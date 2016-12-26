Checkered Motorsports Set for WKA in Daytona

Checkered Motorsports looks towards kicking off the last week of 2016 in Daytona, Florida. With news of entry totals being up from last year, this year at the World Karting Association’s event is sure to set the bar high for team expectations.

Team Manager, Robert Bujdoso, notes, “As we prep for the official practice day this week, the team is looking excited to be in Daytona and looks forward to being a part of a great race series.”

Driver lineup consists of:

Pro Swift Sportsman

Annie Rhule

Yamaha Sportsman

Annie Rhule

Mini Swift

Charlie Knoll

Iame Junior

Gage Rodgers

Marissa Degollada

Nicholas Rivers

Yamaha Junior

Garrett Davis

Pro Iame Senior

Ryan Raffa

Yamaha Senior:

Alexis Rhule

Checkered Motorsports will be represented by a total of 9 drivers. Located at the Daytona International Speedway, each driver remains committed to bringing the heat to their class and doing their best to represent the yellow and black chassis with dedication and passion.

Checkered Motorsports will be supporting the F-series GearUp Challenge, World Karting Association (WKA), United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS), Superkarts USA! (SKUSA) and the Pittsburgh International Race Complex events for the 2017 series. Transportation, arrive and drive opportunities, driver coaching and tech support/data analysis are available. For questions and dealer inquiries please contact checkeredmotorsports@yahoo.com.

For more information about Checkered Motorsports PCR USA or Greyhound racing seats, visit our website at checkeredmotorsports.com.

About Checkered Motorsports

Checkered Motorsports was first formed in 2008 owned and operated by Csaba Bujdoso. As the official racing team and importer for PCR karts in addition to GreyHound Seats, they have proved themselves to be a high caliber racing team. Checkered Motorsports first encountered the PCR product line in 2009 and have gone to win countless championships. Offering a variety of services from arrive and drive opportunities, kart rentals, and driving coaching; we understand the importance of effectively executing these duties/services. The team focuses to bring a family orientated atmosphere as well as maintaining unparalleled service to their customers.