Allison Racing Engines 2016 Recap Engine builder closes out impressive inaugural season

Formed just a short time ago and counting their 2016 campaign as their rookie season, Allison Racing Engines (ARE) garnered race wins and championships throughout the past season. Focusing on the TaG engine platform, Brandon Jenkins and his Allison Racing Engines outfit claimed wins in IAME X30, Mini Swift, Micro Swift as well as Vortex Mini ROK and Micro ROK throughout the United States.

The Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour series brought a great deal of success for Allison Racing Engines. The team kicked off the season in Phoenix with team drivers Ryan Norberg and Braden Eves securing wins in rounds one and two in the X30 Senior category. Norberg went on to sweep the weekend in rounds three and four at New Castle Motorsports Park in X30 Senior, which put the championship in his sight. With a strong performance in Las Vegas at the annual SuperNationals, Norberg clinched the SKUSA Pro Tour championship. ARE driver Kyle Kirkwood took third in the championship, and Braden Eves and Stepanova Nekeel ended the season in fifth and seventh place, respectively. Mini Swift driver Thomas Nepveu put Allison Racing Engines on top of the podium at the SuperNats in Las Vegas, claiming an exciting victory in the talent-laden IAME Mini Swift division, a great way to end a strong season.

The World Karting Association (WKA) Manufacturers Cup program was just as impressive for ARE. The team secured multiple wins, podiums, and fast times in a wide array of classes, including Micro and Mini Swift, X30 Junior, X30 Senior, Yamaha 4-hole Sportsman, and Yamaha Junior and Senior. The series ended with three drivers winning four national championships for Allison Racing Engines, including Jeremy Fletcher in Mini Swift, Luca Mars in Pro Mini Swift Sportsman, and Braden Eves in X30 Senior and Yamaha SSX Senior.

The team scored many wins and podiums in the Florida Winter Tour in the Micro ROK, Mini ROK, and ROK GP categories. Team driver Ryan Norberg scored multiple race wins in the ROK Senior category and later in the season, he went on to become the ROK Senior Champion in the Vortex ROK National Championship.

The USPKS series added even more wins, podiums, and championships to the team’s stout resume. Wins and podiums were claimed in the Micro and Mini Swift, X30 Junior, X30 Senior, Yamaha Rookie, and Yamaha 4-hole Senior and Sportsman categories. Allison Racing Engines drivers swept the championship podium, with Paige Crawford taking the championship, and Elliot Cox and Eli Trulli coming in second and third in the Yamaha 100 Cadet division.

Allison Racing Engines proved strong at the regional level as well, earning multiple wins, podiums, and fast times in the Route 66 Series. Adding another three championships in the series, including Kaden Wharff in IAME Swift Cadet and Yamaha 4-hole Cadet, and Elliot Cox in Yamaha 3-hole Rookie. Cox also earned second place in IAME Swift Rookie.

“2016 was a great year for Allison Racing Engines but we are committed on continuing this success in 2017,” explained Allison Racing Engines Owner Brandon Jenkins. “We have several new and returning teams and drivers that will utilize ARE power and we are excited to continue our winning ways.”

The 2017 season has now begun for Allison Racing Engines, as they kicked off the season at their first event, round one of the WKA Manufacturers Cup at Daytona International Raceway. Team drivers set the bar high for the rest of the season, securing four wins, six fast time pole position awards, and fourteen podium finishes. This strong performance is just the beginning for Allison Racing Engines, as they will be expecting many more this season.

Allison Racing Engines has quickly come to the forefront of the elite engine builders in North American karting and are able to produce race winning horsepower in for all engine brands including IAME, Yamaha, and Vortex. With proven power and race wins in Micro and Mini Swift, Micro and Mini ROK, X30 Junior and Senior as well as all Yamaha KT100 classes, Allison Racing Engines is your go to source for premier power.

Follow Allison Racing Engines’ success throughout the 2017 season by visiting their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AllisonRE15. For more information, contact Brandon Jenkins at allisonre@yahoo.com, or at 317-522-7111.