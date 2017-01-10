Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series Standings – 2016 Final Rankings – East South Carolina’s Swygert tops the standings to close out tight chase

In March 2015, Briggs & Stratton announced the ‘Briggs Weekly Racing Series presented by RLV’ program for the grassroots Briggs LO206 racers across North America. The premise is to match racers against other racers at tracks from the same state, the same region, and the entire continent. While Briggs presented the WRS to tracks all over the country, the ultimate responsibility was put on the racers to have their own track or club series sign up for program, and in return both the tracks and racers would receive a prizes at the end of the season, including many of the great products produced by Briggs & Stratton.

The format is simple. A racer must compete in the Senior or Masters LO206 category – and the new-for-2016 Junior division – at ONE recognized Briggs WRS tracks or series, racing in at least seven events in the calendar year before November 1, all in accordance to the Briggs & Stratton rule set. Each track must be a sanctioned facility in good standing with WKA, IKF, NKA, TAG USA or AKRA. The Senior, Masters, and Junior LO206 classes must follow the Briggs & Stratton factory rule set in its entirety with no exceptions (in Canada, the official ASN rule set). The track must submit a maximum of 11 race dates (including rain dates), and the final results within one week following said events.

Points are accumulated based on the first eight races attended, with the best seven of the eight counted at the end of the season. Both Senior and Masters drivers compete head-to-head in the standings, while Junior drivers will have their own rankings. Points for Senior/Master are based on three categories:

* Category 1 – Quantity of karts participating in the class. The scale is 1 point to 10 points, based on the number of karts. More than 10 karts is still 10 points.

* Category 2 – Finishing position. First place equates to 10 points, down to 10th place or above at 1 point.

* Category 3 – Number of karts finished ahead of (maximum is 10 karts).

Points for Junior are based on these three categories:

* Category 1 – Quantity of karts participating in the class. The scale is 1 point to 7 points, based on the number of karts. More than 7 karts is still 7 points.

* Category 2 – Finishing position. First place equates to 7 points down to 7th place or above at 1 point.

* Category 3 – Number of karts finished ahead of (maximum is 6 karts).

The three US regional winners and one Canadian champion in Senior/Master standings will be crowned at the end of the season. The top three will be awarded a P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500 value). Fourth through 10th in each region receive a P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650 value). Eleventh through 12th are awarded the 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350 value) with 13th-17th each receiving a Sonic Tools 61 piece Socket Set ($175 value). The total value is over $10,600 per region.

For the Junior standings, the top-20 drivers earn the Sonic Tools 61 piece Socket Set ($175). Twenty-first through 60th are awarded custom youth-sized Briggs & Stratton driving gloves ($70). All that comes in at over $12,000 in additional prizes for the Briggs WRS program.

In total, over $55,000 will be awarded at the end of the Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series presented by RLV.

For complete standings and information, visit briggswrs.com.

East

Only six tracks make up the East region of the Briggs Weekly Racing Series program for 2016, however, the numbers are strong at the facilities from Florida all the way up to toward the Mason-Dixon line. The largest in 2016 was the Amped Up Racing program – based at the Twin Fountains Raceway, located south of Nashville, Tennessee. Many new racers have jumped into the sport around the Tennessee region thanks to the great ‘out of the box’ package that is available with the Briggs 206 engine, and karting has seen a solid growth in that region.

The top driver in the East for 2016 however hails from the Palmetto State with JT Swygert. Competing at the Carolina Motorsports Park, Swygert used four perfect scores to help claim the #1 position for the region, while finishing sixth overall for 2016.

