Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series Standings – 2016 Final Rankings – East
South Carolina’s Swygert tops the standings to close out tight chase
In March 2015, Briggs & Stratton announced the ‘Briggs Weekly Racing Series presented by RLV’ program for the grassroots Briggs LO206 racers across North America. The premise is to match racers against other racers at tracks from the same state, the same region, and the entire continent. While Briggs presented the WRS to tracks all over the country, the ultimate responsibility was put on the racers to have their own track or club series sign up for program, and in return both the tracks and racers would receive a prizes at the end of the season, including many of the great products produced by Briggs & Stratton.
The format is simple. A racer must compete in the Senior or Masters LO206 category – and the new-for-2016 Junior division – at ONE recognized Briggs WRS tracks or series, racing in at least seven events in the calendar year before November 1, all in accordance to the Briggs & Stratton rule set. Each track must be a sanctioned facility in good standing with WKA, IKF, NKA, TAG USA or AKRA. The Senior, Masters, and Junior LO206 classes must follow the Briggs & Stratton factory rule set in its entirety with no exceptions (in Canada, the official ASN rule set). The track must submit a maximum of 11 race dates (including rain dates), and the final results within one week following said events.
Points are accumulated based on the first eight races attended, with the best seven of the eight counted at the end of the season. Both Senior and Masters drivers compete head-to-head in the standings, while Junior drivers will have their own rankings. Points for Senior/Master are based on three categories:
* Category 1 – Quantity of karts participating in the class. The scale is 1 point to 10 points, based on the number of karts. More than 10 karts is still 10 points.
* Category 2 – Finishing position. First place equates to 10 points, down to 10th place or above at 1 point.
* Category 3 – Number of karts finished ahead of (maximum is 10 karts).
Points for Junior are based on these three categories:
* Category 1 – Quantity of karts participating in the class. The scale is 1 point to 7 points, based on the number of karts. More than 7 karts is still 7 points.
* Category 2 – Finishing position. First place equates to 7 points down to 7th place or above at 1 point.
* Category 3 – Number of karts finished ahead of (maximum is 6 karts).
The three US regional winners and one Canadian champion in Senior/Master standings will be crowned at the end of the season. The top three will be awarded a P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500 value). Fourth through 10th in each region receive a P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650 value). Eleventh through 12th are awarded the 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350 value) with 13th-17th each receiving a Sonic Tools 61 piece Socket Set ($175 value). The total value is over $10,600 per region.
For the Junior standings, the top-20 drivers earn the Sonic Tools 61 piece Socket Set ($175). Twenty-first through 60th are awarded custom youth-sized Briggs & Stratton driving gloves ($70). All that comes in at over $12,000 in additional prizes for the Briggs WRS program.
In total, over $55,000 will be awarded at the end of the Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series presented by RLV.
For complete standings and information, visit briggswrs.com.
East
Only six tracks make up the East region of the Briggs Weekly Racing Series program for 2016, however, the numbers are strong at the facilities from Florida all the way up to toward the Mason-Dixon line. The largest in 2016 was the Amped Up Racing program – based at the Twin Fountains Raceway, located south of Nashville, Tennessee. Many new racers have jumped into the sport around the Tennessee region thanks to the great ‘out of the box’ package that is available with the Briggs 206 engine, and karting has seen a solid growth in that region.
The top driver in the East for 2016 however hails from the Palmetto State with JT Swygert. Competing at the Carolina Motorsports Park, Swygert used four perfect scores to help claim the #1 position for the region, while finishing sixth overall for 2016.
Inside the Numbers
Amped Up Racing – 65
Atlanta Motorsports Park – 40
Bushnell Motorsports Park – 25
Carolina Motorsports Park – 44
Georgia Sprint Karting Association – 28
GoPro Motorplex – 47
1. JT Swygert
Points: 195
Track: Carolina Motorsports Park
Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)
Age: 36
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
Occupation: Commercial lighting and energy specialists
Chassis: CompKart
Sponsors: CompKart Southeast, JAM Motorsports
Years Karting: 4
2016 Accomplishments: 2016 Powerade Karting Challenge Champion, 2016 Maxxis Blacktop Champion
2017 Goals: Following the WKA Manufacturers Cup Series
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|29
|21
|29
|27
|29
|27
|25
|29
|0
|0
|0
2. Billy Duff
Points: 187
Track: GoPro Motorplex
Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)
Age: 18
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Occupation: Burrito Artist at Moes
