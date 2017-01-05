Compass Management Solutions to Offer Sponsorship for 2017 CMS to give a hotel sponsorship for 2017 US Rotax Grand Nationals

Compass Management Solutions (CMS) is excited to announce they will be offering a hotel sponsorship to the karting community. As an emerging business in the industry, the goal of CMS is to limit stress on racers and their families all while helping the karting community save money on hotel accommodations. With this in mind, CMS created a sponsorship to help achieve that goal and assist with hotel expenses at one of the biggest events of the year.

The CMS sponsorship includes a three-night stay at the Holiday Inn in Greeneville, Texas for the 2017 United States Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Nationals in August. The prize will be presented at the final round of the Florida Winter Tour, given to the fourth place finisher of the series championship in the Rotax Junior MAX category.

“We are excited to be able to offer this sponsorship for the US Rotax Grand Nationals,” says Mike Maurini, co-owner of Compass Management Solutions. “We know that hotels get expensive, especially with so many races in the season. Creating this sponsorship is our way to give back to the industry and help with hotel costs.”

Maurini continued, “The race winners and drivers on the championship podium reap all the benefits so we decided to help a driver that was outside the top-three in the points chase at the end of the weekend.”

CMS will have more sponsorship opportunities throughout 2017, as well as discounted hotel room blocks at all major karting events. For more information, follow Compass Management Solutions on Facebook, www.facebook.com/compassmanagementsolutions, on Twitter @CompassMS, and visit their newly launched website at www.CompassManagementSolutions.com.