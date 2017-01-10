Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series Standings – 2016 Final Rankings – East

South Carolina’s Swygert tops the standings to close out tight chase

January 10, 2017 by David Cole
Briggs Racing / Driver Rankings / EKN Lead Story / Top Stories

In March 2015, Briggs & Stratton announced the ‘Briggs Weekly Racing Series presented by RLV’ program for the grassroots Briggs LO206 racers across North America. The premise is to match racers against other racers at tracks from the same state, the same region, and the entire continent. While Briggs presented the WRS to tracks all over the country, the ultimate responsibility was put on the racers to have their own track or club series sign up for program, and in return both the tracks and racers would receive a prizes at the end of the season, including many of the great products produced by Briggs & Stratton.

The format is simple. A racer must compete in the Senior or Masters LO206 category – and the new-for-2016 Junior division – at ONE recognized Briggs WRS tracks or series, racing in at least seven events in the calendar year before November 1, all in accordance to the Briggs & Stratton rule set. Each track must be a sanctioned facility in good standing with WKA, IKF, NKA, TAG USA or AKRA. The Senior, Masters, and Junior LO206 classes must follow the Briggs & Stratton factory rule set in its entirety with no exceptions (in Canada, the official ASN rule set). The track must submit a maximum of 11 race dates (including rain dates), and the final results within one week following said events.

Points are accumulated based on the first eight races attended, with the best seven of the eight counted at the end of the season. Both Senior and Masters drivers compete head-to-head in the standings, while Junior drivers will have their own rankings. Points for Senior/Master are based on three categories:

* Category 1 – Quantity of karts participating in the class. The scale is 1 point to 10 points, based on the number of karts. More than 10 karts is still 10 points.

* Category 2 – Finishing position. First place equates to 10 points, down to 10th place or above at 1 point.

* Category 3 – Number of karts finished ahead of (maximum is 10 karts).

Points for Junior are based on these three categories:

* Category 1 – Quantity of karts participating in the class. The scale is 1 point to 7 points, based on the number of karts. More than 7 karts is still 7 points.

* Category 2 – Finishing position. First place equates to 7 points down to 7th place or above at 1 point.

* Category 3 – Number of karts finished ahead of (maximum is 6 karts).

The three US regional winners and one Canadian champion in Senior/Master standings will be crowned at the end of the season. The top three will be awarded a P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500 value). Fourth through 10th in each region receive a P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650 value). Eleventh through 12th are awarded the 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350 value) with 13th-17th each receiving a Sonic Tools 61 piece Socket Set ($175 value). The total value is over $10,600 per region.

For the Junior standings, the top-20 drivers earn the Sonic Tools 61 piece Socket Set ($175). Twenty-first through 60th are awarded custom youth-sized Briggs & Stratton driving gloves ($70). All that comes in at over $12,000 in additional prizes for the Briggs WRS program.

In total, over $55,000 will be awarded at the end of the Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series presented by RLV.

For complete standings and information, visit briggswrs.com.

East

Only six tracks make up the East region of the Briggs Weekly Racing Series program for 2016, however, the numbers are strong at the facilities from Florida all the way up to toward the Mason-Dixon line. The largest in 2016 was the Amped Up Racing program – based at the Twin Fountains Raceway, located south of Nashville, Tennessee. Many new racers have jumped into the sport around the Tennessee region thanks to the great ‘out of the box’ package that is available with the Briggs 206 engine, and karting has seen a solid growth in that region.

The top driver in the East for 2016 however hails from the Palmetto State with JT Swygert. Competing at the Carolina Motorsports Park, Swygert used four perfect scores to help claim the #1 position for the region, while finishing sixth overall for 2016.

Inside the Numbers

Amped Up Racing – 65
Atlanta Motorsports Park – 40
Bushnell Motorsports Park – 25
Carolina Motorsports Park – 44
Georgia Sprint Karting Association – 28
GoPro Motorplex – 47

1. JT Swygert
Points: 195
Track: Carolina Motorsports Park
Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)

Age: 36
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
Occupation: Commercial lighting and energy specialists
Chassis: CompKart
Sponsors: CompKart Southeast, JAM Motorsports
Years Karting: 4
2016 Accomplishments: 2016 Powerade Karting Challenge Champion, 2016 Maxxis Blacktop Champion
2017 Goals: Following the WKA Manufacturers Cup Series

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
29 21 29 27 29 27 25 29 0 0 0

2. Billy Duff
Points: 187
Track: GoPro Motorplex
Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)

Age: 18
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Occupation: Burrito Artist at Moes
Chassis: 2011 Arrow
Sponsors: Mom and Dad
Years Karting: 3
2016 Accomplishments: 2nd Place in the East for Briggs Weekly Racing Series
2017 Goals: To be able to race and win a championship to move on bigger series, need sponsorship help!