Chassis: 2011 Arrow
Sponsors: Mom and Dad
Years Karting: 3
2016 Accomplishments: 2nd Place in the East for Briggs Weekly Racing Series
2017 Goals: To be able to race and win a championship to move on bigger series, need sponsorship help!
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|25
|29
|27
|27
|27
|27
|25
|23
|15
|0
|0
3. Bowen Carlock
Points: 183
Track: Amped Up Racing
Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)
Bio Not Available
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|27
|29
|29
|29
|12
|21
|19
|29
|0
|0
|0
4. Nick Tucker
Points: 177
Track: GoPro Motorplex
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)
Age: 31
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Occupation: Owner of Nitro Kart chassis
Chassis: Kosmic
Sponsors: Nitro Kart, Kart Worx, Rolison Performance Group, Uncle Franks
Years Karting: 12
2016 Accomplishments: GoPro Motorplex Briggs Senior champion
2017 Goals: To develop Nitro Kart into the top Cadet brand in the country
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|11
|11
|29
|29
|29
|21
|29
|29
|27
|0
|0
5. Dan Newell
Points: 175
Track: Amped Up Racing
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)
Bio Not Available
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|29
|27
|13
|25
|12
|27
|29
|25
|0
|0
|0
6. Jody Covington
Points: 171
Track: Amped Up Racing
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)
Bio Not Available
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|17
|29
|29
|11
|27
|23
|27
|19
|0
|0
|0
7. Dan Koehler
Points: 169
Track: GoPro Motorplex
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)
Bio Not Available
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|27
|27
|15
|19
|0
|29
|27
|25
|11
|0
|0
8. Stan Wilson
Points: 167
Track: Amped Up Racing
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)
Age: 43
Hometown: Mount Juliet, Tennessee
Occupation: Ford Performance Racing School Instructor
Chassis: Righetti Ridolfi Xtreme
Sponsors: Kart Warehouse USA
Years Karting: 35
2016 Accomplishments: Race wins, top-5 finishes, top-3 in standing – 1 shifter race
2017 Goals: Championship title if possible, racing World Formula and Shifter in addition to LO206
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|23
|21
|21
|27
|12
|29
|25
|21
|0
|0
|0
9. Jeremy Ghent
Points: 163
Track: Carolina Motorsports Park
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)
Age: 33
Hometown: Lancaster, South Carolina
Occupation: Sales Engineer
Chassis: Eagle
Sponsors: Turner Motorsports, Hugh Turner, Carolina Motorsports Park, Ghent Racing Products
Years Karting: 22
2016 Accomplishments: 3rd Place – Maxxis Sprint Series (2 wins, 3 pole positions)
2017 Goals: More wins and win another championship
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|17
|19
|23
|21
|23
|23
|27
|27
|0
|0
|0
10. John Nichols
Points: 157
Track: Atlanta Motorsports Park
Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)
Age: 16
Hometown: Suwanee, Georgia
Occupation: Student
Chassis: Margay
Sponsors: None
Years Karting: 1
2016 Accomplishments: Won my first full LO206 season by an incredible margin
2017 Goals: To set the fastest time at the track for my class, and win by a larger margin
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|25
|23
|27
|21
|21
|23
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
11. Bob Barthelemy
Points: 157
Track: Georgia Sprint Karting Association
Prize: 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350)
Bio Not Available
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|25
|13
|0
|29
|21
|17
|25
|17
|23
|15
|0
12. Denis Cammerato
Points: 155
Track: Carolina Motorsports Park
Prize: 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350)
Bio Not Available
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|27
|17
|25
|25
|13
|13
|23
|25
|0
|0
|0
Briggs Weekly Racing Series – East Final Standings
|Pos
|Driver
|Track
|State
|Total
|Avg
|1.
|JT SWYGERT
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|195
|24.4
|2.
|BILLY DUFF
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|187
|23.4
|3.
|BOWEN CARLOCK
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|183
|22.9
|4.
|NICK TUCKER
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|177
|22.1
|5.
|DAN NEWELL
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|175
|21.9
|6.
|JODY COVINGTON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|171
|21.4
|7.
|DAN KOEHLER
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|169
|21.1
|8.
|STAN WILSON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|167
|20.9
|9.
|JEREMY GHENT
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|163
|20.4
|10.
|JOHN NICHOLS
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|157
|22.4
|11.
|BOB BARTHELEMY
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|157
|19.6
|12.
|DENIS CAMMERATO
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|155
|19.4
|13.
|MORGAN HARBIN
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|151
|18.9
|14.
|KYLE ROBINSON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|146
|20.9
|15.
|SHAWN HARDING
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|141
|17.6
|16.
