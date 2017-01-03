2017 AKRA Road Race Schedule

The Dart Kart Club is excited to announce a 5th race weekend for the 2017 season. DKC will host an event at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, PA to finish out the 2017 AKRA Road Race season. We will be utilizing the full 2.8-mile/19 turn road course.

May 20-21, 2017

Michigan International Speedway

June 16-18, 2017

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 2017 (exact date TBD)

Grattan Raceway

September 16-17, 2017

Michigan International Speedway

September 30-October 1, 2017

Pittsburgh International Race Complex