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
25 29 27 27 27 27 25 23 15 0 0

3. Bowen Carlock
Points: 183
Track: Amped Up Racing
Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)

Bio Not Available

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
27 29 29 29 12 21 19 29 0 0 0

4. Nick Tucker
Points: 177
Track: GoPro Motorplex
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 31
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Occupation: Owner of Nitro Kart chassis
Chassis: Kosmic
Sponsors: Nitro Kart, Kart Worx, Rolison Performance Group, Uncle Franks
Years Karting: 12
2016 Accomplishments: GoPro Motorplex Briggs Senior champion
2017 Goals: To develop Nitro Kart into the top Cadet brand in the country

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
11 11 29 29 29 21 29 29 27 0 0

5. Dan Newell
Points: 175
Track: Amped Up Racing
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Bio Not Available

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
29 27 13 25 12 27 29 25 0 0 0

6. Jody Covington
Points: 171
Track: Amped Up Racing
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Bio Not Available

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
17 29 29 11 27 23 27 19 0 0 0

7. Dan Koehler
Points: 169
Track: GoPro Motorplex
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Bio Not Available

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
27 27 15 19 0 29 27 25 11 0 0

8. Stan Wilson
Points: 167
Track: Amped Up Racing
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 43
Hometown: Mount Juliet, Tennessee
Occupation: Ford Performance Racing School Instructor
Chassis: Righetti Ridolfi Xtreme
Sponsors: Kart Warehouse USA
Years Karting: 35
2016 Accomplishments: Race wins, top-5 finishes, top-3 in standing – 1 shifter race
2017 Goals: Championship title if possible, racing World Formula and Shifter in addition to LO206

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
23 21 21 27 12 29 25 21 0 0 0

9. Jeremy Ghent
Points: 163
Track: Carolina Motorsports Park
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 33
Hometown: Lancaster, South Carolina
Occupation: Sales Engineer
Chassis: Eagle
Sponsors: Turner Motorsports, Hugh Turner, Carolina Motorsports Park, Ghent Racing Products
Years Karting: 22
2016 Accomplishments: 3rd Place – Maxxis Sprint Series (2 wins, 3 pole positions)
2017 Goals: More wins and win another championship

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
17 19 23 21 23 23 27 27 0 0 0

10. John Nichols
Points: 157
Track: Atlanta Motorsports Park
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 16
Hometown: Suwanee, Georgia
Occupation: Student
Chassis: Margay
Sponsors: None
Years Karting: 1
2016 Accomplishments: Won my first full LO206 season by an incredible margin
2017 Goals: To set the fastest time at the track for my class, and win by a larger margin

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
25 23 27 21 21 23 17 0 0 0 0

11. Bob Barthelemy
Points: 157
Track: Georgia Sprint Karting Association
Prize: 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350)

Bio Not Available

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
25 13 0 29 21 17 25 17 23 15 0

12. Denis Cammerato
Points: 155
Track: Carolina Motorsports Park
Prize: 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350)

Bio Not Available

R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11
27 17 25 25 13 13 23 25 0 0 0