|JASON CARLOCK
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|139
|17.4
|17.
|ADAM PHILLIPS
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|135
|19.3
|18.
|RYAN BENNETT
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|134
|22.3
|19.
|DENNY FREESTON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|133
|22.2
|20.
|JASON HARIBANS
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|131
|16.4
|21.
|BRANDON BEACH
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|126
|18
|22.
|STAN LIPSKI
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|126
|18
|23.
|DIXON DAVENPORT
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|125
|20.8
|24.
|BRIAN COLLINS
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|124
|15.5
|25.
|MATT SKAGGS
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|124
|20.7
|26.
|DAVID BAKER
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|115
|19.2
|27.
|RYAN TAYLOR
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|113
|18.8
|28.
|FREDDIE OGBURN
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|113
|16.1
|29.
|LEE RACKLEY
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|108
|18
|30.
|TIM SKINNER
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|108
|13.5
|31.
|MIKE ADKINS
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|106
|13.2
|32.
|KYLE ROBINSON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|99
|19.8
|33.
|NATHAN GREENE
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|98
|19.6
|34.
|MATTHEW TURNER
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|97
|16.2
|35.
|MATTHEW TURNER
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|97
|19.4
|36.
|JUSTIN MANN
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|96
|13.7
|37.
|RON MATHIS
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|95
|11.9
|38.
|PHILLIP EASTMEAD
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|94
|23.5
|39.
|JOSE GARCIA
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|92
|15.3
|40.
|STEVE BUSHNELL
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|92
|13.1
|41.
|WAYNE LEE
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|92
|18.4
|42.
|ADAM RAYMOND
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|92
|18.4
|43.
|JAMIE BRADFORD
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|90
|22.5
|44.
|CHUCK WEST
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|88
|14.7
|45.
|SHAWN PULVER
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|88
|17.6
|46.
|TOM BOLENBAUGH
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|88
|12.6
|47.
|COLIN WARREN
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|86
|17.2
|48.
|BRANDON BLACK
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|85
|10.6
|49.
|JOHN BROCK
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|84
|10.5
|50.
|HANK HEFNER
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|82
|10.2
|51.
|DREW GUTHRIE
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|81
|16.2
|52.
|ALISTAIR EDWARDS
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|79
|15.8
|53.
|ZANE LOCKWOOD
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|79
|15.8
|54.
|JUSTIN KRAFT
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|78
|19.5
|55.
|TONY WILSON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|78
|19.5
|56.
|CATY CARMENDY
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|74
|12.3
|57.
|PAUL RICE
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|74
|18.5
|58.
|BRIAN MEAD
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|74
|12.3
|59.
|BRIAN COLLINS
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|72
|18
|60.
|JERRY SIANO
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|71
|14.2
|61.
|MARC DEIST
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|71
|11.8
|62.
|JEREMY PAYTON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|70
|14
|63.
|ALAIN MCLAPPER
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|69
|13.8
|64.
|PHIL KARP
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|68
|17
|65.
|LARRY HENDERSON
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|64
|12.8
|66.
|JASON MORSE
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|63
|12.6
|67.
|JAMIE KNOPF
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|61
|20.3
|68.
|MICHAEL GAY
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|61
|20.3
|69.
|MIKE ANNIS
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|60
|12
|70.
|CHRISTIAN JASPER
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|60
|12
|71.
|LARS SCHMIDT
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|57
|14.2
|72.
|EDDIE GLISS
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|57
|19
|73.
|QUINCY SMITH
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|57
|14.2
|74.
|WILEY HOLCOMBE
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|55
|13.8
|75.
|MICHELLE TUCKER
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|51
|17
|76.
|TODD HORTON
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|51
|12.8
|77.
|TOM DUPREE
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|50
|12.5
|78.
|HENRY BRASS
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|48
|24
|79.
|MARY ABERNATHY
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|48
|16
|80.
|BRANDON BEECH
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|48
|24
|81.
|JOHN INTILE
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|47
|15.7
|82.
|HAROLD COLLINS
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|47
|11.8
|83.
|CONNOR TEBBE
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|46
|23
|84.
|TOM CHANCE
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|46
|11.5
|85.
|HALEY KUMMER
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|44
|22
|86.
|DOUG RINK
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|44
|14.7
|87.
|RYAN BENNETT
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|44
|22
|88.
|DUSTIN SHEPHARD
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|44
|14.7
|89.
|EVAN SANDERS
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|43
|14.3
|90.
|BRUCE JONES
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|43
|14.3
|91.
|MATT SKAGGS
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|43
|14.3
|92.
