shootout April 21-23 at Carolina Motorsports Park

The four-race AKRA / Vega USA American Sprint Cup Series “Northern Tour” schedule is now set with four events at four terrific sprint tracks that offer racers an intriguing mix of fast, technical circuits and tight “bullring” style courses.

The Northern Tour will open April 21-23 south of the Mason-Dixon Line at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, SC, in conjunction with AKRA’s Southern Tour. The “North / South Shootout” will give Northern racers an opportunity to compete against their southern-based counterparts at the challenging 0.7-mile track, which includes a pair of long straightaways, chicanes, off-camber and sweeping corners. Located about one hour south of Charlotte, CMP is one of the best karting circuits on the east coast and for years has hosted marquee national events.

COMING SOON…

* 2017 Vega Tire Rule

* 2017 Sponsorship Packages

* North-South Shootout Pre-registration opening

The American Sprint Cup Series is proud to be sponsored by Vega USA, AKRA racing programs sponsor RockAuto.com, class sponsors Kart City Performance, Briggs & Stratton Racing, Razor Chassis, Roberts Kart Shop, IONIC Edge Chassis, TSRacing.com, Michigan Kart Supply, Target Distributing and Boon & Sons, and associate sponsors Power Plus Lubricants and S&M Kart Supply.