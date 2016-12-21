New FA Kart Chassis for 2017

2017 FA Kart chassis models conceal news of great interest that will make these chassis more and more performing, further enhancing the qualities that this year have allowed FA Kart to win the European Championship on OK Junior class.

VICTORY S AND V2S

Both of our models have been refined thanks to the inexhaustible work of our technicians and to the implementation of new and more sophisticated working machinery. This has allowed to some interesting developments in the frame and improvements to the steering column support connection and the front bumper connection.

OK and OKJ models of 2017 will have a modified centre flange, forged with a new design to better accommodate the muffler of the new engines. New designed components are also the throttle cable adjustment, the sprocket’s hub (with two screws), the new floor plate (thickness 1.5 mm) and the chain guard support, one-piece and made of a new lighter material. The new braking system, equipped with the very new BSD caliper, forged in one-piece and able to guarantee greater rigidity, strength and performance stability, deserves particular attention. The upgrade on the components and the spare parts mentioned above has also allowed to treat what is not easily visible, but of great substance, the weight. Today, the VICTORY S and the V2S are lighter than their predecessors, so drivers can handle with the weight distribution even better.

KZ: The specific needs of the categories with the gear required special attention, so the models reserved for KZ have frames whose design has been refined especially for this category. Just to fully meet the specific needs, on the KZ frames the seat support connections have been modified, to allow a better housing. Among the interesting news, is the clutch lever, totally new. Designed and manufactured to keep up with the steering wheel angle, optimizing its use in the demanding phases of the start. This was made possible thanks to an enhancement which allows you to adapt the clutch to different wheel hubs types. This is a very important aspect since the new clutch thus allows many adjustments of the driving position.

MINI: The NEOS will not disappoint the youngest drivers, it is actually a completely renewed model, with substantial changes than its predecessor. To make this FA KART a special model are two key aspects, the geometry of the frame, totally renovated than the Rookie’s as well as the manufacturing process. The design philosophy of the Neos is totally inspired by top range model, the Victory S. The most evident innovations are the new brake hoses, the high-grip steering wheel, the new silencer connection, the multi-hole bearings, the throttle adjustment, the new stub axles and the new wheel hubs. The NEOS will be also equipped with the aluminium AXJ wheels (110.145), featured by a new design conceived by our R&D department. A separate chapter deserves NEOS braking system, called BSM2, equipped with a special brake pump, as a result of a new project.

The new chassis will be available from January 2017.