Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series Standings – 2016 Final Rankings – West Peel finishes year as ‘Best in the West’

In March 2015, Briggs & Stratton announced the ‘Briggs Weekly Racing Series presented by RLV’ program for the grassroots Briggs LO206 racers across North America. The premise is to match racers against other racers at tracks from the same state, the same region, and the entire continent. While Briggs presented the WRS to tracks all over the country, the ultimate responsibility was put on the racers to have their own track or club series sign up for program, and in return both the tracks and racers would receive a prizes at the end of the season, including many of the great products produced by Briggs & Stratton.

The format is simple. A racer must compete in the Senior or Masters LO206 category – and the new-for-2016 Junior division – at ONE recognized Briggs WRS tracks or series, racing in at least seven events in the calendar year before November 1, all in accordance to the Briggs & Stratton rule set. Each track must be a sanctioned facility in good standing with WKA, IKF, NKA, TAG USA or AKRA. The Senior, Masters, and Junior LO206 classes must follow the Briggs & Stratton factory rule set in its entirety with no exceptions (in Canada, the official ASN rule set). The track must submit a maximum of 11 race dates (including rain dates), and the final results within one week following said events.

Points are accumulated based on the first eight races attended, with the best seven of the eight counted at the end of the season. Both Senior and Masters drivers compete head-to-head in the standings, while Junior drivers will have their own rankings. Points for Senior/Master are based on three categories:

* Category 1 – Quantity of karts participating in the class. The scale is 1 point to 10 points, based on the number of karts. More than 10 karts is still 10 points.

* Category 2 – Finishing position. First place equates to 10 points, down to 10th place or above at 1 point.

* Category 3 – Number of karts finished ahead of (maximum is 10 karts).

Points for Junior are based on these three categories:

* Category 1 – Quantity of karts participating in the class. The scale is 1 point to 7 points, based on the number of karts. More than 7 karts is still 7 points.

* Category 2 – Finishing position. First place equates to 7 points down to 7th place or above at 1 point.

* Category 3 – Number of karts finished ahead of (maximum is 6 karts).

The three US regional winners and one Canadian champion in Senior/Master standings will be crowned at the end of the season. The top three will be awarded a P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500 value). Fourth through 10th in each region receive a P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650 value). Eleventh through 12th are awarded the 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350 value) with 13th-17th each receiving a Sonic Tools 61 piece Socket Set ($175 value). The total value is over $10,600 per region.

For the Junior standings, the top-20 drivers earn the Sonic Tools 61 piece Socket Set ($175). Twenty-first through 60th are awarded custom youth-sized Briggs & Stratton driving gloves ($70). All that comes in at over $12,000 in additional prizes for the Briggs WRS program.

In total, over $55,000 will be awarded at the end of the Briggs & Stratton Weekly Racing Series presented by RLV.

West

The West region of the Briggs Weekly Racing Series stretches from the Lone Star State of Texas, all the way up to the Pacific Northwest area. 14 tracks took part in the Briggs WRS program for 2016, with more expected to join for the upcoming season. The largest of the West region was the Blue Max Kart Club – just outside Sacramento and within reach of the San Francisco area. The NorCal area was a hotbed for karting, and despite a recent decline in numbers for regional racing, the Briggs 206 package has sparked a rejuvenation in the area with racers getting back to the grassroots level.

Leading the Briggs WRS standings for the West region is Barry Peel. The 206 craze has hit Texas and continues to run with solid groups in Peel’s Houston area, along with Dallas, and other facilities around the Lone Star State. Peel finished fourth overall in the Briggs WRS, just two points away from matching the score set by the top three.

The great part of Briggs WRS racing is the mixture of experience and age. From 60-year-old Steve Kemp – who recorded the second highest total in the region – to the young 14-year-old Tevin Robbins, Briggs racing is for everyone. Kemp, not only scoring the highest for a Masters-level driver in the region, outscored his son Andrew as the two enjoy great father/son time at the track with Briggs 206 racing. The West also features one of the top female Briggs drivers with Utah’s Kaiti Wood.

Inside the Numbers

Atwater Kart Club – 18

Blue Max Kart Club – 87

Colorado Junior Kart Club – 47

Dallas Karting Complex – 15

Gulf Coast Karters – 40

Hill Country Kart Club – 16

Kerman Kart Club – 14

Kinsmen Kart Club – 23

Little Stockton 99 – 58

North Texas Karters – 38

Phoenix Kart Racing Association – 27

Shasta Kart Club – 8

Spokane Kart Racing Association – 12

Utah Kart Championship – 46

1. Barry Peel

Points: 201

Track: Gulf Coast Karters

Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)

Age: 37

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Noble Building and Development Superintendent

Chassis: Alpha Exos

Sponsors: DAMZ, Alpha Karting

Years Karting: 2.5

2016 Accomplishments: High points champion for Spring and Fall at Gulf Coast Karting, 1st Place – Texas Sprint Racing Series

2017 Goals: Racing TaG Senior at my home track GCKI. Race TaG Master in Texas ProKart Challenge. Race World Formula in Texas Sprint Racing Series – my goal would be to win all classes.