Briggs Weekly Racing Series – East Final Standings

Pos Driver Track State Total Avg
1. JT SWYGERT CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 195 24.4
2. BILLY DUFF GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 187 23.4
3. BOWEN CARLOCK AMPED UP RACING TN 183 22.9
4. NICK TUCKER GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 177 22.1
5. DAN NEWELL AMPED UP RACING TN 175 21.9
6. JODY COVINGTON AMPED UP RACING TN 171 21.4
7. DAN KOEHLER GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 169 21.1
8. STAN WILSON AMPED UP RACING TN 167 20.9
9. JEREMY GHENT CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 163 20.4
10. JOHN NICHOLS ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 157 22.4
11. BOB BARTHELEMY GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 157 19.6
12. DENIS CAMMERATO CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 155 19.4
13. MORGAN HARBIN AMPED UP RACING TN 151 18.9
14. KYLE ROBINSON AMPED UP RACING TN 146 20.9
15. SHAWN HARDING AMPED UP RACING TN 141 17.6
16. JASON CARLOCK AMPED UP RACING TN 139 17.4
17. ADAM PHILLIPS ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 135 19.3
18. RYAN BENNETT CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 134 22.3
19. DENNY FREESTON AMPED UP RACING TN 133 22.2
20. JASON HARIBANS AMPED UP RACING TN 131 16.4
21. BRANDON BEACH GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 126 18
22. STAN LIPSKI AMPED UP RACING TN 126 18
23. DIXON DAVENPORT AMPED UP RACING TN 125 20.8
24. BRIAN COLLINS GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 124 15.5
25. MATT SKAGGS AMPED UP RACING TN 124 20.7
26. DAVID BAKER AMPED UP RACING TN 115 19.2
27. RYAN TAYLOR GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 113 18.8
28. FREDDIE OGBURN CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 113 16.1
29. LEE RACKLEY GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 108 18
30. TIM SKINNER GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 108 13.5
31. MIKE ADKINS GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 106 13.2
32. KYLE ROBINSON AMPED UP RACING TN 99 19.8
33. NATHAN GREENE AMPED UP RACING TN 98 19.6
34. MATTHEW TURNER GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 97 16.2
35. MATTHEW TURNER CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 97 19.4
36. JUSTIN MANN GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 96 13.7
37. RON MATHIS GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 95 11.9
38. PHILLIP EASTMEAD GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 94 23.5
39. JOSE GARCIA ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 92 15.3
40. STEVE BUSHNELL CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 92 13.1
41. WAYNE LEE CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 92 18.4
42. ADAM RAYMOND AMPED UP RACING TN 92 18.4
43. JAMIE BRADFORD AMPED UP RACING TN 90 22.5
44. CHUCK WEST ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 88 14.7
45. SHAWN PULVER GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 88 17.6
46. TOM BOLENBAUGH AMPED UP RACING TN 88 12.6
47. COLIN WARREN BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 86 17.2
48. BRANDON BLACK AMPED UP RACING TN 85 10.6
49. JOHN BROCK AMPED UP RACING TN 84 10.5
50. HANK HEFNER GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 82 10.2
51. DREW GUTHRIE ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 81 16.2
52. ALISTAIR EDWARDS ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 79 15.8
53. ZANE LOCKWOOD AMPED UP RACING TN 79 15.8
54. JUSTIN KRAFT GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 78 19.5
55. TONY WILSON AMPED UP RACING TN 78 19.5
56. CATY CARMENDY GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 74 12.3
57. PAUL RICE CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 74 18.5
58. BRIAN MEAD AMPED UP RACING TN 74 12.3
59. BRIAN COLLINS CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 72 18
60. JERRY SIANO BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 71 14.2
61. MARC DEIST AMPED UP RACING TN 71 11.8
62. JEREMY PAYTON AMPED UP RACING TN 70 14
63. ALAIN MCLAPPER BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 69 13.8
64. PHIL KARP ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 68 17
65. LARRY HENDERSON ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 64 12.8
66. JASON MORSE ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 63 12.6
67. JAMIE KNOPF CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 61 20.3
68. MICHAEL GAY AMPED UP RACING TN 61 20.3
69. MIKE ANNIS AMPED UP RACING TN 60 12
70. CHRISTIAN JASPER AMPED UP RACING TN 60 12
71. LARS SCHMIDT GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 57 14.2
72. EDDIE GLISS GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 57 19
73. QUINCY SMITH AMPED UP RACING TN 57 14.2
74. WILEY HOLCOMBE GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 55 13.8
75. MICHELLE TUCKER GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 51 17
76. TODD HORTON CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 51 12.8
77. TOM DUPREE GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 50 12.5
78. HENRY BRASS ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 48 24
79. MARY ABERNATHY ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 48 16
80. BRANDON BEECH ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 48 24
81. JOHN INTILE ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 47 15.7
82. HAROLD COLLINS CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 47 11.8
83. CONNOR TEBBE GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 46 23
84. TOM CHANCE AMPED UP RACING TN 46 11.5
85. HALEY KUMMER GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 44 22
86. DOUG RINK GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 44 14.7
87. RYAN BENNETT CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 44 22
88. DUSTIN SHEPHARD AMPED UP RACING TN 44 14.7
