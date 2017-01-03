2017 AKRA Sprint ‘Southern Tour’ and Grand National Championship Scheudle Announced

January 03, 2017 by PR Wire
PR Wire

American Kart Racing Association officials are pleased to announce the 2017 AKRA / Vega USA American Sprint Cup Series “Southern Tour” schedule of events and Grand National Championship, which will bring the growing 4-cycle and 2-cycle karting series to four awesome Southeast sprint tracks this April through October!

The AKRA Southern Tour will open April 21-23 at the famed Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, SC, the site of the first-ever American Sprint Cup event in March 2016. Competitors will do battle on the technical 0.7-mile course located about 30 minutes south of AKRA headquarters in Monroe, NC.