Inside the Numbers

Amped Up Racing – 65

Atlanta Motorsports Park – 40

Bushnell Motorsports Park – 25

Carolina Motorsports Park – 44

Georgia Sprint Karting Association – 28

GoPro Motorplex – 47

1. JT Swygert

Points: 195

Track: Carolina Motorsports Park

Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)

Age: 36

Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina

Occupation: Commercial lighting and energy specialists

Chassis: CompKart

Sponsors: CompKart Southeast, JAM Motorsports

Years Karting: 4

2016 Accomplishments: 2016 Powerade Karting Challenge Champion, 2016 Maxxis Blacktop Champion

2017 Goals: Following the WKA Manufacturers Cup Series



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 29 21 29 27 29 27 25 29 0 0 0

2. Billy Duff

Points: 187

Track: GoPro Motorplex

Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)

Age: 18

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Occupation: Burrito Artist at Moes

Chassis: 2011 Arrow

Sponsors: Mom and Dad

Years Karting: 3

2016 Accomplishments: 2nd Place in the East for Briggs Weekly Racing Series

2017 Goals: To be able to race and win a championship to move on bigger series, need sponsorship help!



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 25 29 27 27 27 27 25 23 15 0 0

3. Bowen Carlock

Points: 183

Track: Amped Up Racing

Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)

Bio Not Available



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 27 29 29 29 12 21 19 29 0 0 0

4. Nick Tucker

Points: 177

Track: GoPro Motorplex

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 31

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Occupation: Owner of Nitro Kart chassis

Chassis: Kosmic

Sponsors: Nitro Kart, Kart Worx, Rolison Performance Group, Uncle Franks

Years Karting: 12

2016 Accomplishments: GoPro Motorplex Briggs Senior champion

2017 Goals: To develop Nitro Kart into the top Cadet brand in the country



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 11 11 29 29 29 21 29 29 27 0 0

5. Dan Newell

Points: 175

Track: Amped Up Racing

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Bio Not Available



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 29 27 13 25 12 27 29 25 0 0 0

6. Jody Covington

Points: 171

Track: Amped Up Racing

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Bio Not Available



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 17 29 29 11 27 23 27 19 0 0 0

7. Dan Koehler

Points: 169

Track: GoPro Motorplex

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Bio Not Available



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 27 27 15 19 0 29 27 25 11 0 0

8. Stan Wilson

Points: 167

Track: Amped Up Racing

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 43

Hometown: Mount Juliet, Tennessee

Occupation: Ford Performance Racing School Instructor

Chassis: Righetti Ridolfi Xtreme

Sponsors: Kart Warehouse USA

Years Karting: 35

2016 Accomplishments: Race wins, top-5 finishes, top-3 in standing – 1 shifter race

2017 Goals: Championship title if possible, racing World Formula and Shifter in addition to LO206



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 23 21 21 27 12 29 25 21 0 0 0

9. Jeremy Ghent

Points: 163

Track: Carolina Motorsports Park

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 33

Hometown: Lancaster, South Carolina

Occupation: Sales Engineer

Chassis: Eagle

Sponsors: Turner Motorsports, Hugh Turner, Carolina Motorsports Park, Ghent Racing Products

Years Karting: 22

2016 Accomplishments: 3rd Place – Maxxis Sprint Series (2 wins, 3 pole positions)

2017 Goals: More wins and win another championship



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 17 19 23 21 23 23 27 27 0 0 0

10. John Nichols

Points: 157

Track: Atlanta Motorsports Park

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 16

Hometown: Suwanee, Georgia

Occupation: Student

Chassis: Margay

Sponsors: None

Years Karting: 1

2016 Accomplishments: Won my first full LO206 season by an incredible margin

2017 Goals: To set the fastest time at the track for my class, and win by a larger margin



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 25 23 27 21 21 23 17 0 0 0 0

11. Bob Barthelemy

Points: 157

Track: Georgia Sprint Karting Association

Prize: 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350)

Bio Not Available



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 25 13 0 29 21 17 25 17 23 15 0

12. Denis Cammerato

Points: 155

Track: Carolina Motorsports Park

Prize: 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350)

Bio Not Available



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 27 17 25 25 13 13 23 25 0 0 0

Briggs Weekly Racing Series – East Final Standings