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 29 29 19 29 29 29 27 0 29 29 27

2. Steve Kemp

Points: 183

Track: Blue Max Kart Club

Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)

Age: 60

Hometown: Carmichael, California

Occupation: Exotic Car Restoration Mechanic

Chassis: Energy Kinetic

Sponsors: My wife, my son, my daughter and her husband

Years Karting: 41

2016 Accomplishments: 4th Place – KPX Championship Series (206 Masters)

2017 Goals: Compete in our club series again and a few specialty races here and there



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 27 29 29 21 23 25 29 0 0 0 0

3. Colby Yardley

Points: 183

Track: Colby Yardley

Prize: P3000 PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($1,500)

Bio Not Available



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 10 23 27 29 27 29 21 27 27 29 19

4. Andrew Kemp

Points: 179

Track: Blue Max Kart Club

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 29

Hometown: Sacramento, CA

Occupation: Service at Niello BMW

Chassis: Tony Kart 401 Racer

Sponsors: N/A

Years Karting: 20

2016 Accomplishments: 2nd Place – Blue Max Kart Club, a number of top-5’s in KPX Championship Series

2017 Goals: To win the KPX Series and receive another IKF National Championship. Also would like to race at Challenge of the Americas race since they have now added the LO206 program.



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 27 27 27 29 25 21 23 0 0 0 0

5. Kenny Manchester

Points: 177

Track: Blue Max Kart Club

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 27

Hometown: Vacaville, California

Occupation: AT&T

Chassis: Tony Kart

Sponsors: Kartspeed Motorsports, 3Squared Technologies

Years Karting: 5

2016 Accomplishments: Senior LO206 champion at Blue Max Kart Club, 2nd Place – Senior LO206 KPX Karting Championship

2017 Goals: Race as much as my busy schedule allows and enjoy every minute of it.



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 29 29 29 27 13 23 27 0 0 0 0

6. Andy Nish

Points: 176

Track: Utah Kart Championship

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 18

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Student/Stage Technician

Chassis: CRG

Sponsors: Yardley Racing, Royal Purple, Bell Helmets, Mothers, Industrial Supply, Strateon, Loctite

Years Karting: 11

2016 Accomplishments: 3rd Place – Utah Karting Championship 4-Cycle Senior

2017 Goals: Win the Utah Karting Championship in the Senior 4-Cycle class.



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 11 0 29 12 25 27 29 29 25 27 21

7. Steven Hanson

Points: 173

Track: Gulf Coast Karters

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Bio Not Available



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 27 25 17 25 27 21 23 25 13 25 0

8. Rodney Ebersole

Points: 165

Track: Colorado Junior Kart Club

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Bio Not Available



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 21 29 25 0 19 25 19 27 0 0 0

9. Kaiti Wood

Points: 165

Track: Utah Kart Championship

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 17

Hometown: West Valley City, Utah

Occupation: Student

Chassis: 2014 Kosmic Mercury

Sponsors: Bell Helmets, MSquared Karting, and my parents

Years Karting: 7

2016 Accomplishments: Five podium finishes

2017 Goals: To win the championship in LO206 Senior



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 25 27 17 25 15 21 0 0 0 23 27

10. Will Barkley

Points: 161

Track: Colorado Junior Kart Club

Prize: P2300 watt PowerSmart Inverter Generator ($650)

Age: 26

Hometown: Cheyenne, Wyoming

Occupation: Sears Home Technician

Chassis: CRG Road Rebel

Sponsors: None

Years Karting: 14

2016 Accomplishments: 2nd Place – Colorado Karting Tour

2017 Goals: 1st Place at Colorado Karting Tour, and race in the Grand Nationals



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 21 27 11 0 23 27 23 29 0 0 0

11. Miguel Mier

Points: 161

Track: North Texas Karters

Prize: 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350)

Age: 40

Hometown: Mexico City, Mexico

Occupation: N/A

Chassis: Formula K

Sponsors: Core Karting, Synergy Foods

Years Karting: 3

2016 Accomplishments: Rotax Senior champion – North Texas Karters, LO206 champion North Texas Karters, 3rd Place – Rotax Senior Texas ProKart Challenge, Won LCQ at SKUSA SuperNationals in X30 Master, finished 23rd in main event at SuperNationals 20

2017 Goals: Try to win the Texas ProKart Challenge series in X30 Senior, Top-five in SKUSA Pro Tour X30 Master, and top-10 at SuperNationals 21 in X30 Master



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 21 0 12 29 27 25 15 0 15 29 27

12. Tevin Robbins

Points: 161

Track: Utah Kart Championship

Prize: 2,200 PSI Briggs & Stratton Brute Pressure Washer ($350)

Age: 14

Hometown: Riverton, Utah

Occupation: Student

Chassis: Tony Kart

Sponsors: FX Squad LLC

Years Karting: 8.5

2016 Accomplishments: 2nd Place – Utah Kart Championship

2017 Goals: To race a national event



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 17 12 23 27 29 15 25 25 29 21 25

