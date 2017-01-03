2017 AKRA Road Race Schedule

January 03, 2017 by PR Wire
PR Wire / Road Racing

The Dart Kart Club is excited to announce a 5th race weekend for the 2017 season. DKC will host an event at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, PA to finish out the 2017 AKRA Road Race season.  We will be utilizing the full 2.8-mile/19 turn road course.

2017 AKRA Road Race Schedule

May 20-21, 2017
Michigan International Speedway

June 16-18, 2017
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 2017 (exact date TBD)
Grattan Raceway

September 16-17, 2017
Michigan International Speedway

September 30-October 1, 2017
Pittsburgh International Race Complex

EKN Global Members Discussion:

Karting's News and Information Leader ekartingnews | an HMG publication