New Kosmic Kart Chassis for 2017

The Kosmic Kart chassis have been the stars of the world stage, winning not less than two World Championships in the last two seasons. Now Kosmic Kart, thanks to the precious support of OTK’s research and development department and to the Kosmic Kart Racing Department has developed and refined its multi winning models. Every single component as well as every detail of these products has been developed and optimized: here you are the Mercury S and Lynx S.

MERCURY S – LYNX S

Both of our models have been refined thanks to the inexhaustible work of our technicians and to the implementation of new and more sophisticated working machinery. This has allowed to some interesting developments in the frame and improvements to the steering column support connection and the front bumper connection.

OK and OKJ models of 2017 will have a modified centre flange, forged with a new design to better accommodate the muffler of the new engines.

The other components which our technical department have focused the attention on concern the throttle cable adjustment and the sprocket’s hub (with two screws).

OTK’s goal is to offer more and more performing and enhanced products, this is the reason why now the developments of the MERCURY S and LYNX S concern the new floor plate (thickness 1.5 mm) and the chain guard support. The latter, in its new version, is one-piece and made of a new lighter material.

The upgrade on the components and the spare parts mentioned above has also allowed to treat what is not easily visible, but of great substance, the weight. Today, the MERCURY S and the LYNX S are lighter than their predecessors, so drivers can handle with the weight distribution even better.

The continuous evolution of each component could not but affect the braking system too, now equipped with a BSD caliper, forged in one-piece and able to guarantee greater rigidity, strength and performance stability.

KZ: The specific needs of the categories with the gear required special attention, so the models reserved for KZ have frames whose design has been refined especially for this category.

Just to fully meet the specific needs, on the KZ frames the seat support connections have been modified, to allow a better housing.

Among the interesting news, is the clutch lever, totally new. Designed and manufactured to keep up with the steering wheel angle, optimizing its use in the demanding phases of the start. This was made possible thanks to an enhancement which allows you to adapt the clutch to different wheel hubs types. This is a very important aspect since the new clutch thus allows many adjustments of the driving position.

MINI: The NEOS is a real new model, with substantial changes than its predecessor. The geometry of the frame is totally renovated and differ noticeably from the Rookie’s. A key factor that makes the NEOS a very different model from its predecessors regards the many manufacturing process, as well as the design philosophy totally inspired by top range model, the Mercury S. So, this model is equipped with new brake hoses, high-grip steering wheel, new silencer connection, multi-hole bearings and throttle adjustment.

A separate chapter deserves the braking system of NEOS, equipped with a pump result of a completely new project and called BSM2. That’s not all. The NEOS is equipped with new stub axles, new wheel hubs and aluminum AXJ wheels, newly designed.

The new chassis will be available from January 2017.