Paddock Insider: WKA Daytona KartWeek 2016 Annual vacation event at the World Center of Racing

EKN’s Paddock Insider is a new Trackside coverage addition, bringing you notes, updates and breaking news as it happens. The article will be a timeline of events as they happen during the WKA Daytona KartWeek 2016 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The information will not be seen anywhere else, including interviews and photos. Please feel free to comment and discuss our coverage and today’s action in the EKN Global Members Discussion area below: For complete coverage head to the EKN Event Page.

Drivers in New Colors / Graduating to Next Level

One of the biggest stories of the event is the move by EKN TaG Driver Rankings #1 driver Brandon Lemke to Top Kart. The longtime Merlin driver and 2016 USPKS champion is making hit Top Kart debut at the WKA Daytona KartWeek event under the AMK Race Products operation, the chassis dealer out of Minnesota. Today will be the first laps aboard a Top Kart for Lemke, with no prior testing done before heading to Daytona. Lemke was offered the ride between Las Vegas and here, using this as a test to see what they want to do for the future. It has now left a void at the Franklin Motorsports / Merlin operation. However, SKUSA Pro Tour Junior champion Alex Bertagnoli is moving up to Senior with his 15th birthday coming just days after the New Year.

Among the many others in new colors, or new size karts are the Cadets from 2016 graduating to Junior in 2017. Tyler Maxson, Caleb Bacon and Kaden Wharff are some of the notables that we will see contend for Junior victories this event and the rest of the season.