89. EVAN SANDERS GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 43 14.3
90. BRUCE JONES CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 43 14.3
91. MATT SKAGGS AMPED UP RACING TN 43 14.3
92. LEE RACKLEY CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 42 21
93. CODY HALL GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 40 20
94. JT SWYGERT GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 40 20
95. HENRY BRASS GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 40 20
96. KRISTINA JONES CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 40 13.3
97. BRUCE JONES CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 40 13.3
98. CASE HALL CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 40 13.3
99. SPENCER BUSCH AMPED UP RACING TN 39 13
100. WES GREENE ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 38 19
101. KEVIN LAIGHT GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 38 12.7
102. JERRY TURNER CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 38 19
103. LARS SCHMIDT CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 38 19
104. ANDREW PIERCE CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 38 19
105. DAVID BAKER AMPED UP RACING TN 38 19
106. WILLIAM MCNEIL GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 37 12.3
107. MITCH WILKERSON AMPED UP RACING TN 37 12.3
108. JASON BERGSTROM ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 36 18
109. KERRY WILSON GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 36 18
110. KEN FRANCE CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 36 18
111. MIKE COMER CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 35 11.7
112. JAY OONK AMPED UP RACING TN 35 11.7
113. SCOTT SAWYER GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 34 11.3
114. MICHAEL HOGUE AMPED UP RACING TN 34 17
115. JESSE HOEK ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 33 11
116. SUE-ANNE GENTRY CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 33 11
117. SPENCER BUSH ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 32 16
118. CHRIS PUTMAN AMPED UP RACING TN 32 16
119. MATHEUS PRATES ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 30 15
120. MITCH HENDRIX ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 29 29
121. STEVE ROBERTS ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 29 29
122. MATT HORST ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 29 29
123. ZACHARY LINSELL GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 29 29
124. DARREL MARSHALL GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 29 14.5
125. ZACHARY LINDELL CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 29 29
126. SHELBY SMITH AMPED UP RACING TN 29 14.5
127. JODY SKAGGS AMPED UP RACING TN 29 29
128. JOSEPH SKAGGS AMPED UP RACING TN 29 29
129. JOEY MILLER BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 28 14
130. SCOTT SAWYER GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 28 14
131. DAN WILKINS CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 28 14
132. BOB BARTHELEMY ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 27 27
133. CODY HALL ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 27 27
134. JOSEPH SKAGGS GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 27 27
135. REGGIE PENDRY GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 27 13.5
136. ALLISON PIERCE CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 27 13.5
137. TYLER SANDMEYER CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 27 27
138. AREN SMITH GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 26 13
139. JOHNNY ELLISON CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 26 13
140. TIM ALEXANDER BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 25 12.5
141. TYLER SMITH GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 25 12.5
142. STEVE ROBERTS GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 25 25
143. CHRIS DUGAN AMPED UP RACING TN 25 25
144. BRYAN LABAT GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 24 12
145. JAY CHAPMAN GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 24 12
146. MORGAN HARBIN AMPED UP RACING TN 24 12
147. GLEN CASTLEBERRY AMPED UP RACING TN 24 12
148. TANNER NICKERSON AMPED UP RACING TN 24 12
149. ZACK STROUD GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 23 11.5
150. SAM SMITH CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 22 11
151. PHILLIP STOWE CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 22 11
152. BRAD BACON GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 21 21
153. JASON KUMMER GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 21 21
154. ANDREW MARLOW CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 21 21
155. CHAD DOKKEN BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 19 19
156. EDWARD WHITE ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 19 19
157. CHRIS MCCOY ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 19 19
158. OSCAR VILLA ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 19 19
159. NICK LEFFERDO GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 19 19
160. LARS SCHMIDT GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 19 19
161. DAN NEWELL GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 19 19
162. BRANDON JARSOCRAK GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 19 19
163. MICHAEL CLARK CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 19 19
164. NICK TUCKER CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 19 19
165. JUSTIN PRESTON AMPED UP RACING TN 19 19
166. ADAM HILER AMPED UP RACING TN 19 19
167. AUSTIN SCHULTZ GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 17 17
168. BRIAN FUSSAN GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 17 17
169. GARY HILL CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 17 17
170. COLLIN WARREN BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 15 15
171. MICHAEL GRANSAUL BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 15 15
