2017 AKRA Road Race Schedule
The Dart Kart Club is excited to announce a 5th race weekend for the 2017 season. DKC will host an event at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, PA to finish out the 2017 AKRA Road Race season. We will be utilizing the full 2.8-mile/19 turn road course.
May 20-21, 2017
Michigan International Speedway
June 16-18, 2017
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
July 2017 (exact date TBD)
Grattan Raceway
September 16-17, 2017
Michigan International Speedway
September 30-October 1, 2017
Pittsburgh International Race Complex