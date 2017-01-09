2017 EKN Chassis Showroom: CKR Successful Italian-made kart looking to grow in North American market

EKN is excited to offer an exclusive editorial series for our readers – the ‘Chassis Showroom’. Over the next couple of months, we will be highlighting many chassis manufacturers and the importers / dealers who are responsible for making these karts available to the North American karting community. The market is filled with models for all levels of competition, from four-cycle to shifterkarts, and the new offerings are really great looking.

Importer: eShifter Kart

The love of the sport oftentimes leads to making the transition from a racer to an industry member. It was a similar path that James O’Brien followed and led to the creation of eShiterKart.com. The Idaho-based operation is focused on providing products and service for shifterkarts within the Pacific Northwest region and worldwide through their online store. In addition to the number of engines, parts, safety gear and more offered at eShifter Kart, they are also the North American importer for the CKR chassis and parts.

Chassis: CKR

Competitive Kart Racing – CKR – is among the popular European chassis brands. The Italian-based company has a tradition of award winning manufacturing and engineering since 2000, and they introduced their own chassis brand in 2005. While young when compared to other brands in European and world competition, CKR continues to excel on and off the track, establishing a strong dealer network around the globe. The CKR chassis models range from a gearbox model all the way down to Kid Karts, providing multiple options for racers of different ages and speeds.

The premier chassis – the SG3 – was developed for the KZ categories. It works very well, reaching a high level of performance, with any type of tire. Sniper Castor/Camber adjustment is standard on all models. The SG3 is equipped with square rear bearing cassettes from maximum rear grip. Two front torsion bar hangers allow for optimum frame tuning to adapt to any driver under many conditions.

The SG2 is a very balanced chassis with smaller diameter tubing for added flex and provides a viable option to the SG3. Developed for the KZ and KF categories, it is a very smooth and precise machine entering corners without unbalancing the grip of the rear. The SG2 has been a top-level performer around the world within the TaG and DD2 categories, as well as Stock Honda with Terry Lawrence at the Superkarts! USA SuperNationals.

For the young Cadet drivers, the Spider is designed with the same aspects as the larger CKR models, centered around the 28mm tubing and 30mm axle. The frame provides the perfect balance and features direct mount 17mm spindles with Sniper Castor/Camber adjustments. The chassis has no third bearing and all USA models are standard with an inner keyway on the axle to allow for LO206 engines, and still works well with the more powerful Cadet engines.

Model: SG3

Frame tube size: 32mm

Wheelbase: 1045mm

Spindle size: 25mm

Front width: 725mm

Rear width: 640mm

Length: N/A

Front hub: 76mm Magnesium

Rear hub: 98mm Magnesium

Front Wheels: 132mm Magnesium

Rear Wheels: 212mm Magnesium

Brakes: VEN 05 Iron, Duralcan Ceramic Option

Seat: IMAF F6, Rombo Silver Option

Steering Wheel: CKR three post, Thick Grip Option

Bodywork: New Age 2

Model: SG2

Frame tube size: 30/32mm

Wheelbase: 1052mm

Spindle size: 25mm

Front width: 715mm

Rear width: 650mm

Length: N/A

Front hub: 76mm Magnesium

Rear hub: 98mm Magnesium

Front Wheels: 132mm Magnesium

Rear Wheels: 212mm Magnesium

Brakes: VEN 05 Iron, Duralcan Ceramic Option

Seat: IMAF F6, Rombo Silver Option

Steering Wheel: CKR three post, Thick Grip Option

Bodywork: New Age 2

Spider

Frame tube size: 28mm

Wheelbase: 950mm

Spindle size: 17mm

Front width: 560mm

Rear width: 615mm

Length: N/A

Front hub: N/A

Rear hub: Aluminum

Front Wheels: 130mm

Rear Wheels: 130mm

Brakes: Hydraulic Mini – Iron

Seat: IMAF F6, Rombo Silver Option

Steering Wheel: CKR three post

Bodywork: Mini Black

Dealer List:

eShifter Kart Racing

119 E. 46th St. #207

Garden City, Idaho

208-384-KART

eShifterKart.com

Fastech Racing

212 Cypress Avenue

Marina, California 93933

888-333-4181

Michael Rivera Racing

203-988-4869

Rebel Mutt Motorsports

284C E. Lake Mead Parkway #234

Henderson, Nevada 89015

919-896-9559