172. AREN LLOYD BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 15 7.5
173. FRANKIE BEACH ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 15 15
174. LEE JOHNSON ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 15 15
175. DANNY BACON GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 15 15
176. FREDDY OGBURN GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 15 15
177. DOUG RINK GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 15 15
178. CHUCK WEST GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 15 15
179. JAIME KNOPF CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 15 15
180. VINNIE MILLER CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 15 15
181. KRISTINA JONES CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 15 15
182. SHAW KING AMPED UP RACING TN 15 15
183. ANDY JONES BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 14 7
184. MATT MCCABE BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 13 13
185. RYAN TAYLOR BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 13 13
186. HUNTER HALFACRE BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 13 13
187. ROB EDWARDS BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 13 13
188. JASON NELSON BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 13 13
189. LARS SCHMIDT ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 13 13
190. MATT SKAGGS GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 13 13
191. EDWARD WHITE GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 13 13
192. MIKE HAINES GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 13 13
193. JERRY TURNER GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 13 13
194. JEROME CITROWSKI GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 13 13
195. DAVID KEADLE GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 13 13
196. CHAD LEE AMPED UP RACING TN 13 13
197. STEVE BEACH ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 12 12
198. AL PETRANGELI ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 12 12
199. KURT FOLSOM ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 12 12
200. ROBERT HALL GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 12 12
201. MATTHEW HORST GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 12 12
202. MATT KESSINGER GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 12 12
203. KEVIN ROSS GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 12 12
204. MIKE HAINES GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 12 12
205. TREY SHANNON GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 12 12
206. JAMIE RUSSELL GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 12 12
207. JORGE GONZALES CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 12 12
208. TERRY HORTON CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 12 12
209. STAN LIPSKI AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
210. DUSTIN PRESTON AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
211. DUSTIN SHEPHARD AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
212. JASTEN TREECE AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
213. TOM RECKETTS AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
214. PRESTON QUIRK AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
215. JAMIE BRADFORD AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
216. SHANNON HOGUE AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
217. DYLAN KING AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
218. JUSTIN PRESTON AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
219. TANNER NICKERSON AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
220. MARC DEIST AMPED UP RACING TN 12 12
221. SEAN HALFACRE BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 11 11
222. NIC HILL BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 11 11
223. KENNER BROWN BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 11 11
224. MATTHEW MCCABE BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 11 11
225. JESSE HENLEY BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 11 11
226. JOHN GOMEZ BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 11 11
227. JEREMY FORMATO BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 11 11
228. ROB EDWARDS BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 11 11
229. MICHAEL KEATS ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 11 11
230. JOSE GARCIA ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 11 11
231. WEASEL ABERNATHY ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 11 11
232. JOHN WEHRHEIM ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 11 11
233. JOHN BEACH ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 11 11
234. JACOB DONLEY ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 11 11
235. DEVIN BENTON GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 11 11
236. DAVID FRANKLIN GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION GA 11 11
237. JON CLARK GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 11 11
238. DICK MCKEAN GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 11 11
239. PAUL SHELTON GOPRO MOTORPLEX NC 11 11
240. ALYSON ANTLEY CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 11 11
241. PATRICK FRYE CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 11 11
242. NEIL MOORE CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK SC 11 11
243. MATT KING AMPED UP RACING TN 11 11
244. MIKE CURRAN AMPED UP RACING TN 11 11
245. MELISSA CURRAN AMPED UP RACING TN 11 11
246. MIKE CURRAN AMPED UP RACING TN 11 11
247. JIM FRY BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 10 10
248. LEE JOHNSON ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 10 10
249. TOM SPIRO ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK GA 5 5
250. TYLER LLOYD BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK FL 3 3

EKN Global Members Discussion:

Karting's News and Information Leader ekartingnews | an HMG publication