|LEE RACKLEY
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|42
|21
|93.
|CODY HALL
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|40
|20
|94.
|JT SWYGERT
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|40
|20
|95.
|HENRY BRASS
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|40
|20
|96.
|KRISTINA JONES
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|40
|13.3
|97.
|BRUCE JONES
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|40
|13.3
|98.
|CASE HALL
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|40
|13.3
|99.
|SPENCER BUSCH
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|39
|13
|100.
|WES GREENE
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|38
|19
|101.
|KEVIN LAIGHT
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|38
|12.7
|102.
|JERRY TURNER
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|38
|19
|103.
|LARS SCHMIDT
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|38
|19
|104.
|ANDREW PIERCE
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|38
|19
|105.
|DAVID BAKER
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|38
|19
|106.
|WILLIAM MCNEIL
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|37
|12.3
|107.
|MITCH WILKERSON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|37
|12.3
|108.
|JASON BERGSTROM
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|36
|18
|109.
|KERRY WILSON
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|36
|18
|110.
|KEN FRANCE
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|36
|18
|111.
|MIKE COMER
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|35
|11.7
|112.
|JAY OONK
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|35
|11.7
|113.
|SCOTT SAWYER
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|34
|11.3
|114.
|MICHAEL HOGUE
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|34
|17
|115.
|JESSE HOEK
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|33
|11
|116.
|SUE-ANNE GENTRY
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|33
|11
|117.
|SPENCER BUSH
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|32
|16
|118.
|CHRIS PUTMAN
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|32
|16
|119.
|MATHEUS PRATES
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|30
|15
|120.
|MITCH HENDRIX
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|29
|29
|121.
|STEVE ROBERTS
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|29
|29
|122.
|MATT HORST
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|29
|29
|123.
|ZACHARY LINSELL
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|29
|29
|124.
|DARREL MARSHALL
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|29
|14.5
|125.
|ZACHARY LINDELL
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|29
|29
|126.
|SHELBY SMITH
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|29
|14.5
|127.
|JODY SKAGGS
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|29
|29
|128.
|JOSEPH SKAGGS
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|29
|29
|129.
|JOEY MILLER
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|28
|14
|130.
|SCOTT SAWYER
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|28
|14
|131.
|DAN WILKINS
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|28
|14
|132.
|BOB BARTHELEMY
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|27
|27
|133.
|CODY HALL
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|27
|27
|134.
|JOSEPH SKAGGS
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|27
|27
|135.
|REGGIE PENDRY
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|27
|13.5
|136.
|ALLISON PIERCE
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|27
|13.5
|137.
|TYLER SANDMEYER
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|27
|27
|138.
|AREN SMITH
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|26
|13
|139.
|JOHNNY ELLISON
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|26
|13
|140.
|TIM ALEXANDER
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|25
|12.5
|141.
|TYLER SMITH
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|25
|12.5
|142.
|STEVE ROBERTS
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|25
|25
|143.
|CHRIS DUGAN
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|25
|25
|144.
|BRYAN LABAT
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|24
|12
|145.
|JAY CHAPMAN
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|24
|12
|146.
|MORGAN HARBIN
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|24
|12
|147.
|GLEN CASTLEBERRY
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|24
|12
|148.
|TANNER NICKERSON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|24
|12
|149.
|ZACK STROUD
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|23
|11.5
|150.
|SAM SMITH
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|22
|11
|151.
|PHILLIP STOWE
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|22
|11
|152.
|BRAD BACON
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|21
|21
|153.
|JASON KUMMER
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|21
|21
|154.
|ANDREW MARLOW
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|21
|21
|155.
|CHAD DOKKEN
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|19
|19
|156.
|EDWARD WHITE
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|19
|19
|157.
|CHRIS MCCOY
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|19
|19
|158.
|OSCAR VILLA
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|19
|19
|159.
|NICK LEFFERDO
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|19
|19
|160.
|LARS SCHMIDT
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|19
|19
|161.
|DAN NEWELL
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|19
|19
|162.
|BRANDON JARSOCRAK
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|19
|19
|163.
|MICHAEL CLARK
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|19
|19
|164.
|NICK TUCKER
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|19
|19
|165.
|JUSTIN PRESTON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|19
|19
|166.
|ADAM HILER
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|19
|19
|167.
|AUSTIN SCHULTZ
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|17
|17
|168.
|BRIAN FUSSAN
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|17
|17
|169.
|GARY HILL
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|17
|17
|170.
|COLLIN WARREN
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|15
|15
|171.
|MICHAEL GRANSAUL
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|15
|15
|172.
|AREN LLOYD
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|15
|7.5
|173.
|FRANKIE BEACH
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|15
|15
|174.
|LEE JOHNSON
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|15
|15
|175.
|DANNY BACON
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|15
|15
|176.
|FREDDY OGBURN
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|15
|15
|177.
|DOUG RINK
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|15
|15
|178.
|CHUCK WEST
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|15
|15
|179.
|JAIME KNOPF
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|15
|15
|180.
|VINNIE MILLER
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|15
|15
|181.
|KRISTINA JONES
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|15
|15
|182.
|SHAW KING
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|15
|15
|183.
|ANDY JONES
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|14
|7
|184.
|MATT MCCABE
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|13
|13
|185.
|RYAN TAYLOR
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|13
|13
|186.
|HUNTER HALFACRE
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|13
|13
|187.
|ROB EDWARDS
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|13
|13
|188.
|JASON NELSON
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|13
|13
|189.
|LARS SCHMIDT
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|13
|13
|190.
|MATT SKAGGS
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|13
|13
|191.
|EDWARD WHITE
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|13
|13
|192.
|MIKE HAINES
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|13
|13
|193.
|JERRY TURNER
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|13
|13
|194.
|JEROME CITROWSKI
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|13
|13
|195.
|DAVID KEADLE
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|13
|13
|196.
|CHAD LEE
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|13
|13
|197.
|STEVE BEACH
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|12
|12
|198.
|AL PETRANGELI
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|12
|12
|199.
|KURT FOLSOM
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|12
|12
|200.
|ROBERT HALL
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|12
|12
|201.
|MATTHEW HORST
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|12
|12
|202.
|MATT KESSINGER
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|12
|12
|203.
|KEVIN ROSS
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|12
|12
|204.
|MIKE HAINES
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|12
|12
|205.
|TREY SHANNON
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|12
|12
|206.
|JAMIE RUSSELL
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|12
|12
|207.
|JORGE GONZALES
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|12
|12
|208.
|TERRY HORTON
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|12
|12
|209.
|STAN LIPSKI
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|210.
|DUSTIN PRESTON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|211.
|DUSTIN SHEPHARD
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|212.
|JASTEN TREECE
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|213.
|TOM RECKETTS
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|214.
|PRESTON QUIRK
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|215.
|JAMIE BRADFORD
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|216.
|SHANNON HOGUE
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|217.
|DYLAN KING
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|218.
|JUSTIN PRESTON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|219.
|TANNER NICKERSON
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|220.
|MARC DEIST
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|12
|12
|221.
|SEAN HALFACRE
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|11
|11
|222.
|NIC HILL
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|11
|11
|223.
|KENNER BROWN
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|11
|11
|224.
|MATTHEW MCCABE
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|11
|11
|225.
|JESSE HENLEY
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|11
|11
|226.
|JOHN GOMEZ
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|11
|11
|227.
|JEREMY FORMATO
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|11
|11
|228.
|ROB EDWARDS
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|11
|11
|229.
|MICHAEL KEATS
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|11
|11
|230.
|JOSE GARCIA
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|11
|11
|231.
|WEASEL ABERNATHY
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|11
|11
|232.
|JOHN WEHRHEIM
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|11
|11
|233.
|JOHN BEACH
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|11
|11
|234.
|JACOB DONLEY
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|11
|11
|235.
|DEVIN BENTON
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|11
|11
|236.
|DAVID FRANKLIN
|GEORGIA SPRINT KARTING ASSOCIATION
|GA
|11
|11
|237.
|JON CLARK
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|11
|11
|238.
|DICK MCKEAN
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|11
|11
|239.
|PAUL SHELTON
|GOPRO MOTORPLEX
|NC
|11
|11
|240.
|ALYSON ANTLEY
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|11
|11
|241.
|PATRICK FRYE
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|11
|11
|242.
|NEIL MOORE
|CAROLINA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|SC
|11
|11
|243.
|MATT KING
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|11
|11
|244.
|MIKE CURRAN
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|11
|11
|245.
|MELISSA CURRAN
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|11
|11
|246.
|MIKE CURRAN
|AMPED UP RACING
|TN
|11
|11
|247.
|JIM FRY
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|10
|10
|248.
|LEE JOHNSON
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|10
|10
|249.
|TOM SPIRO
|ATLANTA MOTORSPORTS PARK
|GA
|5
|5
|250.
|TYLER LLOYD
|BUSHNELL MOTORSPORTS PARK
|FL
|3
|3